From July 30 to November 6, 2026 (a total of 100 consecutive days) I created at least one article on the french Wikipedia. My initial objective was to keep the Beninese Wikimedians, my first community, active.

On July 30, I started by creating an article about the renowned expert Raïmi Amadou. Afterward, I encouraged Beninese Wikimedians to join me. So, I created event, 100 Wikidays des Wikimédiens du Bénin on Meta.

And here we go, 100 days at our own pace. I have to set a good example, since charity begins at home.

So, I continued to create articles day by day. But I was confronted with the absence of many world-renowned scientists on the French Wikipedia and often on the english Wikipedia as well. Yet they are eligible under specific criteria for having received ACFAS awards or a medal from the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

So, I decided to identify the recipients of these awards, find sources on their careers, and locate their scientific articles. Once I had gathered the sources, I moved on to creating Wikipedia articles about these scientists, who are European or Canadian.

By the end of my challenge, I had created about fifty articles about scientists on the french Wikipedia! From Florence Bretelle to Roxane Maranger, including Sébastien Manneville, Carl-Éric Aubin, Angelo Tremblay, Faouziath Sanoussi, and Isabella Akyinbah Quakyi, the articles feature a diverse group of scientists from Europe, America, and West Africa.

Admittedly, this is nothing compared to the many entries that are still missing from the French Wikipedia, but it’s a good start toward highlighting women and men in science on the encyclopedia. I’m not stopping there ; I’ll continue to promote science. And if others would like to join me, I’ll be more than happy to explain my approach.

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