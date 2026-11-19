As discussions on biodiversity, climate change, and sustainable development gain increasing importance worldwide, access to reliable knowledge about green solutions is more important than ever. In October 2026, against the backdrop of the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the Convention on Biological Diversity held in Yerevan, Armenia, Wikimedia Armenia and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom joined forces to organize “Wikipedia for Green Innovation” – an initiative aimed at expanding Armenian Wikipedia’s coverage of green innovation, renewable energy, circular economy, sustainable technologies, and related topics.

The project brought together newcomers and experienced Wikimedians, encouraging them to turn knowledge into freely accessible content. Out of 130 applicants, 65 were newcomers. Wikimedia Armenia organized online and offline training sessions from September 30 to October 18, introducing new participants to Wikipedia’s editing principles, article creation, reliable sourcing, and citation practices.

The training sessions resulted in 227 new articles, created by 31 experienced editors and 13 newcomers, laying the groundwork for the project’s main gathering: a five-day WikiCamp in Tsaghkadzor, held from October 28 to November 1.

The camp brought together 41 participant-editors and 9 staff members, with young people forming the majority of participants: 31 were between 16 and 24 years old. Beyond collaborative editing, the program offered opportunities to explore environmental challenges and possible solutions through discussions with experts.

Considering the ongoing COP17 discussions, Arsen Gasparyan, an expert from the AUA Acopian Center for the Environment, delivered an interactive session on Armenia’s biodiversity, the challenges it faces, and potential local solutions. Another session, led by Nvard Gevorgyan from Armenia Tree Project, focused on climate change, resilience, and relevant international conventions. Both presentations encouraged active participation and allowed young Wikimedians to deepen their understanding of environmental issues.

At the heart of the WikiCamp, however, remained collaborative knowledge creation. Participants worked in three groups under the guidance of experienced Wikimedia trainers, who supported the editing process and helped improve the quality of the articles. The program also included thematic games, a movie night featuring Life on Earth, sports and recreational activities, and excursions to Makravank, Kecharis Monastery, and Tsaghkadzor’s renovated square.

The results were remarkable. During the five-day WikiCamp alone, participants created 474 articles, contributing more than 13 million bytes of content to Armenian Wikipedia. At the closing ceremony, the ten most active editors received certificates from Wikimedia Armenia and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

Across the entire project, from the initial training sessions to the final day of the WikiCamp, 51 contributors created 701 articles, adding a total of 21 million bytes of content to Armenian Wikipedia.

By combining environmental education, youth engagement, and collaborative editing, “Wikipedia for Green Innovation” demonstrated how Wikimedia initiatives can help make knowledge about sustainability and environmental challenges more accessible to Armenian-speaking audiences.

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