Have you ever looked forward to a hackathon so much that you started planning your contributions even before it began? You attended the info session, listened to the project introductions and you can already picture yourself contributing to two or three tools. The excitement is there, the adrenaline building, even confident enough to ask the organisers if one can contribute to more than one tool.

That was me ahead of the WikiIndaba 2026 hackathon but there was one thing I did not factor into my plans: my internet connection. My network had its own plans that it was not interested in my three-tool ambition. What followed was a weekend of trying different workspaces, adjusting expectations, unexpected connections and eventually finding my place in a team.



The WikiIndaba 2026 took place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire from 13 November to 15 November 2026 bringing African Wikimedians together both onsite in Abidjan and remotely. I joined the hackathon with the intention of contributing as much as I wanted but the experience turned out quite differently from what I had planned. Internet connectivity was my biggest challenge. I tried different workspaces, including going out in search of a more reliable connection but keeping up with the activities was difficult. At some point, I had to take a break and reconsider how best to contribute.

Eventually, I settled for the translation of MediaWiki Extension for Edit Check into Yoruba. Edit Check is a Mediawiki extension feature managed by the Wikimedia Foundation’s Editing Team. Joining the Yoruba Language team came with a pleasant surprise: I found Rofiat Mustapha whom I had worked with during my first Wiki Mentor Africa hackathon in 2024. It was lovely reconnecting to work together on something new. I appreciate how welcoming the other team members were. They took their time to explain what needs to be done, bring me up to speed and help me follow the team’s progress.



On the final day, our mentor, Joris Darlington suggested that we prepare a presentation of our work. When I saw this announcement I proposed to my team members that we organise a team meeting to discuss our progress and contributions. The response was encouraging. Everyone joined the meeting while some who could not make it at the beginning joined later. We exchanged ideas, answered questions and discussed how to present our work. I also volunteered to putting the presentation slides with plans to present on behalf of the team.

However, we did not get the opportunity to present. Other teams including Wikidata reference validator, Pula, Source Wiki tools were able to showcase what they did but the Interface translation team were not able to showcase because of time schedule. Was I disappointed? Not really. Considering how difficult the beginning of the hackathon was for me, I had not even imagined that I would get to the point of leading the preparation of a presentation. I was only trying to find a way to contribute despite the connectivity challenges. The experience gave me an opportunity to reconnect with a fellow contributor, work with a welcoming team, share ideas and take on a responsibility that I did not initially anticipated. Although we did not get to present, the slides and the translation done remain a record of our team’s work and our collaborative effort.

While reminiscing about how the three-day hackathon went, I realised that I had subconsciously put a lesson from my first hackathon in 2024 into practice. During the 2024 hackathon, our mentor at the time, Florence Devouard showed us the value of bringing team members together for a meeting. She scheduled a call to guide us through the improvements and adjustments needed while updating version of the text on the ISA Home Page. Instead of having lengthy conversations and exchanging messages back and forth in the group chat, a meeting gives everyone the opportunity to ask questions, share suggestions and agree on what needs to be done.



Remote participation in collaborative technical events can come with its own challenges especially when internet connectivity is unreliable. However, having patient team members, open communication and willingness to accommodate different levels of familiarity with a project can make a real difference. I am grateful to all my team members; Favour oluwafemi, Rabiat Salihu, Tajudeen Moshood, Rofiat Mustapha, Umar Faruk Yunus, Sheriff Mustapha who made the experience worthwhile.

My biggest lesson was that finding your place in a team is a good beginning. Not every contribution gets showcased but that does not make it less valuable. We may not have presented our work during the showcase but that does not make the work less important.

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