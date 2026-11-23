Hello, I’m Tsaag Valren, and those who know me know that I mostly contribute to Wikipedia and Wikidata on the subject of horse breeds. I have already written about creating genealogical graphs and visualizing them on Wikidata. Perhaps that led you to believe that horse breeds are a 100% objective topic to contribute on?

Horse breeds are a subject heavily affected by human bias. We can start by asking this question: who decides that a horse breed is a horse breed? The concept of horse breed was forged in Italy, and later in England out of the breeding of the Thoroughbred in the 18th century. From there, you can guess that naturalists, English ones in particular, traveled all over the world to describe the “breeds” of other countries, even when locally nobody cared about the concept of breed. Sometimes, breeds are described in a way that matches the distinctions the riders and breeders of those countries make themselves. And sometimes, not at all!

How many “pony” breeds are there in India, China and Mongolia?

John Lockwood Kipling, father of Rudyard Kipling, wrote a book about the animals of India in 1891: Beast and Man in India. In it he describes horse “breeds,” even though the concept of breed is an English import. He names a local pony the Indian Country-bred which, according to him, is found in various places across the Indian subcontinent, an extremely vast territory. The supposed existence of this pony is taken up by other English authors who cite Kipling, notably Elwyn Hartley Edwards in 2016. All this is enough for the Indian Country-bred to have its own article on English Wikipedia.

In his 2016 encyclopedia, Edwards describes sub-types of this Indian Country-bred: the Spiti, the Zanskari, the Manipuri. The problem is that India’s Ministry of Agriculture does not describe them as 3 variants of a single pony breed common to the whole Indian subcontinent, but as breeds, distinct from one another. The DAD-IS database does the same. In modern India, the Indian Country-bred does not exist. It exists only in the writing of horse breed encyclopedia authors who have been repeating Kipling for over a century.

Ponies with too many names

What if we turned this situation around? The island of England is much smaller than the Indian subcontinent. But if you are an English horse-lover, and a traveler from India came and told you that the New Forest, Dartmoor and Fell ponies are all the same thing and should be called “English Country-bred,” you might find that insulting.

From there, a Wikidata query to find out how many pony breeds exist in India will give a wrong answer, because the Indian Country-bred is counted as a breed on the same footing as the Spiti, the Manipuri and the Zanskari, even though they cannot coexist. To resolve this, I would need to publish a scientific article, or at least an admissible source that explains it, then reuse that source on Wikipedia, or wait for another contributor interested in horse breeds to add it.

And this bias of seeing a single breed over an immense territory is not unique to India! Horse breeds are full of biases everywhere.

In 1987, an Italian encyclopedia author, Maurizio Bongianni, describes the “Chinese pony.” Can you picture the size of China? A single pony breed over such a large territory? Of course, the Chinese authorities recognize more than twenty different breeds. And the same could be said of the “Mongolian horse”, except that Mongols do not think in terms of breeds. Let’s not even talk about the “Tibetan pony,” which does not have the same breeds depending on whether you take the local point of view or the Chinese point of view. And if I add that the local point of view is to see one and the same “breed” of Tibetan pony on both sides of the border between India and China, whereas China counts a Yarkand breed and India a “Zanskari” breed, then I’m afraid I’ll give you a migraine.

Is a Paint Horse just a Quarter Horse of a different color?

Americans are often very proud of the Quarter Horse, which is the most widespread and most popular horse breed in the world. You can find it in Australia, in South Africa, and even where I live in France. Did you know that when the Quarter Horse breed standard was created in 1940, it was decided to exclude horses with white patches on the body? Their breeders did not give in; they created a new breed: the Paint Horse. Originally, the Paint Horse is a Quarter Horse with white patches. But to make people forget this, the breeders’ association created a storytelling different from that of the Quarter Horse, involving 20,000-year-old European horses, Native Americans, and the claim that they supposedly loved horses with white patches. And I’m not the one saying all this; it’s John Borneman, in a scientific article published in 1988.

An American Paint Horse. Or a Quarter Horse of different color ?

Texas is big, bigger than all of France, so one could have several quite different horse breeds selected by breeders over such a territory? So I suggest we cross the Atlantic and pick up a magnifying glass. The map of France. Find the département called Ariège, down south in the Pyrenees.

4,890 km².

Well, the East of Ariege have its own horse breed, the Mérens horse, and the Saint-Girons valley at the West of Ariege also has its own horse breed, the Castillonnais. What differentiates them? A slight nuance of color: the Mérens must be entirely black, whereas the Castillonnais has reddish shades called “marques de feu” (fire marks). The reason there are supposedly two horse breeds native to such a small territory is roughly the same as for the Quarter Horse and the Paint Horse: when the Mérens breeders defined their breed standard, they decided that this horse must always be black, without aby red or white markings. The breeders of the Couserans, excluded from the subsidies for the preservation of endangered breeds (you know, in France we love taxes and subsidies), created their own breed, which is also endangered. It’s a story I know because I witnessed it, but one that I cannot tell in a printed encyclopedia distributed in agricultural high schools. So this story is essentially unpublished and would constitute original work if I were to add it to Wikipedia—unless I publish it somewhere else first.

We will one day need a critical encyclopedia of horse breeds where we could explain and source all this. If that appeals to you, don’t hesitate to contact me; I’m already working on it. And once we’ve written it together, we’ll finally be able to explain on Wikipedia why horse breeds are a topic rife with bias.

Tsaag Valren

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