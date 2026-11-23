Between June and August 2026, three computational social science summer schools tried something new. In Nairobi (Kenya), Uyo (Nigeria), and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), early-career researchers learned R (the data analysis programming language), network analysis, and machine learning as expected. But this time, local or regional Wikimedians attended to also show them how to use Wikipedia and Wikidata as datasets, not just as reference tools.

Why did this happen? Traditionally, many computational social scientists have worked with data from commercial social networks: for example, previously Twitter offered very liberal access to its data via APIs, many researchers used it to evaluate social dynamics, public opinion, and political trends. Researchers have also studied Facebook and Reddit. Recently, commercial social networks have restricted access to their data, and consequently researchers struggle to find usable data sources. Thanks to their open data licenses and policies, the Wikimedia projects offer a rich ecosystem for study, but researchers often know less about them.

Context, feasibility, and behind the scenes work

Since 2017, the Summer Institutes in Computational Social Science (SICSS) have trained more than 1,200 early-career researchers at over 50 locations worldwide and started more than 120 research collaborations. SICSS often used data from platforms like Twitter and Meta, but (as far as we know), it has never included Wikimedia data in its curriculum.

In early 2026, Cornell’s Citizens and Technology Lab (CAT Lab) academics J. Nathan Matias and Bastian Greshake Tzovaras discussed a bold idea with Florence Devouard (User:Anthere) at Wiki In Africa, which they later refined at the Futures Lab in Berlin, Germany. With support from three SICSS organisers in Burkina Faso, Kenya, and Nigeria, they applied together for funding from the Wikimedia Foundation’s Research Fund.

The project aimed to build a lasting, collaborative, mutually beneficial ecosystem between Wikipedians and computational social scientists in Burkina Faso, Kenya, and Nigeria by facilitating introductions to the Wikimedia movement through the annual Summer Institutes in Computational Social Science. The project is based on the hypothesis that the Wikimedia movement needs more people with social science and data analysis skills to study and improve the social processes taking shape within Wikimedia projects. In turn, CSS scholars often seek detailed, high-quality, and often longitudinal data for research on communication, technology, political science, and other fields. While much of the data CSS students use comes from corporate social media platforms, many have had limited access to it in recent years, creating a “data vacuum” that Wikimedia Research is well positioned to fill.

The grant was approved. While Nathan and Bastian developed the training content, Florence, Isla and Nonny from Wiki In Africa began involving local Wikimedians and working with SICSS organisers to support the program.

Behind the scenes, coordinating a project across three countries also involved significant operational and administrative work. Wiki In Africa supported the practical arrangements needed to bring the collaboration together, including coordinating with local organisers and Wikimedians, preparing contracts and payment documentation, processing stipends and payments, managing supporting financial records, and following up on the administrative requirements across the three sites. With different organisers, contributors, timelines and local arrangements involved, this coordination helped ensure that the people delivering the Wikimedia sessions had the necessary logistical and administrative support throughout the programme. While much of this work happened outside the classroom, it was essential to making the collaboration possible.

The three Summer Schools live

The three SICSS programs ran at separate sites between June and August 2026. In total, 63 student participants attended, supported by over 24 trainers and support staff. Nine local or regional Wikimedians served as subject experts in the SICSS sessions. In addition, J. Nathan Matias and Bastian Greshake Tzovaras presented at all three sites (mostly remotely), and the Wiki In Africa Communications Team ensured each training event was covered and shared on social media.

Although each site had its own research focus and themes and each student team worked independently, Wikimedia projects were central to each, and the teams reached similar conclusions.

In Kenya, the key lesson was about sequencing:

“Integrating Wikimedia into the wider curriculum worked well… Participants first learned computational social science, R, text analysis and web harvesting. They were subsequently introduced to Wikimedia, Wikimedia research and API-based data access before progressing to practical sessions and group projects. This sequencing helped connect Wikimedia with the participants’ broader methodological learning.”

In Burkina Faso, the students focused on practical application:

“Learning through practice is essential. Practical exercises facilitated the understanding of the Wikimedia ecosystem and enabled participants to better grasp the possibilities offered by the different projects.”

Their evaluation also highlighted that Wikimedia’s data and production mechanisms, not just its knowledge, are valuable to researchers:

“Wikimedia projects are of real interest to researchers. The experience showed that beyond consulting content, the data and knowledge production mechanisms on these platforms can constitute valuable objects and resources for research.”

In Nigeria, the organisers were intrigued by relevance:

“What excited me most was seeing participants discover how Wikimedia data could help them explore issues relevant to Nigeria, including gender bias, political representation, and misinformation. It reinforced my belief that there is a valuable opportunity to build stronger connections between the Wikimedia and academic research communities.”

