The Executive Director of African Institute for Heritage Intelligence at the Train the Trainer at Abuja

In September 2026, I had the privilege of participating in the Wikimedia Leadership Workshop Training, tagged “Train the Trainer,” held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria, and hosted by the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria.

The workshop brought together passionate Wikimedia leaders, community organisers, trainers, and knowledge advocates from different states across North Central Nigeria. It was more than a training programme; it was an opportunity to connect, learn, exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore practical ways of strengthening the Wikimedia movement and expanding access to free and open knowledge.

Group photograph at Exclusive Serene Hotel Abuja during the TTT North Central Nigeria

I was particularly honoured to represent the leadership voices and interests of North Central Nigeria, joining fellow leaders from other zones to contribute to conversations around community development, leadership, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and the future of the Wikimedia movement in Nigeria.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the workshop was the opportunity to interact with experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds. Through meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and collaborative learning sessions, we exchanged ideas, explored challenges, and gained valuable insights into how we can strengthen our respective communities. The diversity of perspectives reminded me that the growth of the Wikimedia movement depends not only on individual contributions but also on our willingness to learn from one another, collaborate, and build together.

As the Executive Director of the African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI), I found the experience particularly relevant to our institutional vision of promoting African heritage, indigenous knowledge, cultural documentation, and inclusive access to information.

I strongly believe that platforms such as the Train the Trainer workshop create important opportunities for demonstration, collaboration, mentorship, and the sharing of expertise. They allow us to identify common challenges, learn from successful initiatives, develop local capacities, and translate shared knowledge into meaningful action.

For Africa, the possibilities are enormous. Our continent is rich in history, culture, indigenous knowledge, languages, traditions, and lived experiences that deserve greater visibility in the global knowledge ecosystem. Through Wikimedia projects and other open knowledge platforms, we have an opportunity to document, preserve, amplify, and make these resources accessible to the world.

My participation reinforced my conviction that leadership is not simply about occupying a position; it is about creating opportunities for others, sharing what we know, learning continuously, and contributing to a collective vision greater than ourselves.

I left Abuja with renewed inspiration, stronger connections, fresh perspectives, and a deeper commitment to supporting the growth of open knowledge initiatives across Nigeria and Africa.

The journey towards an inclusive African knowledge ecosystem requires collaboration, shared expertise, and intentional leadership. Together, we can ensure that Africa’s stories are documented, its heritage is preserved, and its knowledge contributes meaningfully to the global community.

My appreciation goes to the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria for organising this impactful workshop and to all the facilitators, participants, and fellow leaders who made the experience worthwhile.

The work continues. The vision is bigger than any one of us, and the future of open knowledge in Africa is something we must build together.

Salako Lukman Olamilekan, Executive Director, African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI), was a

Delegate from North Central Nigeria.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation