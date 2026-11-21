In the summer of 2024, part of a Wikimedia Foundation grant went on 40 dollars of mobile data. Azniv Stepanian and I were running Wikipedia trainings in Beirut for Western Armenian speakers, as Beirut is one of the cradles of the language. Power and WiFi were unreliable, and the mobile data let participants work from our phones’ hotspots. In the week our team arrived, border clashes flared in southern Lebanon, a drone hit Beirut, and flights were suspended for several days. Several youth centers and scout groups we had lined up canceled at the last minute. We had planned for 250 participants; we trained 30, and ten went on to edit.

The part that worked was improvised. We collected the email addresses of people who could not come and guided some of them over WhatsApp and Google Meet until they started editing. Since then, we ask every education project the same question: what will still be there once we leave?

For us, that question carries more weight than it might elsewhere, and it needs some background. Armenian has two standard forms. Eastern Armenian is the official language of the Republic of Armenia; Western Armenian was the Armenian of the Ottoman Empire. After the Armenian genocide that began in 1915 killed or exiled most of its speakers, it lived on in the communities survivors rebuilt across the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. It has no official status in any country; it is still written in the classical spelling, which Soviet Armenia reformed in the 1920s and the diaspora kept, and is used by millions across the world, but never in one single country.

Wherever survivors settled, they put schools first. In Lebanon, those schools began as wooden shacks with tin roofs, and by 1974 the community ran 56 Armenian schools with nearly 21,000 students. By 2022, there were 16, with fewer than 5,000.

Western Armenian Wikipedia is the language’s own edition, separate from the Eastern Armenian one and written in the classical spelling that diaspora schools teach. It has more than 15,000 articles, maintained by multiple dozen active volunteers in several countries, most of them women. It is supported by our user group, the Wikimedians of Western Armenian Language, which has no staff. For a student, editing it is a rare chance to use the written language outside a textbook: in public, on any subject of their choosing, for readers who are not their teacher.

Our school work grew out of camps. From 2015 to 2017, Wikimedia Armenia’s Western Armenian program, with support from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, ran WikiCamps in Beirut, Portugal and France, each bringing young speakers together for more than a week of writing. The third, at La Bourboule in August 2017, drew participants from Armenia, Lebanon, Turkey, France, Greece and the United States. Camps are very good at making young people want to write in the language. What they cannot do on their own is keep them writing once everyone has gone home, and that is the gap our later work in schools has tried to close.

Cyprus: one group, then a return

In February 2025, with a Rapid Fund grant, Azniv led a week of daily trainings with one group of students at the Nareg School of Nicosia, the island’s largest Armenian school. They started by improving existing articles, which gave them confidence, then moved on to writing new ones, partly together, which gave them ownership. Programs on larger Wikipedias often steer newcomers toward improving articles rather than creating them, and our grant officer reasonably asked us to be careful on that point. On a wiki of our size, though, many of the articles students need do not exist yet, so we kept both. Some of the students went on writing to Azniv with questions after she left.

A week builds momentum, but it does not keep it going. When we applied, we had told the Foundation there would be no overlap with Wikimedia Community User Group Cyprus, since as far as we knew it did not work in Western Armenian or with Armenian schools. Within a year, that same user group offered to host future workshops. It then funded our return for five days in late 2025, when Nareg’s high school students created or improved dozens of articles.

Greece: reading before writing

The clearest version came in May 2026 at the Zavarian school, an Armenian primary school founded in 1927 in Kokkinia, the refugee quarter now called Nikaia, near Piraeus. Its principal, Haigan Minasian, is also one of our most active editors; in our September edit-a-thon she wrote more than half of the new articles. With Wiki Greece Youth as a partner and Azniv organizing remotely, Haigan taught the pilot herself: three days, seven class periods, eleven students aged 11 and 12.

The students first used Wikipedia as readers, learning to read critically, to protect themselves online, and to judge whether a source can be trusted. Only then did they write. Haigan and Azniv framed the goals as an exchange that runs both ways, with students moving from using knowledge to contributing it, and as a way to build confidence in what they can do. Working entirely in Western Armenian, the class produced seven lengthy articles on the history of Greece, the country they live in. Writing about their own surroundings, not only about Armenian subjects, treats the language as a living one rather than a heritage exhibit.

Since October, the school has had a regular Wikipedia group, which Haigan leads with Natali Ekiz and which meets every two months. The person who ran the pilot also runs the school, and the work has carried on.

What we would pass on

Teach reading before writing! Checking sources and staying safe online are skills students keep even if they never edit again, and those skills make the editing better when it comes.

Phase the material and keep the group small. In Lebanon, covering too much at once overwhelmed newcomers, while practical work with immediate feedback worked best. We now introduce one skill at a time, keep the same participants for the whole program, and correct as we go.

Plan the follow-up before the first session. Structured follow-up, through mentoring, regular check-ins, and editing together, helps people keep editing. Between events, our newsletter does part of that work. Since January 2021, we have sent more than 235 issues to what are now more than 450 subscribers, each pairing one article on Armenian heritage with two on anything else.

Find the person who stays. Wikipedia clubs in several Armenian schools in Lebanon became extremely difficult to keep going in person after the economic crisis and the pandemic. What has lasted better runs through people who are already inside a school. In one earlier project, our members hosted workshops for dozens of high school students in their own schools, seven of them, across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Austria, Greece and Canada. The articles were good enough that we stretched the prize budget so every student received something. In Nikaia, the person inside is the principal.

We are also starting to study the project more formally, and a research paper I am co-writing on Western Armenian Wikipedia was recently accepted for an academic anthology. The practical question, though, is the one I would most like to put to other education organizers, especially in minority and diaspora languages: when the schools you work with are themselves under pressure, how do you build something that outlasts a single partnership?

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