2026 FIFA World Cup Match 72, DR Congo v Uzbekistan. This was a first-ever match of Uzbekistan national association football team in the World Cup.

This work is taken from the website of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan and is protected by copyright. It is distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.

In Uzbekistan, football isn’t just a pastime–it’s a national obsession. Yet for years, fans searching for reliable, structured information in Uzbek about their own domestic leagues, historic clubs, or local players often hit a dead end. Articles on the Uzbek Wikipedia were either missing entirely or consisted of little more than a single stub sentence.

Launched as a specialized thematic track under the broader WikiStipendiya marathon, the WikiSport: Football project set out to change that. Open to contributors of all backgrounds regardless of where they live, the initiative combined grassroots community editing with institutional sports partnerships to build an encyclopedic archive of Uzbek football from the ground up.

Rather than relying solely on scattered online summaries, editors used these connections and authoritative sports journalism to systematically document decades of post-independence football history-turning the project page into both a coordination hub and a living index of Uzbek football knowledge.

Building an Encyclopedic Archive from Scratch

The scope of the WikiSport Football hub reflects a methodical, database-driven approach to encyclopedia building. Instead of focusing only on headline-grabbing international stars, contributors mapped out the entire pyramid of Uzbek football across seven core categories:



Complete Season-by-Season League Histories: Editors documented every single top-flight season from the inaugural 1992 Uzbek League right up through the 2026 Uzbekistan Super League. The archive extends just as thoroughly into the Pro League, First League, Uzbekistan Cup (and its finals), Super Cup, League Cup and others.



Beyond Men’s Top-Flight Football: The project actively closed coverage gaps in underrepresented areas of the sport, building dedicated articles for women’s football (the Uzbekistan Women’s Championship, First League, Cup, and Super Cup), futsal (the Futsal League and Cup), youth championships (U-19 and U-21), and grassroots tournaments like the Coca-Cola Students Cup and State Security Service Cup.



Clubs, Stadiums, Players, and Infrastructure: Alongside entries on men’s, women’s, and futsal clubs, stadiums, and both domestic and foreign players, contributors built out the underlying navigation templates and infoboxes that tie thousands of interconnected sports articles together.

Why it matters for the Wikimedia Movement

The WikiSport Football initiative demonstrates how targeted thematic WikiProjects can turn a local passion into lasting open knowledge. By breaking a massive topic down into structured, verifiable checklists-and pairing volunteer enthusiasm with real-world domain experts-the Uzbek Wikipedia community didn’t just win edit-a-thon points. They built a permanent, multilingual-ready reference record of a nation’s sporting heritage.

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