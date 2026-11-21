What if a Wikipedia editor could become a data curator?

What if a Wikisource contributor could learn to automate digitization workflows?

What if a regional-language volunteer could build a tool that benefits an entire Wikimedia community?

This is the kind of transformation that happens when Wikimedia communities come together not just to create content, but to learn how the technology behind free knowledge works.

On 14–15 November 2026, the Karavali Wikimedians User Group brought this vision to life through the Wiki Loves Tuluvas – Knowledge Sharing Sessions 2026, a two-day technical capacity-building program held at the CEOL Incubation Centre in Mangalore, Karnataka, India.



The sessions brought together 11 participants from the Tulu and Kannada Wikimedia communities for an intensive journey into the technical side of the Wikimedia ecosystem. With guidance from resource person Anoop Rao, participants explored tools, platforms and workflows that can help regional communities become more confident, capable and self-reliant.

But this was about more than learning new tools. It was about asking an important question: Can regional Wikimedia communities become creators of technology, rather than just users of it?

Why technical knowledge matters for regional communities Across the Wikimedia movement, thousands of volunteers contribute articles, photographs, books, historical documents and cultural knowledge. Regional-language communities, particularly those working with smaller and underrepresented languages, often have an additional challenge: limited access to technical expertise and resources.

The Tulu Wikimedia community has been working to make its language and cultural heritage digitally accessible through Wikipedia, Wiktionary, Wikisource and Wikimedia Commons. As these projects grow, so does the need for better data management, automation, digitisation and technical maintenance.

Passionate contributors can create thousands of articles and upload valuable photographs, but how can they organise large datasets, connect information across projects, automate repetitive work or develop tools that address their community’s specific needs?

These questions shaped the programme organised by Karavali Wikimedians User Group, under the coordination of Bharathesha Alasandemajalu.

The idea was simple: bring technical knowledge closer to the people who need it, provide opportunities for hands-on experimentation, and encourage participants to take what they learn back to their respective communities.

Beyond editing: Exploring the Wikimedia ecosystem Regional-language communities have enormous potential to document their languages, literature and cultural heritage. However, sustaining these projects requires more than content contributions. Communities also need technical knowledge to manage data, automate repetitive tasks and develop solutions for their specific needs.

Day 1: Foundations in Wikidata, Wikisource and data tools

The first day opened with an in-depth Wikidata workshop covering the essentials of structured data: searching for existing items and avoiding duplicates (including searching with different spellings), creating new items via Special:NewItem only when necessary, and adding labels, descriptions and aliases using best practices. Participants worked through statements and properties using a structured property reference table covering properties with examples for person, place, book and edition items. They also explored the w:kn:databox template for structured data display.



A Wikisource session introduced participants to Kannada and Tulu Wikisource, including the Kannada Wikisource help guide and introduction, Index page and the <pages index="filename.djvu" from="X" to="Y" header="1" /> syntax for transclusion.



Participants were also introduced to OpenRefine, PAWS and Quarry, learning how to clean and reconcile datasets in OpenRefine within PAWS, run example Quarry queries (such as top edits by users on a wiki, yearly), and use SPARQL queries for Wikimedia statistics.



A Wiktionary discussion explored creating words in Tulu Wiktionary and adding Arebhashe words to Kannada Wiktionary, referencing the Kannada Wiktionary community discussion. The OCR tool was introduced, and participants discussed how AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini could help extract words from old Tulu dictionaries for Wiktionary contributions, while emphasising the importance of human verification and linguistic expertise when using AI for smaller languages.



Tools introduced on Day 1 included Lingua Libre (for recording and uploading pronunciations to Wikimedia Commons), Wikidata Todo (task management for Wikidata), Duplicity (identifying duplicate items, demonstrated with the Tulu Wikipedia list alongside the all-pages list), and Toolsadmin (managing Toolforge tools).

Day 2: Recap and hands-on practice

The second day was structured as a recap and hands-on session for new users who joined on the second day, while continuing participants reinforced their Day 1 learning.

The sessions overall focused on practical learning across several Wikimedia technologies:

Wikidata: Creating structured data, connecting multilingual knowledge.

OpenRefine: Cleaning, organising and reconciling datasets with Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons.

Wikimedia Cloud Services: Exploring PAWS, Quarry and database queries.

Toolforge: Understanding developer accounts, deploying web services and exploring Wikidata specific tools such as Wikidata Todo and exploring tools such as Lingua Libre.

Participants also discussed how artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini could assist in extracting words from historical Tulu dictionaries for Wiktionary contributions. The discussion highlighted the importance of human verification and linguistic expertise when using AI for smaller languages.

Looking Ahead

As regional communities continue to scale their impact, initiatives like the Wiki Loves Tuluvas Knowledge Sharing Sessions prove that technical empowerment is the key to long-term resilience. By mastering the tools that power the Wikimedia ecosystem, regional Wikimedians are not just documenting their culture—they are actively shaping the technical infrastructure of free knowledge.

Acknowledgements

The President of the Karavali Wikimedians User Group, Vishwanath Badikana extended gratitude to Anoop Rao for leading the sessions as resource person, Bharathesha Alasandemajalu for organizing the event, and all participants for their active engagement and enthusiasm.

Links: Event page and report on Meta Wiki: https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Karavali_Wikimedians/Events/Wiki_Loves_Tuluvas_%E2%80%93_Knowledge_Sharing_Sessions_2026 https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Karavali_Wikimedians/Events/Wiki_Loves_Tuluvas_%E2%80%93_Knowledge_Sharing_Sessions_2026/report

Wikimedia Cloud Services: https://wikitech.wikimedia.org/wiki/Portal:Cloud_VPS

PAWS: https://wikitech.wikimedia.org/wiki/PAWS https://hub-paws.wmcloud.org/ https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Wikidata:Tools/OpenRefine

Quarry: https://quarry.wmcloud.org

Lingua Libre: https://lingualibre.org https://lingua-libre.toolforge.org/

Wikidata Todo: https://wd-todo.toolforge.org

Duplicity: https://duplicity.toolforge.org

Kannada Wikisource help guide: https://kn.wikisource.org/wiki/ಸಹಾಯ:ಪರಿಚಯ https://kn.wikisource.org/wiki/ಸಹಾಯ:ವಿಕಿಸೋರ್ಸ್_ಕೈಪಿಡಿ



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation