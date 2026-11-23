Latest tech news from the Wikimedia technical community. Please tell other users about these changes. Not all changes will affect you. Translations are available.
Updates for editors
- Administrators can now block users from creating new pages in specific namespaces while still allowing them to edit existing pages in those namespaces. This provides a way to address repeated page creation policy violations without preventing otherwise constructive contributors from continuing to edit the wiki. [1]
- The Reader Growth team is running an A/B test of semantic search (also known as natural language search) on the web version of Wikipedia. The test, which begins on English Wikipedia, allows users to search with natural-language queries rather than relying only on keywords and will run until mid-December. Users can try semantic search and are encouraged to report risks and edge cases on the project talk page. Keep
&mpo=semantic-search-for-web:hybrid-srpat the end of the URL when performing multiple searches to see semantic results.
- An error causing Wikidata changes to not appear on the Recent Changes and Watchlists pages of Wikipedias has now been fixed. Users should note that this was due to a faulty filtering step, and Wikidata changes not injected on these pages from 16–19 November 2026 cannot be backfilled, unfortunately. [2]
- View all 46 community-submitted tasks that were resolved last week. For example, an issue where tooltips in the revision slider could appear behind revision dates when using visual Diffs on Wikipedia has now been fixed. Tooltips will now display correctly in front of revision dates and be more legible. [3]
Updates for technical contributors
- Detailed code updates later this week: MediaWiki
In depth
- The first post in a new research series from the Wikimedia Foundation examines how search summaries, AI assistants, and social platforms are changing the ways people discover and access Wikimedia content. The first post introduces a new framework for understanding traffic health beyond pageviews, looking at visibility, visitor outcomes, ecosystem resilience, and long-term trends. It also explores the challenges of distinguishing human readership from automated traffic and invites Wikimedia communities to share their observations.
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