Wikidata Session at the Wiki Indaba 2026

From 13–15 November 2026, I had the incredible opportunity to attend my first Wiki Indaba Conference in Côte d’Ivoire. It was a memorable experience filled with learning, meaningful conversations, new connections and opportunities to contribute to discussions shaping the future of the Wikimedia movement in Africa.

The conference, organised by Wikimedia Community User Group Côte d’Ivoire, was held under the theme “Africa’s Future: Knowledge Equity and Innovation.” It brought together Wikimedians from across Africa and the diaspora to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore ways of strengthening free knowledge on the continent.

For me, this experience was particularly special because I participated in different capacities: as an Advisor to the Wikimedia Affiliations Committee (AffCom), alongside fellow members of Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana, and as an Africa Baraza representative.

A conference centered on African knowledge

The conference opened with welcoming remarks, followed by an inspiring keynote address from Anusha Alikhan, Chief Communications Officer at the Wikimedia Foundation.

One message that particularly resonated with me was:

“Knowledge equity is not charity; it is innovation.”

As Wikipedia celebrates 25 years of volunteer-driven knowledge creation, this message was a reminder that every contribution matters. The knowledge we create, document and preserve today influences how future generations understand Africa and its diverse cultures, histories and communities.

The conference featured different spaces, including Ubuntu, Akwaba, Indaba and Sankofa, hosting panel discussions, workshops, demonstrations, lectures and roundtables. Despite language differences, translation devices and interpreters helped participants communicate and engage with one another.It was encouraging to see how people from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds could come together around a shared vision of free knowledge.

Representing the Affiliations Committee

Chandapiwa Malema speaking during the Affcom Session

One of my biggest highlights was attending Wiki Indaba as an advisor to the Wikimedia Affiliations Committee (AffCom).

I had the opportunity to present an introduction about the committee alongside Harriet Bayel and Robert Jamal, explaining who we are, what we do and our role in supporting Wikimedia affiliates across the movement. The presentation provided an opportunity to make AffCom’s work more visible, engage with fellow Wikimedians and share information about how the committee contributes to affiliate recognition, development and support.

It was particularly meaningful to engage with community members and create awareness about the committee’s work. These conversations reinforced the importance of communication, transparency and collaboration between AffCom and the wider Wikimedia movement. I appreciated the opportunity to contribute to these discussions and learn from the different experiences and perspectives shared by participants.

Representing and connecting with the community

Veronica, Candy and Chandapiwa at the Wiki Indaba 2026

I was also delighted to attend alongside my fellow Wikimedians from Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana, Candy Khohliwe and Veronicah Gaowele. Having colleagues from Botswana at the conference made the experience even more special. It was an opportunity to connect with other African communities, exchange experiences and learn from the different approaches being used to grow Wikimedia activities across the continent.

Additionally, participating as an Africa Baraza representative allowed me to engage in conversations about strengthening regional collaboration, building partnerships and creating more opportunities for African Wikimedians to connect and learn from one another. These different roles gave me opportunities to appreciate the movement from different perspectives: affiliate support, community development and regional collaboration.

More than just a conference

Beyond the presentations and sessions, one of the most valuable aspects of Wiki Indaba was the people. Meeting Wikimedians from different countries, learning about their projects and hearing about the challenges and successes of their communities was inspiring. It reminded me that although our communities operate in different contexts, we share many aspirations and challenges. There is so much we can achieve when we create opportunities to collaborate, share resources and learn from one another.

Looking ahead

My first Wiki Indaba was more than an opportunity to attend a conference in another country. It was an opportunity to represent, share, listen, learn and contribute. I returned home with new connections, fresh perspectives and renewed inspiration to continue supporting the Wikimedia movement.

I am grateful to the Wiki Indaba organising team, Wikimedia Community User Group Côte d’Ivoire, the Wikimedia Foundation, my fellow Wikimedians from Botswana, and everyone who contributed to making this experience memorable. Most importantly, I leave with a stronger appreciation for the people and communities who make this movement possible.

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