Each site focused on something different but all agreed on one thing…

Each site focused on something different—sequencing, practice, or relevance—but all agreed on one thing: Wikimedia works best in a computational social science classroom when it is presented as both a community and a research infrastructure, not just an extra feature.

In Nairobi (Kenya), Dr Mary Muyonga and Dr Amos Kipkorir Langat co-facilitated SICSS Kenya 2026 at the African Institute for Capacity Development, located on the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology campus. CATLab also supported students in person, as Bastian Greshake Tzovaras joined the teams for the first week of the program to provide hands-on teaching on accessing data from Wikipedia and Wikidata. Fifteen participants from Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Benin, and the USA worked with Wikimedia Kenya UserGroup facilitators Winnie Kabintie, Terry Boke, Carol Mwaura, and Lebu Ayiga. Ten participants created Wikimedia accounts and started contributing. Three research teams formed to study topics such as the relationship between sentiment on financial institutions’ Wikipedia pages and stock performance, as well as Wikipedia’s neutrality on controversial events. As Kabintie said, “Wikimedia projects are increasingly not just platforms for accessing knowledge, but important datasets.”

In Uyo, Akwa Ibom State (Nigeria), the Summer Institute in Computational Social Science Nigeria 2026 brought participants together for fourteen days under the theme “Tech for Open Minds.” Twenty researchers, educators, health professionals, and students attended. Dr Rhoda Asuquo hosted the event, with Dr Juliet Inyang and Yohanna Joseph Waliya as co-hosts. The Templeton World Charity Foundation also sponsored SICSS Nigeria 2026 in Uyo.

Nigerian Wikimedians Hilary Ogali, Chinonso Chidi, and Andikan Eduok introduced the group to the broader Wikimedia movement, then covered topics like APIs, web scraping, knowledge graphs, and natural language processing.

“Research speed dating” and a “Problem Dart Wheel” brought together interdisciplinary teams who created research concept notes. These were not finished papers, but peer-reviewed proposals that teams are still developing. Topics included political representation, gender bias, public health, language, and misinformation, all using data from Wikipedia and Wikidata.

One participant, studying prostate cancer misinformation, found that Wikidata provided her with “structured, openly accessible information” she could use directly. Another used Wikipedia categories and Wikidata to measure the visibility of African women science educators (a finding that connects this project to Wiki In Africa’s Wiki Loves Women). As one participant said, Wikipedia “is a community where people like me can help make African knowledge and the stories of Nigerian women scientists more visible to the world.” Host Dr Rhoda Asuquo encouraged participants to “come empty and leave full.” By the end, the organisers wrote, those words had come true.

In Ouagadougou (Burkina-Faso), Africa’s only Francophone SICSS site this year, 19 learners and 11 trainers from eight countries ran SPARQL queries across 40 countries and over 64,000 biographies at l’Université Joseph Ki-Zerbo. The research interest of the event was around general Francophone issues, which is why Wikimedians Emmanuelle Kakou (Manouka) from Wikimedia Community Usergroup Côte d’Ivoire and Franck Akouete (User:Akouete) from the Wikimedia Community of Togo User Group flew to Burkina Faso to support SICSS Ougadougou organised by Dr Vissého Adjiwanou and Boyam Fabrice Yameogo. During their session, participants saw clear gaps in how Wikidata represents women and African subjects. “Everything I learned about Wikimedia was new to me,” one participant shared. “I used to think none of its information was reliable; now I’m much better informed.”

After completing the SICSS in each country, the team asked participants to share their experiences via a survey. Across all three sites, student participants’ satisfaction with the Wikimedia strand at their SICSS averaged 4.35 out of 5, and all of the 23 respondents agreed that working with Wikimedians expanded their knowledge. CAT Lab’s training materials scored a solid 4.04 average for how essential they were to getting started with Wikipedia data. Most tellingly, 74% of respondents rated themselves likely or excited to keep contributing to Wikimedia projects going forward; this is a direct answer to the “data vacuum” problem the grant set out to address, as researchers who’ve historically relied on shrinking access to corporate platform data get a first real look at an open alternative.

What now?

CAT Lab, SICSS leaders, and Wiki In Africa are compiling these three experiences into a shared grant report, along with a possible report on open research questions at the intersection of computational social science and Wikimedia. Several student research teams are also working toward full papers. We’re also hoping to repeat the experience in some way in 2027 (funding dependent 😉). Whether you’re a Wikimedian interested in what your community’s data can offer researchers, or a computational social scientist curious about using Wikimedia data as a source, watch this space!

Read the Wikimedians’ experiences here:

Photos: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:SICSS_2026

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