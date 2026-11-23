Building the tools that help Africa tell its own stories matters as much as writing the stories themselves.

As large as Africa is, we have so many languages to be poetic 🙂 Every story is told in a language, and every language leaves its own words: how they are spelt, what they mean, and how they sound when a typical African grandma with that language’s accent says them.

With technology, our stories travel more and more. Search engines, translation tools and voice assistants add to this progress, but these tools can only speak the languages they have words for, so if our languages, the pronunciations, the words are missing from the data, our stories will be missing from everything built on top of it.

This brings us to solving the problem, or having someone who has to put those words and voices into the data with the help of a tool that will make it possible. I never imagined I would be amongst the people or be that “someone”, and, funny enough, my journey into becoming a part of these started with a lot of doubt.

Where it started: the Wiki Mentor Africa hackathon at Rebase Code Camp, Yaoundé, August 2024.

In August 2024, when I was brought into the Wikimedia space as a contributor, not a consumer, by Wiki Mentor Africa for my very first hackathon, WMA HackKmer Yaoundé, whose French title means “Become a Wikimedia developer”, in collaboration with Rebase Code Camp, come to think of it, I almost did not register for my first hackathon and probably would not be writing this today.

During the hackathon, our mentor Eugune Agbor introduced us not only to the Wikimedia ecosystem but also to tools such as Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons, where I uploaded my very first picture, and after the lectures, we were then given a challenge to build a tool that links audio pronunciation on Commons to the matching items on Wikidata. We called it WikiMatch. My team took the front end: wireframes, a prototype, our first lines of code together.

By Sunday evening, WikiMatch did not fully work. The sounds stayed on one side and the words on the other. Since I was not familiar with diff during that period, I wrote a Medium article and mentioned afterwards that this was not all about the result, but about the journey and guess what, I closed my laptop and considered that a closed chapter and moved on.

Or so I thought. Who would have thought that unfinished idea would find its way back to me?

In November 2026, I was back at Rebase Code Camp. This time, more than 40 people were waiting for me: about 15 onsite and about 20 from any part of Africa.

Back at Rebase on the other side

WikiIndaba 2026, the conference of Wikimedians in Africa, took place in Abidjan under the theme “Africa’s Future: Knowledge Equity and Innovation”. I wasn’t in Abidjan. I took part from Cameroon, at Rebase Code Camp. Some of my mentees sat beside me, and others joined online.

On the first day, I stood in front of a full room and pitched our project: PULA, a language tool that WikiIndaba 2026 was bringing back to life (more on it below). Two years earlier, I had almost not registered for a hackathon. Our slide said it in one line: “Every language’s words, meanings and voices, open to everyone.” Behind me hung the Wiki Mentor Africa banner: “Build the tools that help Africa tell its own stories.” Two years earlier, I had almost not registered for a hackathon. Now I was the one at the front of the room, asking people to join us and contribute to such a great tool.

Wah Vanessa Pitching PULA on day one – Rebase Code Camp – WikiIndaba Hackathon 2026

Then we got to work. For most of my mentees, it was their first time contributing to open source. Some had never picked a ticket, used Phabricator or worked on GitLab.

Luckily, we had seen that coming. In the weeks before the hackathon, we stayed in touch with our mentees and made sure they had set up their development environments. But new people still arrived on the day, and we didn’t leave them behind. We made screen recordings, and we stayed live in the online rooms Wiki Mentor Africa provided. When the documentation wasn’t enough, anyone who was stuck could share their screen, and we would guide them through it. Not everyone learns by reading. Some people need to see it done.

The WikiIndaba Hackathon team at Rebase Code Camp

Without much being said here, they picked tickets, wrote code and opened their first pull requests and I was the one reviewing them.

That’s when I remembered Collins. Less than a year earlier, at Wiki Mentor Africa’s End of Year Hack Challenge 2025, I was the mentee and Collins Wandji was my team mentor. I did not let him rest: “Collins, did you see my PR?” “Collins, I pushed the fix.” “Collins… just checking.

So when Collins asked me this year how it feels to be on the other side, I laughed. Now I knew.

Every pull request in my queue was someone’s first step into open source. Some had rewritten their code four times before daring to push it. I know, because I used to be that person, waiting for it to be perfect. And every hour a pull request sat without a review, its author wondered whether it was good enough.

