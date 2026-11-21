Artificial intelligence is changing how we access information, create content, learn, and interact with the world. But as these technologies become increasingly influential, an important question deserves attention: Who gets to shape the future of AI, and whose perspectives are being considered?

For Africa, this is more than a technology question. It is about representation, language, access, and participation. African knowledge, cultural contexts, languages, and lived experiences are not always adequately represented in the information systems shaping the digital world. If AI is to serve diverse communities, those communities must have opportunities to contribute to the knowledge, discussions, and decisions influencing its development.

This is where open knowledge communities have an important role to play.

Why open knowledge belongs in responsible AI conversations

The Wikimedia movement has spent years building a global knowledge ecosystem through collaboration, free access to information, and community-led knowledge production.

These values are increasingly relevant to artificial intelligence. AI systems depend on information, and the quality, diversity, and reliability of that information matter. When certain communities and perspectives are missing from the knowledge landscape, technologies that draw on that information risk reflecting similar gaps.

Wikimedians understand that knowledge is not simply about collecting information. It also involves asking who is represented, whose contributions are recognised, and whether information can be verified, accessed, and reused.

These are questions that belong in responsible AI discussions too. African Wikimedians, particularly women working to improve knowledge representation, therefore have an opportunity to contribute beyond the traditional boundaries of content creation.

Bringing African Wiki Women and GIRAI together

Recognising this connection, Africa Wiki Women (AWW) and the Global Index on Responsible AI (GIRAI), an initiative of the Global Center on AI Governance, formalised a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding effective September 1, 2026.

The collaboration creates a bridge between African open knowledge communities and the wider responsible AI ecosystem. While AWW brings an established network of African women engaged in knowledge production, community development, and digital inclusion, GIRAI contributes expertise in assessing responsible AI policies and practices across countries.

Through this partnership, both organisations aim to promote responsible AI awareness, strengthen the connection between open knowledge and AI governance, and create opportunities for African communities, particularly women, to participate meaningfully in discussions shaping the future of AI. Planned areas of collaboration include community engagement and knowledge-sharing sessions, Wikimedia content campaigns, podcast discussions, and participation in relevant conferences and advocacy spaces.

For Africa Wiki Women, the partnership is an opportunity to broaden the conversations taking place within its community. African women and other underrepresented knowledge contributors should not only be users of emerging technologies; they should have opportunities to understand, question, document, and influence the systems shaping them.

From conversations to contributions

The partnership has already created opportunities for AWW members to engage with responsible AI through global knowledge-sharing, community learning, and content development.

Participants at the GIRAI second edition Launch

Participants at the GIRAI second edition Launch

Participants at the GIRAI second edition Launch

In July 2026, AWW community members participated virtually in the unveiling of the second edition of the Global Index on Responsible AI in Geneva, Switzerland. The Index presented findings from an assessment covering 135 countries and jurisdictions, examining how governments and societies translate responsible AI principles into practice across areas such as inclusion and diversity, ethics and sustainability, labour and skills, trust and safety, and public service delivery

For participants, the engagement provided an opportunity to connect with global discussions about AI governance and understand how responsible AI practices are assessed across different countries.

One particularly significant finding from the Index was the gap in responsible AI governance across regions. Africa recorded an average score of 21.79 out of 100, compared with 54.23 for Europe. The findings also revealed that Africa’s average score for Inclusion and Diversity was just 16.68, highlighting the need for stronger approaches to representation, equality, and the protection of underrepresented groups in AI development and governance.

For AWW members who participated in the virtual launch, these findings offered an important perspective on the position of African countries in global AI governance discussions. They reinforced why African women and knowledge contributors need opportunities to participate in these conversations, particularly on issues of inclusion, representation, and accountability.

Participation also means contributing to the knowledge that informs these conversations. Through a joint Wikipedia edit-a-thon with GIRAI, contributors worked to create and improve articles about responsible AI, including making some of this knowledge accessible in Hausa.

This is particularly significant because language influences who can access and participate in conversations about emerging technologies. Making responsible AI information available in African languages can help extend these discussions beyond audiences who primarily engage with English-language resources.

