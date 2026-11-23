On Sunday, 15 November 2026, the Wali Wikimedians Community, in collaboration with the Dagaare Wikimedians Community, organised a PhotoWalk at the Wa Market in the Upper West Region of Ghana as part of the ongoing Wiki Loves Food 2026 international photography contest. The activity brought together members of both Wikimedia communities to document indigenous foods, traditional ingredients and the rich culinary heritage of the people of northern Ghana through photography.

Wiki Loves Food is an international Wikimedia photography contest that seeks to document food cultures, traditional dishes, local ingredients and culinary practices from different parts of the world. The 2026 edition runs for one month, from 1 November to 30 November 2026, providing participants with an opportunity to contribute photographs that showcase the diversity of food and culinary traditions across different communities. Through this initiative, photographs of local foods and ingredients can be uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, making them freely accessible for educational, cultural and informational purposes.

In Ghana, the Wali Wikimedians Community, in direct collaboration with the Dagaare Wikimedians Community, took the initiative to organise activities for the Wiki Loves Food 2026 contest. The collaboration was aimed at encouraging members of both communities and other interested participants to contribute photographs that document Ghanaian food culture, particularly the indigenous foods and ingredients commonly found in the Upper West Region. The PhotoWalk at Wa Market was one of the practical activities organised to encourage participation in the international contest while promoting the documentation and preservation of local culinary heritage.

Participants converged in front of Melcom in Wa, which served as the meeting point for the activity. Following the gathering, participants received the necessary guidance before proceeding to different sections of the Wa Market to capture photographs of various indigenous foods, traditional ingredients and food products displayed by traders. Moving through different locations within the market allowed participants to explore the diversity of food items available and document the ingredients that form an important part of the local food culture.

Participants infront of Melcom

The PhotoWalk provided participants with an opportunity to identify and photograph a wide range of indigenous food items and ingredients. Beyond simply taking photographs, participants were encouraged to understand the cultural significance of the items they encountered and appreciate their importance in local cooking traditions. The market, being an important commercial and social centre in Wa, offered a suitable environment for documenting the relationship between food production, trading and everyday culinary practices. The activity also highlighted the role of local markets in preserving and sustaining traditional food systems.

An important aspect of the PhotoWalk was the emphasis placed on seeking consent and respecting the privacy of traders and other individuals in the market. Before taking photographs, participants explained to the sellers what they intended to capture and informed them about the Wiki Loves Food 2026 contest and the purpose of the photography activity. This approach helped participants establish a positive relationship with the traders and seek their permission before photographing their food products and ingredients. It also provided an opportunity to create awareness about Wikimedia projects and explain how photographs uploaded to Wikimedia Commons contribute to the documentation and sharing of knowledge worldwide.

Participants seeking sellers consent

The engagement with traders was particularly important because the activity was not merely about collecting photographs but also about building trust and promoting ethical photography practices. By explaining the purpose of their activities and seeking consent, participants demonstrated respect for the people whose businesses and products were being documented. Such interactions also helped introduce some market traders to the concept of free knowledge and the importance of documenting indigenous food culture for future generations.

The collaboration between the Wali Wikimedians Community and the Dagaare Wikimedians Community further demonstrated the importance of partnerships among local Wikimedia communities in promoting open knowledge and cultural documentation. Although the two communities focus on different indigenous language communities, their joint participation in Wiki Loves Food provided a shared platform for celebrating the cultural diversity of the Upper West Region and contributing to the global documentation of food heritage.

The photographs captured during the PhotoWalk are intended for upload to Wikimedia Commons, where they can be freely accessed, reused and incorporated into relevant Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia articles. These contributions will help improve the visual representation of indigenous Ghanaian foods and ingredients on the internet while providing useful resources for researchers, educators, students, writers and anyone interested in the food cultures of Ghana.

participants taking pictures items at Wa market

The Wa Market PhotoWalk was therefore more than a photography exercise; it was an opportunity to celebrate local food heritage, engage with the community and contribute to the preservation of cultural knowledge through Wikimedia projects. By documenting indigenous foods and ingredients, the Wali and Dagaare Wikimedians Communities are helping to ensure that aspects of local culinary heritage are represented in the global digital knowledge space.

Participants happily celebrating Wiki Loves Food 2026 in Ghana

As the Wiki Loves Food 2026 international contest continues until 30 November 2026, both communities encourage their members and other interested individuals to participate by photographing indigenous foods, traditional ingredients and culinary practices and uploading their contributions to Wikimedia Commons. Through collective efforts, local knowledge and cultural heritage can be preserved, shared and made accessible to the world.

Credits: Zakaria Tunsung, Daara Original, Vision L1, Umar Asiya, Muhaideen Faiz Brichini and Yaw tuba

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