My first open source contribution felt tiny when it happened. Nobody clapped. A patch got merged somewhere on the internet, and my laptop was the only witness.

On 21st August, I stood in front of a hall full of students at United Institute Of Technology Prayagraj and told them exactly that. The first slide on the screen said “Where I started”, and honestly, I think it was the most important slide of the whole day. What I didn’t fully admit to myself then was that this was also the last event I’d be running as Core Team of WikiClub Tech UIT 2025-2026.

Attendees at Open Source Day, hosted by WikiClub Tech UIT

How the day came together

Open Source Day was organized by WikiClub Tech UIT together with GDG Prayagraj. The idea was simple. Most students think open source is a club for geniuses who write kernel code at 3 am. We wanted to show them it’s a door you can walk through, even if you’ve never touched Git in your life. The day started at 10 am with the welcome of our dignitaries. Then the sessions began, and I’ll admit I was more nervous than I let on.

The talks

Ankit Kumar Verma (Organizer at GDG Prayagraj) opened with the keynote. He walked everyone through open source and the wider Wikimedia world, and how students can step into it. He has been the push behind a lot of what happens in GDG Prayagraj, so seeing him set the tone felt right.

Then came my turn. I talked about where my journey began, how I got into the Indic Wikimedia Hackathon 2026, and what “contributing” actually means. I tried not to make it sound grand. My first contributions were small and confusing, and I told the room that. Watching a few faces relax when I said it is something I’ll remember for a long time.

Arpita Jain (Management Lead) took over and turned Wikimedia tools into a game. Wikidata, Commons, Wikipedia, Meta-Wiki and Wikisource all became rounds of something interactive. A lot of us had been dreading “another tools session”, and she made it fun instead.

Manvi Kesarwani (Social Media Lead) asked a question I wish more people asked: is open source only for coders? Her answer was no, it’s “something more”. Her OKI-IIITH summer internship was her proof that you can contribute meaningfully without writing a single line of code.

Adarsh Kesarwani (Technical Lead) went the technical route and introduced MediaWiki, Gerrit and Phabricator, plus a few lesser-known Wikimedia tools that even I had to lean in for.

Prashant (Technical lead GDG-Oc UIT) closed the lineup with what he called the “Technology Jungle”: Firebase, Google Antigravity, Go, TensorFlow.js and Google Colab. Quick facts about each, no jargon walls. Go, for example, is the language behind Docker and Kubernetes, which got a few “wait, really?” reactions.

Laptops open, then the best part

After the talks, Adarsh and Prashant ran a hands-on session on Kaggle datasets. This was the moment the hall changed. Laptops opened, people leaned toward each other’s screens, and “how did you get that output?” became the loudest sentence in the room. Reading about data is one thing. Poking at it yourself is how it stays in your head. After lunch came the part I loved most. the winners of our previous Wiki Marathon, got up to share their experience. They had actually done the work, a week of contributions back in April. Students listen differently when the speaker was sitting in the same seat a few months ago. Later, posts started showing up on LinkedIn, and I read them more closely than I’d like to admit. One attendee wrote that he came for an event and left with a whole new perspective. He hadn’t realized open source includes documentation, community, and knowledge sharing, not just code. He also placed 3rd in the quiz and went home with Wikimedia goodies, which I think made his day.

The part that got to me

Somewhere between the talks, I kept looking around the hall and thinking: this is the last one. A year ago, there was nothing like this at our college. We were the first team to lead WikiClub Tech UIT, and we built everything from zero: the events, the habit of learning together, the feeling that a student from here can contribute to something global.

Seeing a packed hall on our final day felt like a quiet answer to every doubt we had along the way. So thank you to the team who made it happen: Shivaansh Singh (Co-Envoy), Adarsh (Technical Lead), Arpita (Management Lead) and Manvi (Social Media Lead), with Ankit Kumar Verma leading from GDG Prayagraj. And to our volunteers, who handled all the small things nobody notices until they go wrong.

New teams will come now, and they’ll do it their own way. I hope they keep this going.

What stays with me

I don’t think the best part of Open Source Day was any single talk. It was seeing students who walked in thinking open source wasn’t meant for them, and walked out with a Wikimedia account, a Kaggle notebook, or just an idea of where to begin.

I started with a tiny patch. Somewhere in that room, someone started today. If that’s you, my advice is the same as what I said on stage: don’t wait until you feel ready. Pick one small thing and start. We’ll be here when you get stuck.

Learn More : WikiClub Tech UIT

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