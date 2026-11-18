Wikimedia Nigeria and Knewrow – WLX Initiative

From August to September, I participated in the WLX Initiative programme organized by Wikimedia Nigeria and a Nigerian consulting firm, Knewrow. When I was selected to be part of the programme, I knew it was a four-week programme, but I didn’t know what it entailed until I became involved in the series of virtual sessions, assignments, and projects. Out of more than 50 participants, I emerged as one of the top five, behind the overall winner, who received a scholarship to Wiki Indaba. The four-week programme leaned heavily on leadership learning moments and reflections. The virtual sessions covered topics on leadership beyond contribution, personal accountability and ownership, communication and community engagement, mentorship and leadership replication, sustainability, social responsibility and community growth, and collaboration and conflict resolution.

Wikimedia Nigeria and Knewrow – WLX Initiative Prize

During the WLX programme, we had side activities such as movie reviews, book reviews, assignments, and group presentations, which allowed me to think critically about various forms of art beyond language and entertainment. I collaborated with a team and also took on roles as a group assistant and team lead during project execution. Despite being part of a Nigerian Wikimedia space as a visibly queer person with my non-conventional pronouns (he/they), it felt like a safe space. I didn’t face any confrontation during Zoom calls or in my direct messages. I successfully worked with others on my team to execute the project.



Wikimedia Nigeria Electoral Integrity in Lagos

Then, in September, I was selected as one of the participants for Wiki Electoral Integrity Training based on my work as a Wikipedia editor and freelance journalist. The training was organized by Fact Check Africa, Wikimedia Nigeria, and Fundación para la Internacionalización. I wrote an article on Substack chronicling the learning and unlearning I experienced as a Wikimedia editor and journalist. In a volatile environment such as Nigeria, where religious and ethnic tensions are being amplified ahead of the upcoming election, Wikipedia articles might be compromised by bad actors. It is therefore important to keep many pages on the watchlist to prevent them from being vandalized or rewritten with disinformation.

Wikimedia Nigeria Electoral Integrity in Lagos

End of Fiscal Year

I became the community manager, alongside the program director, for Wiki for Human Rights, LGBTIQ+ Nigeria in November 2025. On November 1, 2026, it marked one year since I assumed the role, and it’s really been a series of learning and unlearning. I have facilitated physical and virtual sessions, and I have watched our LGBT+ editors dashboard grow from zero to 77. I have overseen the Trans Visibility November edit-a-thon last year and Wiki Loves Pride 2026. As we begin the new fiscal year and expand our activities, I hope to find the strength to continue mobilizing more queer people. I also hope that funding for project activities becomes more favorable, allowing us to expand beyond Lagos State and reach other states and regions to propagate the importance of the Wikimedia ecosystem to LGBTIQ+ people.

Wiki for Human Rights Nigeria – October Training

In October, we continued with our activities, and this month, rather than the usual introduction to Wikimedia Projects, we had conversations about governance and what it means to be a Wikimedian and participate in the ecosystem. I applied what I learned during the WLX initiative and Election Integrity Training to discussions about leadership and identifying misinformation. We agreed that not everyone needs to be an editor or article creator. Wikimedia projects also need people with expertise to monitor pages. You can simply add pages to your watchlist and monitor them.

The session covered how to spot and curb misinformation. What constitutes misinformation and disinformation? It formed the basis for what we handled during the session.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation