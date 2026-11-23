Between August and November 2026, the EduWiki Hub continued to grow its library of Open Educational Resources (OERs), thanks to educators, affiliate groups, and community volunteers who keep sharing what works in their classrooms and training sessions.

What’s new in this collection

This latest round highlights nine contributions in English, Spanish, and Indonesian, another reminder of how multilingual the Wikimedia education community is. Seven of the resources are available in English, two in Spanish, and one in Indonesian. They come from Uruguay, Indonesia, Wikimedia España, the Open Knowledge Foundation, and Wikimedia UK.

Resources by category

Core Wikipedia Editing & Critical Literacy: The largest group this period, combining workshop slide decks and a practical search tool. They help educators introduce how Wikipedia works, guide first-time editors, and encourage learners to think critically about whose knowledge is represented. Contributed by Wikimedia UK and Wikimedia España, in English and Spanish.

OER Creation, Curation, and Teaching Strategy: A handbook, a classroom worksheet, and a guide to deepening student engagement, all aimed at educators who want to create, adapt, or curate open materials. Contributed by the Open Knowledge Foundation, Indonesia, and Wikimedia UK, in English and Indonesian.

Case Studies & Educational Research: A project book that documents how Wikipedia has been used in education, offering evidence and examples for programs looking to learn from others. Contributed from Uruguay, in English and Spanish.

Fact Checking: A workshop on artificial intelligence, giving educators a starting point for discussing how to verify information and evaluate sources in an age of AI-generated content. Contributed by Wikimedia UK, in English.

Where these resources come from

This collection doesn’t grow on its own. Resources are created and submitted by affiliates, program managers, members of the Resource Curation and Development working group, and community members across the Wikimedia Movement, then shared with the hub team for curation and inclusion. This ongoing collaboration keeps the collection grounded in the real needs of educators rather than existing in isolation from the classrooms it is meant to serve.

Shared with the wider movement

Resources from the hub reached a broader audience beyond the page itself: we shared them at the Language Diversity Conference, WikiConference North America, The ESEAP Conference 2026 and the South Asia Open Community Call, among others. These events gave educators and organizers from different regions a chance to learn about the materials and consider how they might use them in their own programs.

Pageviews of the EduWiki Hub Monthly OER Documentation

Monthly pageviews on the documentation page peaked at 281 in September, up from 264 in August, before easing to 150 in October. Behind these numbers are the educators and volunteers who return to the hub, share it with colleagues, and bring its resources into their classrooms and programs.



Pageview of the EduWiki Hub Monthly OER Documentation

Explore the full collection

Head over to the EduWiki Hub’s Monthly OER Documentation page to discover the complete list of newly added tools. We keep the hub structured and up to date so you can quickly find content suited to your classroom or training goals, whether you are just getting started with Wikimedia in education or looking to deepen an existing program.



Have you built an educational guide, translated an existing tool, or found an exceptional open resource that deserves a wider audience? Jump into the conversation on our talk page and share it with us. Your recommendations, big or small, help keep our repository vibrant, inclusive, and attuned to the evolving needs of educators worldwide.

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