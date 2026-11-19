For the winning teams of Wikimedia Armenia’s Summer Youth WikiCamp 2026, the adventure didn’t end with the closing ceremony. As a reward for their achievements in Wikipedia editing, sports, intellectual games, and cultural activities during the camp (August 9–16), the two winning teams earned something special: an excursion to a destination of their choice. The excursion is a traditional part of Wikimedia Armenia’s Summer Youth WikiCamp, giving the most active participants an opportunity to continue their camp experience beyond the editing sessions and activities. Each year, the winning teams get to choose their preferred destination, turning their achievements into an opportunity to discover Armenia, explore its cultural and natural heritage, and create memories together.

After voting on the options, the campers chose to explore Syunik, one of Armenia’s most picturesque regions, with an itinerary featuring Shaki Waterfall, Tatev Monastery, Goris, and Old Khndzoresk. Given the distance and number of places to discover, the trip included an overnight stay in Goris.

A group of 22 campers set off on the journey, including two Italian participants, Ferdinando Traversa and Lorenzo Caresio, who made a special return trip to Armenia to join their fellow WikiCamp winners. Their decision to come back just for the excursion made the experience even more meaningful, turning a camp achievement into another opportunity to reconnect and create new memories together.

From the impressive views of Shaki Waterfall to the historic walls of Tatev Monastery, the journey offered plenty of opportunities to discover the natural and cultural heritage of Syunik. In Goris, participants enjoyed an overnight stay, explored the city, and tasted local Armenian cuisine and specialties. The evening also turned into a little cultural exchange, as campers sang both Armenian and Italian songs together, sharing music, laughter, and a bit of their cultures. It was a lovely reminder that WikiCamp friendships can cross borders and continue long after the camp ends. The excursion also took the group to Old Khndzoresk, with its remarkable cave settlement and historic suspension bridge.

Of course, being Wikimedians, the participants found another way to make the most of the journey: they took photographs of historical monuments along the way for the Wiki Loves Monuments photography contest, combining exploration with a contribution to documenting Armenia’s cultural heritage.

The excursion was more than just a prize for winning a competition. It was a continuation of the WikiCamp experience and a chance to strengthen friendships, discover more of Armenia, reconnect with international friends, and create memories that will last long after the camp itself.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation