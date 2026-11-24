Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on November 6. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Highlights
- Thinking Beyond Pageviews: Traffic to Wikimedia sites is changing reflecting a rapidly changing internet ecosystem. We dig in deep to the pageview data to understand more thoroughly what is changing and how.
- A place called “Home”: Home is designed to be a central place for Wikipedians at every stage, to find meaningful ways to participate and grow, through suggested edits (with a new task selection process), mentorship and impact. It was released as a Beta feature to 9 Wikipedias and will replace
Special:Homepageat most of these wikis.
- Collaborative embroidery Wikimania 2027: Submit a fabric square with your message about “The Internet we want”, which will be stitched into a larger tapestry inspired by the Chilean tradition of arpilleras. Find out how to participate in this historic Wikimedia movement-wide art project, regardless of whether you are traveling to Santiago in person.
- Share Cards: Share Cards give users the option to share a visually appealing card based on the article they’re reading on their preferred platforms. Minerva is the default skin on mobile and the cards are now available on all Wikipedias using the ski. The cards are meant to encourage readers to share Wikipedia articles with each other through text and social media.
Annual Goals Progress on Engage
See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia
- Community Wishlist: The wishlist received more than 300 new wishes. All wishes have now been triaged by the working group – a gathering of volunteers and Wikimedia staff. The triage conclusions will be soon published on wishes’ pages. Next step: the vote for your favorite wishes will start on January 8, 2027.
- ESEAP Hub First Year Pilot: A highlight of ESEAP Hub’s most impactful initiatives for the communities in its first year and plan for the future.
- African Technical Needs Survey: Wiki Mentor Africa (WMA), on behalf of the hackathon planning committee, put together a Technical Needs Survey ahead of WikiIndaba Hackathon 2026. The results informed the recommended focus areas for the hackathon.
- Wikifunctions: See the recent improvements across Abstract Wikipedia and Wikifunctions.
- Article guidance: The Article guidance feature that helps editors create articles that follow a Wikipedia’s policies, is now available on all Wikipedias. Administrators and interface admins can configure and expose it for editors to use via Special:CommunityConfiguration/ArticleGuidance. A configuration guide is available.
- Suggestion Mode experiment: An upcoming experiment will introduce new calls to action within the editing experience that are designed to make people aware of and engage with edit suggestions when they are available within the article they are in the midst of editing.
- Tech News: The latest highlights from Tech News weeks 46 and 47 include videos in articles and on Commons are slowly starting to use adaptive streaming for playback instead of being delivered as one large file at a fixed quality. See also the 65 community-submitted tasks that were resolved over the last two weeks.
Annual Goals Progress on Protect
See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog
- Digital Public Goods for AI: Wikipedia and Wikidata are now a part of the DPGs for AI (DPG4AI) Collection, a curated set of six digital public goods (DPGs) that can be used for responsible and equitable AI development–tools that place the public interest at their core.
Annual Goals Progress on Reach
See also: Wikimedia Apps · Readers
- Custom collections for Reading Lists: Logged-in users will now be able to organize articles saved in their lists into customizable categories. This will enable readers to create collections and revisit saved articles based on their interests, potentially encouraging frequent visits to Wikipedia.
- Discover recommended reading lists: Following its earlier release on Android, the discover recommended reading lists feature is now on iOS. The feature creates personalized reading lists based on a reader’s selected interests, reading history, or saved articles, with options to choose how often a new list is created. Discover will appear in the Saved tab, and readers will remain in control of how their recommendations are generated.
- Language and internationalization: Read the latest newsletter for updates on new feature developments and improvements in various language-related technical projects.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · The Headword (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters
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