Wikidata depends on reliable, verifiable references to maintain trust across its open knowledge base. During the Wiki Indaba 2026 Hackathon, our team worked on Project 04 under the Verification and Consistency track, mentored by Josef Anthony and Birusha. Together, we updated the Wikidata Reference Validator Tool, a dedicated utility designed to check references, identify broken links, and help editors maintain the reliability and verifiability of information on Wikidata. The core issue our team set out to tackle is the presence of broken or outdated external references on Wikidata. While some references remain fully accessible and work correctly, others are completely broken because the links no longer work and return 404 errors. Another major challenge comes from outdated links, where a page still exists online but contains old or no longer maintained information. These broken and outdated references undermine the reliability of the platform by making it much harder to verify information, which is why identifying them automatically is critical to improving Wikidata verifiability.

During the hackathon team, members took on specific tasks through github pull requests to improve the tools efficiency in managing broken links contributors focused on targeted assignments such as detecting and logging dead references, updating validator logic to display reasons why reference is broken, adding warnings with empty Inputs, and implementing layouts and authentication features, by dividing these responsibilities the team successfully completed their tasks to enhance how the platform tracks and address dead links.

Wikidata Reference Validator Previous Home Page

Wikidata Reference Validator Previous Edit Page

The screenshots above capture the legacy Wikidata Reference Validator site along with a sample search query result list before the upgrade.

Earlier versions of the application suffered from a restrictive language scope that limited accessibility for international contributors, whereas the current system introduces comprehensive multilingual support to engage a diverse global user base. In terms of security and control, the older architecture featured limited user access management, which has now been upgraded with dedicated user authentication to secure platform interactions. The user experience has also been significantly upgraded. While the previous setup relied on a basic user interface, the current version features a heavily improved user interface designed for clarity and efficiency. Additionally, earlier iterations offered no display mode selection, forcing users into a single visual layout, whereas the updated platform incorporates both light and dark modes for better visual comfort and usability. Finally, the new system expands its functionality by introducing a voice recording search feature for items, providing an alternative and innovative method for data handling and interaction.

Wikidata Reference Validator Current Home Page

Wikidata Reference Validator Current Edit Page

The screenshots above capture the redesigned Wikidata Reference Validator site along with the new search query result view following the upgrade.

Fixing link rot is an ongoing battle, but with the validator updated and running, we are able to make wikidata verifiably automated and scalable. As we continue squashing bugs, fine tuning edges, and improving the experience our focus remains on giving editors a dependable utility to keep the worlds knowledge base accurate and reliable

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Wiki Indaba 2026 Hackathon team and all the participants who contributed their time, ideas and technical skills to improving the tool. We are also grateful to our mentors for their guidance and support throughout the process.

As development continues, we remain committed to refining the tool and making Wikidata more reliable, verifiable and easier to maintain.

Thank you to everyone who made this collaboration possible!

Credits:

Built by Team Wikidata Reference Validator

Mentored by Josef Anthony and Birusha

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