In my mind I was preparing for an unexpected turn, as this was my first conference with Wikimedia. I got a scholarship to attend the 2026 Wiki Indaba and my plan was to just be a part of the audience through every session within the three days. That changed as I got a last-minute invitation to step in for a colleague from the Wikimedia Kenya User Group who had proposed a lightning talk that got approved but was unable to secure a scholarship to travel.



The lightning talk on growing Swahili Wikipedia: the lessons from Kenya’s translation model happened on the third day of the conference.

Lebu Ayiga delivering a lightning talk at WikiIndaba 2026 in Abidjan. Photo by Lexy Tchuileu, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Simplifying technology to scale African languages

The lightning talk was based on a common challenge faced by different indigenous African languages in scaling their editions of Wikipedia: ‘How do we scale digital knowledge in under-represented languages without overwhelming new editors?’

What we realized back in Kenya is that one of the biggest hurdles wasn’t a lack of language fluency or enthusiasm but the belief that Wikimedia tools were too technical. To test this, we trained over thirty volunteers on using the translation tool for Swahili content. We walked them through using the content translation tool and paired them with experienced peers.

Our approach in training shifted entirely because participants who initially thought the technical barriers were steep actually found the translation workflow to be intuitive. This has built a lasting momentum that other campaigns within Kenya have adopted.

Takeaways from Abidjan

Connecting with community organizers from different regions across Africa and standing in front of my fellow Wikimedians reinforced some core lessons for community managers. The three main lessons were:

Lower the Technical Barrier First – With using user-friendly tools, we eliminated the percieved complexity the translation tools, having volunteers now focus on linguistic accuracy and cultural context rather than formatting.

First – With using user-friendly tools, we eliminated the percieved complexity the translation tools, having volunteers now focus on linguistic accuracy and cultural context rather than formatting. Community Ownership Drives Sustainability – Strength lies in collective responsibility; stepping in to cover for colleagues or helping other editors and mentorship are all part of a model we build locally in Kenya that can be adapted just as effectively for the other African languages.

– Strength lies in collective responsibility; stepping in to cover for colleagues or helping other editors and mentorship are all part of a model we build locally in Kenya that can be adapted just as effectively for the other African languages. Peer Learning Beats Individual Effort – Have peer accountability and follow-ups to be able to achieve set goals and turn workshop attendees into long-term contributors.

Bringing the Lessons Home, What’s Next

The conference reminded me that you don’t have to wait for perfect conditions to grow free knowledge across Africa, it is about sharing practical, low-cost models that work in our local contexts. Coming back home, I am enthusiastic to keep developing, refining our model, expanding technical documentation and supporting new contributors as they establish their foundation on Wikimedia projects.

Try this model in your community

Gather a small group of bilingual editors and train them well on the content translation tool on your local Wikipedia edition and set a clear target for your next campaign.

Share your experiences and tips in the comment section so we can keep learning from each other!

Lebu Ayiga delivering a lightning talk at WikiIndaba 2026 in Abidjan. Photo by Lexy Tchuileu, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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