Through the joint Wikipedia edit-a-thon, contributors made 20 published contributions to improving access to knowledge about artificial intelligence and responsible AI. These included one newly created English Wikipedia article, 16 improved English Wikipedia articles, and three Hausa-language translations.

The Hausa contributions covered the Global Index on Responsible AI, Artificial Intelligence Industry in China, and Artificial Intelligence Industry in Italy. These translations were particularly important in extending access to information about AI beyond English-speaking audiences and demonstrating the role of African languages in making emerging technology conversations more inclusive.

The edit-a-thon also highlighted the importance of collaborative knowledge production in addressing gaps in public information about responsible AI.

The collaboration also brought responsible AI expertise directly into the AWW community. At the Mid-Year Community Roundtable, Africa Wiki Women welcomed Selam Abdella, representing GIRAI, to introduce the initiative and explain how it evaluates countries’ approaches to responsible AI.

The session explored issues including transparency, accountability, inclusion, and human rights, encouraging participants to reflect on the implications of AI for African communities and the Wikimedia movement. The roundtable attracted 98 participants.

The Roundtable generated questions and reflections on the opportunities and challenges responsible AI presents for African communities and the Wikimedia movement. Participants explored what principles such as transparency, accountability, inclusion, and human rights mean in practice, particularly for communities whose perspectives and experiences are often underrepresented in technological development. The discussion encouraged members to consider how African Wikimedians can contribute to promoting more ethical, inclusive, and accountable approaches to AI.Beyond formal learning sessions, podcasting is providing another avenue for extending these conversations. Through its podcast engagement, AWW is exploring ways to make responsible AI more accessible by connecting broader technology and governance discussions with the experiences of African communities.

Beyond formal learning sessions, podcasting is providing another avenue for extending these conversations. Through its podcast engagement, AWW published an episode titled Responsible AI and AI Governance, featuring Selam Abdella of the Global Index on Responsible AI (GIRAI). The conversation explored responsible AI, AI governance, and the importance of African participation in shaping discussions about emerging technologies.

The episode extends the partnership’s knowledge-sharing efforts beyond formal community events, making conversations about AI governance, inclusion, accountability, and African representation accessible to wider audiences

Listen to the episode on Spotify or visit the Africa Wiki Women YouTube channel.

Together, these activities demonstrate that participation in responsible AI does not begin and end with developing AI systems or writing policies. It can also involve documenting knowledge, improving access to information, asking informed questions, and ensuring that perspectives often overlooked are part of wider discussions.

Moving from participation to influence

The partnership between Africa Wiki Women and GIRAI represents an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between open knowledge and responsible AI while creating more pathways for African women to engage with the future of technology.

However, meaningful participation must go beyond awareness-raising. African women need opportunities to contribute to research, influence discussions, document local experiences, and engage with the institutions and processes shaping AI governance.

Looking ahead, the partnership will continue to explore opportunities to deepen community engagement with responsible AI and expand access to knowledge about AI governance. An immediate priority is to complete the review and publication of the second GIRAI-related podcast episode, building on the first episode to make discussions about responsible AI more accessible to AWW’s wider community.

Another important priority is strengthening the representation of African perspectives in public knowledge about responsible AI. This includes encouraging contributions that document AI governance developments in African countries, expanding access to responsible AI resources through African languages, and creating further opportunities for African women to engage with research, knowledge-sharing, and advocacy.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the question should not simply be how Africa adapts to technologies developed elsewhere. It should also be how African communities contribute their knowledge, values, languages, and experiences to shaping those technologies.

Africa should not only be part of the future AI creates. African communities should have a meaningful voice in shaping that future.

This Diff post is part of the collaboration between Africa Wiki Women (AWW) and the Global Index on Responsible AI (GIRAI), an initiative of the Global Center on AI Governance. Through this partnership, both organisations worked to promote responsible AI awareness, strengthen open knowledge, and create opportunities for African women to participate in conversations shaping the future of artificial intelligence globally.

The collaboration features community engagement, knowledge-sharing sessions, Wikimedia content campaigns, podcast discussions, and participation in broader responsible AI advocacy and policy conversations across Africa.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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