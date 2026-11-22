Wikidata turned 14 in October 2026, marking another year of making structured, freely accessible knowledge available to people around the world. From its beginnings as a collaborative knowledge base, Wikidata has grown into an important resource for Wikipedia, researchers, developers, cultural institutions and communities working to make information more accessible.

To mark this milestone, we brought the celebration to Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, Nigeria, through an in-person gathering that brought members of the local community together to celebrate Wikidata and the people who contribute to its growth.

For us, the occasion was more than a birthday party. It was an opportunity to connect people, strengthen interest in open knowledge and create more awareness about the role Wikidata can play in documenting the people, places, culture and heritage of Nigeria.

Celebrating 14 years of Wikidata

Of course, no birthday celebration would be complete without a cake!

Wikidata 14th birthday celebration in Lafia, Nasarawa State

We marked the occasion with a specially designed Wikidata birthday cake featuring the 14th birthday branding. It was a simple but memorable part of the gathering, giving everyone an opportunity to celebrate the project and the community behind it.

The cake became one of the highlights of the day, and we captured several photographs to preserve the memories.

From the birthday decorations to the conversations around the table, the celebration reflected the spirit of Wikidata: collaboration, participation and the shared belief that knowledge should be accessible to everyone.



Why celebrating Wikidata locally matters

Wikidata is a global project, but its strength comes from contributions made by people and communities across the world.

In Nigeria, there is still significant knowledge about our communities, historical figures, languages, cultural practices, institutions and heritage that deserves better representation in open knowledge platforms.

Local celebrations provide an opportunity to introduce more people to Wikidata, encourage participation and remind existing contributors that their work is part of something much bigger.

Wikidata 14th birthday celebration in Lafia, Nasarawa State

Bringing the 14th birthday celebration to Lafia was one small contribution towards growing that local engagement. It also highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for communities outside the major technology and Wikimedia hubs to participate in the Wikimedia movement.

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