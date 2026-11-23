The Igala Wikimedia Community joined the global Wikimedia movement in celebrating Wikidata’s 14th birthday through a two-part celebration held on 23 and 24 October 2026. The celebration featured an online session followed by an in-person gathering, bringing community members together to appreciate Wikidata’s contributions to free and open knowledge.

The activities provided an opportunity for members to learn more about Wikidata, understand its importance within the Wikimedia movement, and celebrate its impact through creativity and community engagement.

For the Igala Wikimedia Community, the celebration was not just about marking another year in Wikidata’s journey. It was also an opportunity to deepen members’ understanding of the project and reflect on how the community can contribute to building a more connected and inclusive knowledge base.

Starting the Celebration Online: 23 October 2026

The celebration began with an online gathering on 23 October 2026. The virtual session provided an opportunity for community members to come together, connect with one another, and celebrate Wikidata’s 14th anniversary.

The online gathering also helped build excitement for the in-person activities scheduled for the following day. It provided a space to recognise Wikidata’s achievements over the years and appreciate the contributions of volunteers who continue to improve and expand the global knowledge base.

Bringing the Celebration In Person: 24 October 2026

On 24 October 2026, members of the Igala Wikimedia Community continued the celebration with an in-person gathering featuring learning, creativity, and fun activities.

The gathering provided an opportunity for participants to interact, share ideas, and strengthen their connections while celebrating 14 years of Wikidata.

Understanding Wikidata and Its Importance

The programme featured a brief introductory lecture on Wikidata, giving participants an opportunity to learn about the project, its purpose, and its importance within the Wikimedia movement.

Participants were introduced to Wikidata as a free, collaborative, multilingual knowledge base that stores structured information about people, places, organisations, languages, cultural heritage, and many other subjects.

The lecture highlighted how Wikidata connects information across different Wikimedia projects, supports knowledge discovery, and makes structured data freely accessible for reuse by individuals, researchers, developers, and institutions.

The discussion also encouraged participants to reflect on the importance of contributing information about their communities, languages, people, and cultural heritage to Wikidata.

For a community working to improve the visibility of the Igala language and its heritage across the internet, Wikidata provides an important opportunity to ensure that locally relevant knowledge is represented in the global digital knowledge ecosystem.

Bringing Creativity into the Celebration Through Painting

Following the learning session, participants took part in a painting activity that added a creative dimension to the birthday celebration.

The activity provided an opportunity for members to express themselves artistically while enjoying an interactive experience together. It also created space for participants to connect beyond the technical aspects of Wikimedia projects.

Combining knowledge-sharing with a creative activity made the celebration engaging and memorable, reminding everyone that community building is also about creating opportunities for people to interact, collaborate, and enjoy learning together.

Sharing Birthday Wishes and Cutting the Cake

Another memorable part of the celebration was the birthday wishes shared by community members in honour of Wikidata’s 14th anniversary.

Participants expressed their appreciation for Wikidata and its contributions to making free knowledge more accessible and interconnected across languages and communities.

The in-person celebration concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, bringing everyone together to mark the occasion. The moment symbolised the community’s appreciation of Wikidata and its continued commitment to contributing to the global open knowledge movement.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Igala Contributions to Wikidata

The celebration served as a reminder of the opportunities available to the Igala Wikimedia Community to contribute to Wikidata.

Through documenting information about Igala people, places, cultural heritage, languages, and other areas of local knowledge, community members can help improve the representation of Igala-related information in the global knowledge base.

As the community continues its work on Igala language documentation, Wikipedia, and other Wikimedia projects, Wikidata remains an important platform for connecting structured information and making local knowledge more discoverable and reusable.

Celebrating Wikidata’s 14th birthday was therefore both a moment of appreciation and a renewed encouragement to participate in building the sum of all human knowledge.

Happy 14th Birthday, Wikidata! Here’s to many more years of connecting knowledge and making information freely accessible to everyone.

The Igala Wikimedia Community is proud to be part of the global Wikimedia movement and looks forward to contributing to the next chapter of Wikidata’s journey.

Event Details

Event: Wikidata 14th Birthday Celebration

Wikidata 14th Birthday Celebration Organiser: Igala Wikimedia Community

Igala Wikimedia Community Online celebration: 23 October 2026

23 October 2026 In-person celebration: 24 October 2026

24 October 2026 Activities: Online gathering, introductory lecture on Wikidata, painting activity, birthday wishes, and cake-cutting ceremony.

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