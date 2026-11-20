Wikidata’s 14th Birthday Celebration in the IWUG. Image by King ChristLike. CC-BY-SA-4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Wikidata’s 14th birthday celebration in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group began virtually on Friday, 16 October 2026, for our community members who are neither in Abuja nor Awka. The virtual celebration was fun as we reflected on our success, challenges, and the way forward. The highlight of the session was when community members’ knowledge of Wikidata and its sister projects was tested.

Following the virtual celebration, we gathered in-person at two locations: Godwin Art Gallery, Awka, Anambra State, and the Enspirehub, Merit House, Maitama, Abuja. The celebration brought together 55 participants for a day of learning, creativity, games, networking, and appreciation of the free knowledge movement. The event provided an opportunity for participants to explore Wikidata, understand its importance, and experience knowledge-sharing in a fun and interactive environment. It was facilitated by Senator Choko, Macocobovi, and King ChristLike.

Learning the basics of Wikidata

The celebration began with a lightning talk introducing participants to Wikidata, its features and role in making structured information freely accessible to everyone. Participants were introduced to the basics of editing Wikidata, including how to create and improve items, add statements, provide references, and contribute reliable information to Lexicographical data. The session encouraged both new and experienced contributors to appreciate how Wikidata connects information across languages, communities and Wikimedia projects.

Making learning fun through interactive activities

Beyond the introductory session, the celebration featured several engaging activities designed to make learning about Wikidata enjoyable and memorable.

Some of the highlights included:

Wikidata Mime Game: Participants used gestures and expressions to communicate Wikidata-related concepts, making learning both entertaining and interactive.

Participants used gestures and expressions to communicate Wikidata-related concepts, making learning both entertaining and interactive. Wikidata Puzzle Games: Participants worked through puzzles that encouraged critical thinking and improved their understanding of structured data.

Participants worked through puzzles that encouraged critical thinking and improved their understanding of structured data. Mentimeter Games: Interactive quizzes and questions allowed participants to test their knowledge and engage in friendly competition.

Interactive quizzes and questions allowed participants to test their knowledge and engage in friendly competition. Wikidata Sip and Paint: Participants combined creativity with the birthday celebration through a painting activity, creating a relaxed space for artistic expression and community interaction.

These activities helped create an atmosphere where participants could learn, interact, and celebrate Wikidata beyond the traditional training format.

Celebrating community and sharing gifts

Refreshments were provided, giving participants time to relax, connect, and share experiences with one another. The celebration also featured a gift-sharing session, where participants received commemorative items, including Wikidata-branded tote bags, jotters, T-shirts and other branded souvenirs, acknowledging their participation and contributions to the global Wikidata community. The celebration ended with a photo session.

Fourteen years of connecting knowledge

Wikidata’s 14th birthday celebration in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group was more than a birthday gathering. It was an opportunity to introduce new people to structured data, strengthen community connections and inspire continued contributions.

With 85 registered participants online and 55 participants in person taking part in the activities, the celebration demonstrated how learning, creativity and community engagement can come together to make Wikimedia projects more accessible and enjoyable.

As Wikidata marks another year of connecting knowledge across the world, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group remains committed to contributing to its growth, particularly by increasing the representation of Igbo knowledge, culture and heritage. Many thanks to Wikimedia Deutschland for the continued support and funding for our community work.

Happy 14th birthday, Wikidata! Here’s to more knowledge, more connections and more contributions!

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