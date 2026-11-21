Last week, as a continuation of the Japan-Korea friendship event in Karatsu held this September, where I was part of the organizing team, I took part in the 2026 Japan-Korea friendship event at Ulsan. We visited a wide range of places, from a library in Busan to the Ulsan Museum and Ulsan Castle.

The last time I was at Gimhae International Airport, two years ago, it was just a layover on my way to study abroad. Coming back two years later, and this time getting to see the world beyond the airport, meant a lot to me personally.

Of everything I experienced, one thing stood out: I was able to contribute to Wikimedia projects in a language I can’t speak fluently. In this post, I’d like to share how that happened, and what I learned along the way.

Contributing beyond the languages I know

Until now, I had only worked on Wikimedia projects in Japanese, my native language, and English, which I became reasonably fluent in through self-study and studying abroad. Since I didn’t know any other languages, I assumed that was simply how it had to be.

My Korean is very limited. I took a one-semester class for complete beginners three years ago and haven’t studied since. I can introduce myself and know a handful of simple words, and that’s about it. I couldn’t follow detailed conversations or documents, so I relied on interpreters for most of my understanding.

Even so, I found ways to contribute:

I looked up the Korean names of things in my photos and added them to the titles and captions of the images on Wikimedia Commons (e.g. the image of 이임 무과 홍패, or the Red Certificate of Yi Im in English)

I added images to Korean Wikipedia articles that were missing them (e.g. 외고산 옹기마을 or Oegosan Onggi Village in English)

The image of Oegosan Onggi Village. I added this to the corresponding Wikipedia article. Korea Tourism Organization, Jiho Kim, KOGL Type 1, via Wikimedia Commons

To be honest, I could do even this much only because I still remembered how to read Hangul, and because Korean has quite a few words that sound like Japanese. For example, “art museum” is bijutsukan in Japanese and misulgwan (미술관) in Korean. So when I saw something like “municipal art museum” written in Korean, I could roughly guess what it referred to. It probably wouldn’t be this easy with other languages. Still, realizing that a language barrier doesn’t have to stop me from contributing was a big step forward for me.

Cooperation with AI: talk about WikiVault

Looking back, these contributions relied heavily on AI. When I wanted to read captions in local museums, I took photos and had AI read them so I could understand the Korean text in them, and use that to make contributions in Wikimedia projects. Of course, I didn’t go as far as having it write text for me, so I used it only for limited purposes. Even so, AI was indispensable to my editing.

That’s why I was especially interested in the discussions about AI at the event. The main topic was WikiVault, an AI tool for assisting Wikipedia editing developed by Wikimedia Korea. Last month, a paper studying WikiVault’s impact on the Korean Wikipedia editing community was published on arXiv, and I had wanted to know how Korean Wikimedians actually use AI. At the event, I got to hear about it in detail:

Built and funded by the chapter : Wikimedia Korea developed WikiVault itself, and also pays the API fees for the AI running behind it.

: Wikimedia Korea developed WikiVault itself, and also pays the API fees for the AI running behind it. Traceability : Edits made with WikiVault are tagged in the edit history, so anyone can track who used it and what kind of edits they made.

: Edits made with WikiVault are tagged in the edit history, so anyone can track who used it and what kind of edits they made. A limited role: WikiVault is used only for translation. It does not help create new articles from scratch.

WikiVault is limited to specific purposes, but at a far larger scale and with much clearer rules. I think it is this willingness to invest money and effort, combined with firm controls, that lets editors use AI as a tool that expands contents in Wikipedia while maintaining its quality.

Searching in Korean: the data was there, just scattered

During the event, I mainly edited Wikidata. Korean wasn’t just the language of what I contributed: it was also part of how I edited. While searching on Wikimedia Commons and in my browser, I kept going back and forth between the Korean and English spellings of proper nouns to track down data.

In doing so, I realized something: the data wasn’t missing. It existed, but it was scattered.

Searching by the English name often turned up nothing, but searching with the Korean name, taken from the item’s aliases on Wikidata, brought up photos of the subject on Commons.

Several Wikidata items had no image, even though photos of the subject were already on Commons.

Some photos existed on Commons but simply weren’t used in the corresponding Korean Wikipedia article.

I think “there is no data” and “the data exists but is scattered” are two very different situations. The first requires someone to create new content. The second only requires someone to find what is already there and connect it, and you can do that even in a language you don’t speak well. Discovering that kind of work, which I could do even in an unfamiliar language, was one of the best parts of the event for me.

Closing thoughts

It was a short trip, but it changed how I think about my own contributions. I used to believe I could only contribute in languages I speak fluently. Now I know that a little knowledge of a language, combined with tools like Wikidata and Commons, can go a long way.

There is still a huge amount of information, such as museum captions and tourist brochures, that could be brought into the Wikimedia movement. Going forward, I’d like to keep studying other languages while contributing to a wider range of Wikimedia projects.

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