So the most important thing I said during WikiIndaba was not technical. It was: “It doesn’t have to be perfect. Push it. We’ll fix it together.”

Let us now look into PULA

So what is PULA: People’s Universal Lexical Access? It lets anyone find a word in their language, see what it means, and hear how it sounds. Sound familiar? Hold that thought.

PULA started life as the African German Phrasebook, supported by the Goethe-Institut and Wikimedia Deutschland. It is maintained by Eugene Agbor and Collins Wandji, and built through Wiki Mentor Africa by mentors and more than a dozen volunteer code contributors, many of them writing their first open-source code.

Why “PULA”? People’s Universal Lexical Access. “People’s” is the point. Language data should be accessible to, and shaped by, the people who speak the language. [Add your own meaning here if the name means more to you or the team.

Why Africa needs this

On Wikidata, the free knowledge base behind Wikipedia, words are stored as lexemes. In November 2026, English had about 125,000 of them. Lingála had four (Wikidata Query Service, 19 November 2026). Yorùbá had 117. Hausa had about 1,800, and Igbo about 4,500.

The numbers are only part of the problem. Even when words exist, their meanings (glosses) are often missing, unclear or inconsistent. Reliable sources are hard to find, and Wikidata’s lexicographical data is hard for newcomers to learn. So the people best placed to fill the gap, native speakers, are often the ones who find it hardest to start.

The dictionaries, translation tools and voice assistants of the future are built on data like this. A language with four words in the data hardly exists for those tools.

What PULA does

PULA is a free, open-source web tool for exploring words, meanings, translations and pronunciations across languages, with special attention to under-represented and indigenous languages. It runs on Toolforge and is powered by Wikidata.

Choose the language of your word. Type the word and open it to see its meanings, their translations and, if someone has recorded it, how it sounds. You don’t need an account. Fill the gap. Log in with your Wikimedia account to add a missing meaning, or record how the word sounds in the Recording Studio. Meanings are saved to Wikidata (CC0), and recordings are uploaded to Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) with you credited as the author.

Supported languages include Hausa, Igbo, Yorùbá, Lingála, French, and English. PULA is still in development, and we’re still polishing some contribution features. That is exactly why it needs you.

A tool nobody uses is as good as useless

We can write the code, review the pull requests and fix the bugs. But PULA only matters if people use it. A dictionary nobody opens doesn’t keep a single word alive. Your language needs you to open it.

Start small. Think of a word your grandmother used, one you have never seen written down. Open pulac.toolforge.org and search for it. If it’s there, read it and listen to it. If it isn’t complete yet, that’s where you come in.

Here are seven ways to help, from one minute to one weekend:

Search a word in your own language. No account needed. Add a missing meaning. If a word has no gloss in your language, write one. Record a pronunciation in your own voice in the Recording Studio. Your voice goes to Wikimedia Commons, credited to you. Bring your language. If it isn’t on PULA yet, ask for it on the PULA talk page. Write code. Pick a ticket on Phabricator (#pulac) and send a merge request to the code on Wikimedia GitLab. First-timers are welcome. Someone will review your pull request, and they won’t mind if you ping them. Share it. Show PULA to your community, your school or your user group. Better still, run a PULA session or edit-a-thon and record a whole list of words together. Tell us what’s broken. Report bugs on Phabricator or share feedback on the talk page. Every bug report makes PULA easier for the next person.

New to all of this? The PULA user manual walks you through it step by step.

Wiki-Match didn’t work. PULA does.

Remember Wiki-Match? In August 2024, a room of nervous beginners in Yaoundé tried to bring the sound of a word and the word itself together on Wikimedia. By Sunday evening, we couldn’t make it work.

Today, PULA does it. Someone records a word in the Recording Studio, the audio goes to Wikimedia Commons, and it is linked to that word on Wikidata. The idea we couldn’t finish as beginners is now a tool anyone can use.

Some ideas don’t fail. They wait for their people.

In 2024, my instructors pushed me through a door I was afraid to open. PULA is a door too, for every language still waiting to be written.

Walk through it. Then hold it open for the next person.

And do not forget to use PULA

Wikicheers 🙂

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