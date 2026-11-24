Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on November 6. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Highlights

Example fabric square for Wikimania Santiago

Thinking Beyond Pageviews : Traffic to Wikimedia sites is changing reflecting a rapidly changing internet ecosystem. We dig in deep to the pageview data to understand more thoroughly what is changing and how.

: Traffic to Wikimedia sites is changing reflecting a rapidly changing internet ecosystem. We dig in deep to the pageview data to understand more thoroughly what is changing and how. A place called “Home” : Home is designed to be a central place for Wikipedians at every stage, to find meaningful ways to participate and grow, through suggested edits (with a new task selection process), mentorship and impact. It was released as a Beta feature to 9 Wikipedias and will replace Special:Homepage at most of these wikis.

: Home is designed to be a central place for Wikipedians at every stage, to find meaningful ways to participate and grow, through suggested edits (with a new task selection process), mentorship and impact. It was released as a Beta feature to 9 Wikipedias and will replace at most of these wikis. Collaborative embroidery Wikimania 2027 : Submit a fabric square with your message about “The Internet we want”, which will be stitched into a larger tapestry inspired by the Chilean tradition of arpilleras. Find out how to participate in this historic Wikimedia movement-wide art project, regardless of whether you are traveling to Santiago in person.

: Submit a fabric square with your message about “The Internet we want”, which will be stitched into a larger tapestry inspired by the Chilean tradition of arpilleras. Find out how to participate in this historic Wikimedia movement-wide art project, regardless of whether you are traveling to Santiago in person. Share Cards: Share Cards give users the option to share a visually appealing card based on the article they’re reading on their preferred platforms. Minerva is the default skin on mobile and the cards are now available on all Wikipedias using the ski. The cards are meant to encourage readers to share Wikipedia articles with each other through text and social media.

Annual Goals Progress on Engage

See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia

Annual Goals Progress on Protect

See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog

Digital Public Goods for AI: Wikipedia and Wikidata are now a part of the DPGs for AI (DPG4AI) Collection, a curated set of six digital public goods (DPGs) that can be used for responsible and equitable AI development–tools that place the public interest at their core.

Annual Goals Progress on Reach

See also: Wikimedia Apps · Readers

Users can save an article to a custom collection for your reading lists

Custom collections for Reading Lists : Logged-in users will now be able to organize articles saved in their lists into customizable categories. This will enable readers to create collections and revisit saved articles based on their interests, potentially encouraging frequent visits to Wikipedia.

: Logged-in users will now be able to organize articles saved in their lists into customizable categories. This will enable readers to create collections and revisit saved articles based on their interests, potentially encouraging frequent visits to Wikipedia. Discover recommended reading lists : Following its earlier release on Android, the discover recommended reading lists feature is now on iOS. The feature creates personalized reading lists based on a reader’s selected interests, reading history, or saved articles, with options to choose how often a new list is created. Discover will appear in the Saved tab, and readers will remain in control of how their recommendations are generated.

: Following its earlier release on Android, the discover recommended reading lists feature is now on iOS. The feature creates personalized reading lists based on a reader’s selected interests, reading history, or saved articles, with options to choose how often a new list is created. Discover will appear in the Saved tab, and readers will remain in control of how their recommendations are generated. Language and internationalization: Read the latest newsletter for updates on new feature developments and improvements in various language-related technical projects.

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · The Headword (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters

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