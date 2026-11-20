From 13 to 15 November 2026, I had the opportunity to participate in Wiki Indaba 2026 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The conference brought together Wikimedians from across Africa and beyond to exchange experiences, discuss common challenges, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

This year’s theme, “Africa’s Future: Knowledge Equity and Innovation,” reflected an important question for our movement: how can we ensure that African knowledge, languages, cultures, and perspectives are better represented and accessible through Wikimedia projects?

For me, Wiki Indaba was not simply about attending sessions. It was an opportunity to connect with contributors working in different environments, understand their approaches, and reflect on how we can improve our own work.

Different communities, shared challenges

One of the most interesting aspects of Wiki Indaba was the diversity of experiences represented.

African Wikimedia communities operate in different linguistic, cultural, and technological contexts. Some focus on developing local-language Wikipedias, others on documenting cultural heritage, improving access to reliable sources, or introducing new contributors to Wikimedia projects.

Despite these differences, many challenges are shared: limited documentation of local history, gaps in freely licensed media, difficulties finding reliable references, and the need for sustainable contributor communities.

The conversations in Abidjan reinforced an important point: solutions developed by one community can often inspire others, even when their local circumstances differ.

Cultural and linguistic diversity matters

Coming from Morocco, I was particularly interested in conversations around cultural representation and linguistic diversity.

Africa has an extraordinary cultural and linguistic heritage, yet much of it remains underrepresented online. Wikimedia projects offer opportunities to address these gaps, but doing so requires more than simply increasing the number of articles or uploaded files.

It also means improving the quality of information, documenting local heritage responsibly, supporting African languages, and making knowledge accessible to the communities it represents.

Projects such as Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata can complement one another in this work. Articles provide context, photographs preserve visual documentation, and structured data helps connect information across languages and projects.

From ideas to practical collaboration

Another important takeaway was the value of direct interaction between contributors.

Online collaboration is essential to Wikimedia, but meeting people in person creates different opportunities. Conversations between sessions can lead to exchanging technical knowledge, discovering community initiatives, and identifying challenges that others have already found ways to address.

I was especially interested in how technical tools, including automation, can help communities manage repetitive tasks and improve the organization of information. However, technology should support human contributors and the quality of knowledge, rather than simply produce larger quantities of content.

For me, the real opportunity lies in combining technical solutions with local expertise and stronger collaboration between Wikimedia communities.

What comes after Abidjan?

The value of a conference should not be measured only by the number of sessions delivered or participants attending. It also depends on what happens after everyone returns home.

The ideas discussed during Wiki Indaba can become starting points for new partnerships, shared resources, training activities, and cross-community projects.

I leave Abidjan with a broader understanding of the African Wikimedia movement, new perspectives on familiar challenges, and an interest in turning some of these conversations into practical work.

Wiki Indaba 2026 highlighted how much knowledge and experience already exist within our communities. The next challenge is making better use of them together.

The conversations started in Abidjan. The work continues across our communities.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation