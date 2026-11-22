Looking back at Saturday, August 22, 2026, introducing Wikidata to new contributors often comes with its own unique challenges. Unlike Wikipedia, which is familiar for its narrative paragraph format, Wikidata operates on structured data logic filled with item codes and statements. When taught abstractly, this concept can feel overwhelming for beginners.

Pijri Paijar, Dokumentasi WikiLatih Wikidata oleh Komunitas Wikisource Indonesia – 02, Wikimedia Indonesia, CC BY-SA 4.0

To bridge this gap, the Indonesian Wikisource Community, represented by Cgjkldn (lead trainer) and Pijri Paijar (activity coordinator), facilitated an online basic-level Wikidata WikiLatih using a more concrete approach: cataloging manuscripts and books available on Indonesian Wikisource. By using this digital collection of books and manuscripts as hands-on practice material, participants could directly see how a text already transcribed on Wikisource can be given a neat data identity and connected globally on Wikidata.

Understanding item anatomy in an online classroom

This basic editing training was attended virtually by around 20 participants. Because it was conducted online, the curriculum flow was structured step-by-step so that every participant could follow the hands-on practice directly from their own screens without falling behind.

During the basic introduction session, participants were guided to dissect the anatomy of a Wikidata item starting from how to check whether a book title already existed to avoid duplication, to the step-by-step process of creating a new item from scratch. Participants learned to fill in three main components:

Labels and descriptions: Writing the title of the manuscript or book along with a brief, clear, and concise description in Indonesian.

Writing the title of the manuscript or book along with a brief, clear, and concise description in Indonesian. Basic statements: Adding essential attributes such as instance of (P31) to mark the entity as a version, edition, or translation (Q3331189), author (P50), Wikisource index page (P1957), and scan file on Wikimedia Commons (P996).

Adding essential attributes such as instance of (P31) to mark the entity as a version, edition, or translation (Q3331189), author (P50), Wikisource index page (P1957), and scan file on Wikimedia Commons (P996). Sitelinks: Connecting the Wikidata item directly to the corresponding index page or work on Indonesian Wikisource.

Hands-on practice and the achievement of 97 new items

The most exciting part of this basic training was when theory immediately turned into tangible contributions. Each participant selected several book or manuscript titles from a list of Indonesian Wikisource collections prepared by the organizers to create data entries for them.

Pijri Paijar, Dokumentasi WikiLatih Wikidata oleh Komunitas Wikisource Indonesia – 01, Wikimedia Indonesia, CC BY-SA 4.0

From this single online session series, the 20 participants successfully added around 97 new items to Wikidata. Each new item serves as a “digital identity card” for public domain manuscripts and books, making authorship details, publication years, and links to full texts on Wikisource readable by both humans and search engines alike. Several participants even went further by exploring how to add references from Wikisource pages to strengthen the quality of the data they entered. Among the Wikidata items successfully created are, Dampak Penyuluhan Bahasa Indonesia Bagi Guru SD di Kota Padang (Q141149484), 018b Ba’a (Q141147213), 018a Termanu (Q141149414), and others.

A foundation for the open knowledge ecosystem

The experience of organizing this basic online WikiLatih demonstrates that technical learning within the Wikimedia ecosystem is far more effective when directly linked to the needs of sister projects. Participants walked away not only with an understanding of how to edit Wikidata, but also with a sense of ownership for having helped organize the metadata of Indonesian literature. The activity report can be viewed on this page.

Hopefully, these foundational editing skills will serve as a gateway for participants to continue exploring broader Wikidata features, while ensuring that more valuable manuscripts on Indonesian Wikisource are connected within the global open knowledge network.

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