On Saturday, 14 November 2026, the NJA College of Education Wiki Club successfully organised its maiden physical Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons training workshop on campus. The workshop was organised by the Wali Wikimedians Community in direct collaboration with the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of NJA College of Education. The event marked an important milestone in the club’s activities, as it provided the first opportunity for members and interested students to receive practical training in contributing to Wikimedia projects through a physical workshop.

NJA College Wiki Club Members

The NJA College of Education Wiki Club was officially established in March 2026 through the initiative of the 2025/2026 academic year SRC administration in collaboration with the Wali Wikimedians Community. The establishment of the club was informed by the need to introduce students in the College of Education to the Wikimedia movement and equip them with the knowledge and skills required to use Wikipedia effectively in their academic and professional development. Although the club had been officially formed since March, it had not been able to organise a physical training workshop on campus until this maiden event in November.

The club seeks to promote the responsible and effective use of Wikipedia as an educational resource among teacher trainees while encouraging students to become active contributors to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Through its activities, the club aims to equip future teachers with digital literacy, information evaluation, research and collaborative knowledge-sharing skills. It also provides an opportunity for tertiary students to contribute to the creation, improvement and preservation of free knowledge, particularly content relating to Ghanaian languages, cultures, history and communities.

With the Wali Wikimedians Community serving as the club’s coordinating partner, the platform will also provide an avenue for introducing students to the Waali Wikipedia and encouraging their participation in developing the online encyclopaedia. This is particularly important in promoting indigenous languages and ensuring that knowledge about local communities is represented in the digital knowledge ecosystem. By introducing students to the Waali Wikipedia, the initiative seeks to create awareness of the importance of contributing to knowledge in local languages and supporting the growth of underrepresented language editions of Wikipedia.

The maiden workshop focused on two major activities: practical training in editing the Waali Wikipedia and uploading photographs and other media files to Wikimedia Commons, alongside the election of new executive members to provide leadership and coordinate the club’s activities. During the training sessions, participants were introduced to the Wikipedia platform, its basic features, editing processes and the principles of contributing to an online encyclopaedia. They also received practical guidance on how to create and improve articles on the Waali Wikipedia. The Wikimedia Commons session exposed participants to the process of uploading images, adding descriptions and providing relevant information about media files. Students were also introduced to the importance of freely licensed photographs and their role in illustrating Wikipedia articles and supporting the wider Wikimedia movement.

Students practicing on Wikipedia

One of the notable achievements of the workshop was the creation of more than 20 new Wikimedia user accounts for students who were participating in the training. These new contributors were guided through the basic features of the Wikipedia platform and introduced to the opportunities available to them as members of the Wikimedia community. The account creation exercise was an important step towards expanding the number of young contributors and building a sustainable community of student Wikimedians within the college.

Beyond the technical training, the workshop also provided an opportunity to establish a leadership structure for the club through the election of new executive members. Nine executive positions were filled to ensure effective coordination, communication and implementation of the club’s activities. The positions included the President, Communication Manager and Deputy Communication Manager, Organiser and Deputy Organiser, Logistics Manager and Deputy Logistics Manager, and Secretary and Deputy Secretary. In accordance with the club’s constitution, the SRC President automatically serves as the President of the Wiki Club, reflecting the close institutional relationship between the club and the SRC.

Club executives

The election of the executives is expected to strengthen the club’s organisational structure and provide a clear leadership framework for coordinating future training sessions, edit-a-thons, awareness campaigns and other Wikimedia-related activities. The executives will also work closely with the Wali Wikimedians Community to sustain the momentum generated by the maiden workshop, encourage more students to participate and ensure that the club becomes an active platform for digital knowledge contribution within the college.

The successful organisation of this maiden physical workshop represents an important step in strengthening the partnership between the Wali Wikimedians Community and NJA College of Education. It also demonstrates the potential of student-led Wikimedia clubs in promoting digital literacy, open knowledge, indigenous language development and the use of free educational resources in tertiary institutions.

With more than 20 new Wikimedia accounts created, students introduced to Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, and nine executive positions filled, the workshop laid a strong foundation for the club’s future activities. The Wali Wikimedians Community looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the NJA College of Education Wiki Club and the SRC to build a vibrant community of student contributors who will actively participate in the Wikimedia movement and help make knowledge accessible to everyone.

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