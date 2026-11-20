Wiki Indaba 2026 Group Photo

From 13 to 15 November 2026, I had the opportunity to participate in the Wiki Indaba 2026 conference in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The conference brought together Wikimedians, language activists, open knowledge advocates, and representatives of Wikimedia communities from across Africa to share experiences, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities for strengthening the movement on the continent.

Representing the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, I was particularly excited to meet fellow Wikimedians, learn from their experiences, and explore ideas that could contribute to the growth of our community and other Mabia language projects.

Sharing our experience: Language Rights Online and Dagbani Heritage

Our presentation highlighted the importance of protecting indigenous languages in the digital space and how Wikimedia projects provide opportunities to document, preserve, and promote the Dagbani language and cultural heritage.

We also shared the work, experiences, and achievements of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, including our efforts to make Dagbani knowledge accessible to a global audience.

Presenting at the conference was an opportunity to represent our language community, share our experiences with fellow African Wikimedians, and contribute to the wider conversation on language rights and digital inclusion.

What we write today shapes tomorrow

One of the messages that stood out during the opening ceremony was

“What we write today is what the AI machines use to shape tomorrow.”

This statement reminded me that every article, photograph, and piece of information we contribute today helps shape the knowledge available to future generations.

Another reflection that caught my attention was that Wiki Indaba is where usernames become faces and arguments on talk pages become friendships. I found this particularly meaningful because the Wikimedia movement is built on relationships and collaboration.

Bernadette Meehan, Chief Executive Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation, also appreciated the contributions of Wikimedians in keeping knowledge flowing and improving access to reliable information on the internet.

Learning from the sessions

My first-day participation included several interesting discussions.

I attended a panel on the Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards, featuring Anusha Alikhan, Kajal Premnath, Rakiya Abubakar, Amb. Olushola Olaniyan, and journalist Israel Guebo. The discussion highlighted the role of journalism in making reliable information accessible and giving visibility to underrepresented African stories.

I also participated in the AI Framework for Transforming Archives into Wikimedia Knowledge Assets, which explored how artificial intelligence can help make archival materials more accessible through Wikimedia platforms.

Another interesting session was Meet the African Wikimedia Admins: Strengthening Collaboration, Governance, and Community Resilience. It provided an opportunity to appreciate the role of administrators in supporting Wikimedia projects and building stronger communities.

I also joined the hackathon session, Hack Your Editor: Checks and Suggestions, Community Made, facilitated by Valentino Cioffi of the Wikimedia Foundation. The session introduced ways of improving the editing experience through customized checks and suggestions. I immediately saw its relevance to Dagbani Wikipedia, particularly in addressing language-specific editing challenges and improving article quality.

One session that particularly connected with my interests was From Oral Tradition to Wikimedia: Documenting Africa’s Living Heritage, presented by Mohammed Salifu and Mustapha Abdulfatai. The discussion focused on documenting African histories, cultural practices, and indigenous knowledge through Wikimedia platforms. It reminded me of the importance of working with our elders and cultural custodians to preserve Dagomba history, traditions, and folklore.

Other discussions on institutional partnerships and Wikimedia Sénégal’s collaboration with photography and film schools also highlighted the need to work with local institutions and creative communities to improve the documentation of African knowledge.

These sessions gave me practical ideas that I hope to explore further through our community activities.

New connections and shared experiences

Beyond the presentations and workshops, one of the most rewarding aspects of the conference was the opportunity to meet people from different Wikimedia communities across Africa. I had the opportunity to interact with fellow contributors, community leaders, organizers, and other participants. We exchanged experiences, discussed the challenges facing our respective communities, and explored areas where we could learn from and support one another.

I also made new connections that I believe will be valuable beyond the conference. These relationships provide opportunities for future collaboration, knowledge sharing, and partnerships across Wikimedia communities.

For me, this is one of the important benefits of attending Wiki Indaba. Sometimes, a conversation during a break or an introduction to another contributor can open doors to future opportunities for collaboration.

My reflections

My participation in Wiki Indaba 2026 was a valuable learning experience. The sessions exposed me to new ideas around artificial intelligence, technical development, journalism, community governance, and the preservation of African heritage.

As a Dagbani Wikimedian, I returned with a stronger appreciation for the work we are doing to ensure our language, history, and culture are represented in the digital knowledge space.

I look forward to sharing these experiences with the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group and exploring how these lessons can contribute to our ongoing work.

I am grateful to the Wikimedia Foundation, the organizers, the speakers, and everyone who helped make this gathering possible.

Our stories matter, our languages matter, and the knowledge we preserve today will help shape Africa’s place in tomorrow’s digital world.

Ghanaians at Wiki Indaba 2026 in Abidjan

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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