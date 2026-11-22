Image by Poro26

From 13-15 November 2026, African Wikimedians gathered in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for the 10th edition of WikiIndaba under the theme Africa’s Future: Knowledge Equity and Innovation. After the cancellation of the planned 2025 edition, this gathering felt like a long-awaited reunion and a deliberate step forward.

Hosted by the Wikimedia Community User Group Côte d’Ivoire and coordinated with Wiscom, the conference brought together more than 200+ participants from roughly 40 countries and the diaspora, working in English, French, and Arabic. Parallel to the main program ran the WikiIndaba Hackathon, satellite events across the continent, and a pre-conference for African users with extended rights focused on “Beyond Editing.”

What stood out

The energy in Abidjan was unmistakable. Sessions spanned equity and community health, GLAM and cultural heritage, research/education/technology, and movement governance. Conversations repeatedly returned to practical questions: how to close content and participation gaps in African languages, how to make tools more usable in low-connectivity environments, and how to document local knowledge so it is both visible and trusted globally.

Closing moments included the announcement of Wiki Loves Africa prizes, underscoring the ongoing work of shifting the visual narrative of the continent. Throughout, the hospitality of the Ivorian hosts and the mix of in-person and remote participation made the event feel both intimate and continental in scope.

Key takeaways from sessions

Many Wikidata organizers continue to face access and blocking challenges. One strong practical example came from the Dagbani Wikipedia community, which has built a Dagbani dictionary powered by Wikidata Lexemes (see dagbanli.info). This is a model that could be adapted for Luganda.

African Agenda: Pan-African Hub

This initiative began in 2014 at a WikiIndaba conference with the goal of bringing communities together to solve shared problems.

Session link: wikimedia.eventyay.com/wi/wikiindaba26/talk/KPG39B

Wikimedia Ecosystem discursions with Veronica

Discussions about the new Wikimedia ecosystem.

Key questions included:

Purpose : How clearly do you understand the expectations set for different types of Wikimedia movement organizations (user groups, chapters, thematic organizations, movement partners, hubs)?

: How clearly do you understand the expectations set for different types of Wikimedia movement organizations (user groups, chapters, thematic organizations, movement partners, hubs)? Overlap : How do you see or experience overlaps between different affiliates?

: How do you see or experience overlaps between different affiliates? Impact: How clearly do you understand the impact that different movement organizations are expected to deliver and are actually creating?

UCOC – Safety 101 (Janina Abrams)

Session links: wikimedia.eventyay.com/wi/wikiindaba26/talk/89PNB8 and the Universal Code of Conduct.

The session covered the Conflict Resolution Committee and the English Wikipedia Administrators’ noticeboard as a practical example of a dashboard. (Open question for us: do we have something equivalent on Luganda Wikipedia?)

The escalation pyramid was outlined as follows, depending on the situation:

Discussion and consensus (support from mentors, mediation lounge) Local escalation (admins, oversighters, CheckUsers) AffCom Stewards / U4C Trust and Safety

A clear need was noted for Arbitration Committees for Luganda and Runyankole.

Setting up a Wikimedia Community of Practice in the Library and Information Association of South Africa (LIASA)

This session stood out because we are doing similar work with community libraries through the Community Libraries Association of Uganda (COLAU) and are planning to expand the same approach with the Consortium of Uganda University Libraries (CUUL). It gave us a useful point of comparison and practical ideas for strengthening our own implementation.

Open Conversation with the Wikimedia Foundation Board by Anusha, Bobby, Dumisani

Issues board is dealing with

Reduction in Wikipedia readership has significantly dropped

Annual plan goals

Increase to the reach More reader, users are accessing the content

Engaging more contributors

Wikimedia enterprise, make sure big companies that use Wikipedia pay back

And several other amazing sessions through out the conference

Personal takeaways

Attending reinforced three things for me:

Knowledge equity is practical work. It is not only about adding more articles; it is about better tools, better sources, stronger language communities, and safer spaces for contributors. The “Beyond Editing” pre-conference and the hackathon both made this concrete. Collaboration scales when it is intentional. Meeting people from so many different language communities and technical backgrounds in one place accelerated ideas that would have taken months online. Resilience matters. The journey from the cancelled 2025 plans to a successful 2026 edition in Abidjan showed the movement’s ability to adapt while keeping its focus on free knowledge.

Appreciation

I’m grateful to WISCOM for the scholarship that enabled me to participate in WikiIndaba 2026. I had originally been awarded a scholarship for WikiIndaba 2025, which was cancelled, and was pleased to be selected once more for the 2026 conference.

Looking ahead

WikiIndaba 2026 marked a milestone the 10th edition and a chance to set shared priorities. The theme “Africa’s Future: Knowledge Equity and Innovation” is both a description of the work already happening and an invitation for what comes next: more sustainable communities, more localized tools, stronger partnerships with cultural institutions, and continued attention to inclusion.

As Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda, we’re exploring ways on how to implement some of these ideas and projects in our work flows.

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