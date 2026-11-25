Wiki Indaba Group Photo

Some discoveries happen in conference rooms, others happen over a plate of food or during a cultural performance. At WikiIndaba, I had my fair share of all three.

Did you know that the traditional skills involved in making Attiéké are recognised by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity? And that the dance I initially thought was Adowa was actually Abodan? What an epiphany!

These were just two of the many things I discovered at WikiIndaba. Beyond the sessions, presentations and conversations, the conference offered an opportunity to learn about other cultures, reflect on the work we do as Wikimedians and, importantly, think about where our movement is headed.

As we celebrate 25 years of the Wikimedia movement, I left with several thoughts about knowledge equity, African languages, community development and how we can make the knowledge we create more visible and accessible.

Here are a few reflections that stayed with me.

When journalism meets Wikimedia: We need each other

One of the conversations that caught my attention during the opening sessions was the relationship between journalists and Wikimedians. During the opening programme, which included the Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards and the session Contenus Wikimedia : contributions d’institutions et d’acteurs locaux pour une meilleure documentation de l’Afrique, the importance of collaboration between these two groups came into focus.

As Anusha aptly put it, there is a connected relationship between journalists and Wikimedians. In many ways, where the work of journalists ends, the work of Wikimedians begins.

This is particularly important because much of the content on Wikimedia projects relies on published, secondary sources. Journalists play an important role in documenting events, people, institutions and developments in our societies. Their work can provide the credible sources that Wikimedians need to create and improve content, helping to address the knowledge gaps that exist about Africa.

This conversation took me back to an experience at re:publica Accra in 2018. A journalist from one of Ghana’s renowned media houses visited our Wikimedia stand. During our conversation, she expressed the view that Wikipedia was not a credible source of information. I remember being somewhat surprised by the comment. I pointed out that I often relied on articles published by media houses, including hers, when creating Wikipedia articles. If the information on Wikipedia was inaccurate, could some of that inaccuracy also originate from the sources we were relying on? It was an interesting exchange, and one that has stayed with me.

I believe we need more conversations like this, not to shift responsibility from one group to another, but to recognise our shared responsibility in ensuring that information about our societies is accurate, accessible and well documented.

The Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards are particularly relevant in this regard. Recognising journalists who contribute to documenting underrepresented knowledge is one way of encouraging this relationship. We need journalists who document our stories, and we need Wikimedians who make that knowledge accessible to the world. Neither community has to do this alone.

African languages are not an afterthought

Another important conversation was about language preservation and the role of Wikimedia communities in documenting Africa’s linguistic diversity. Côte d’Ivoire, for instance, is home to approximately 60 languages. One of the interesting developments shared during the opening sessions was the creation of a keyboard for the Naman language, which has about 60,000 speakers.

Think about that for a moment. A keyboard might seem like a small technological intervention, but for a language community, it can make a significant difference in the ability to write, document and share knowledge in its own language.

A representative of Le Centre Africain pour l’Intégration et le Développement (CAIDP) also highlighted the global challenge of language extinction, noting that of the approximately 7,000 languages spoken around the world, a significant proportion are at risk. UNESCO’s work with countries to document and preserve endangered languages reinforces the urgency of this task. This is where African language Wikimedia communities become particularly important. Their work is essential to closing knowledge gaps and advancing knowledge equity. More importantly, it helps ensure that the knowledge systems, histories, cultures and lived experiences of African communities are represented in the information ecosystem of tomorrow.

This is becoming even more important in the age of artificial intelligence. We often talk about making knowledge freely accessible. But accessibility is not only about making information available; it is also about ensuring that people can access and engage with knowledge in languages they understand and through platforms they use. As more people turn to AI tools to retrieve information, we need to think about the knowledge that informs these tools. If African languages and perspectives remain underrepresented in the knowledge ecosystem, what stories will AI tell about our continent?

Our work as Wikimedians is therefore not only about increasing the number of articles or contributions. It is also about influencing the quality, diversity and representation of knowledge that future generations will access, whether directly through Wikimedia projects or indirectly through AI-powered platforms. We need to communicate this work more intentionally. Hopefully, when people understand why it matters, some of those who currently consume knowledge will be inspired to become contributors themselves.

Twenty-five years on: Passion is important, but where are we going?

As the Wikimedia movement marks 25 years, reflecting on how far we have come is important. But perhaps an equally important question is: where do we go from here? Two sessions particularly stood out to me in this regard: From Passion to Plan: A Strategic Planning Journey for Wikimedia User Groups and La multiplication des groupes Wikimedia en Afrique : défi ou opportunité pour l’avenir du mouvement ?

One of the key takeaways from the strategic planning discussion was that passion alone is not enough to sustain a community. At some point in a community’s development, there is a need to pause, reflect and establish a strategic direction. I think many of us can relate to this. When we start a Wikimedia community, there is often so much enthusiasm. We want to organise events, recruit contributors, run campaigns, collaborate with institutions, create content and explore every possible opportunity. Before long, we may find ourselves doing a little bit of everything without necessarily having a clear sense of what we are trying to achieve.

This is where strategic planning becomes important. It helps communities identify their priorities, understand their capacities and determine what they want to achieve, while considering how their plans align with the broader movement. The conversation about the multiplication of Wikimedia groups in Africa was equally interesting.

One of the approaches shared from South Africa was particularly worth noting. Where an emerging community or group was identified, the existing chapter would reach out to explore how they could work together rather than immediately viewing the new group as competition.I found this approach valuable. The growth of Wikimedia communities should be an opportunity to strengthen the movement, not create unnecessary divisions or duplication.

Of course, every context is different, and there may be situations where coordination, prioritisation and clearer structures are necessary. However, I believe our starting point should be collaboration. We should be asking how emerging groups can be connected to existing structures, how they can complement ongoing work and how we can collectively create more opportunities for participation. Ultimately, the goal should not be to operate in silos but to build a stronger, more connected movement.

Wikipedia readership in the age of AI: We also have a role to play

Another session I attended explored an increasingly relevant question: Beyond Wikimedia Contribution: How Do We Improve Wikipedia Readership in Africa in the Time of AI?

Some of the recommendations discussed included continuing to improve the visual presentation of Wikipedia articles and exploring ways to make long articles easier to navigate, including providing summaries at the beginning of articles. These are useful considerations. However, I also think there is something simple that we, as Wikimedians, can do.

We can share the interesting articles we discover, the articles we have created or improved, and the knowledge we are proud to see documented on Wikimedia projects. Why not share these articles on our social media platforms or through other appropriate channels? A well-documented article about a local personality, a historical event, a cultural practice or a place in our community might be exactly what someone needs to discover something new.

It might also spark curiosity. Someone might ask how the article came about, who contributed to it or how they can participate in documenting similar stories. Of course, we should be mindful of the context in which we share, particularly in countries or communities where doing so may present safety concerns. But where it is safe to do so, I would encourage more of us to take this approach.

Sometimes, improving readership does not have to begin with a complicated strategy. It can begin with sharing the knowledge we have helped create. The challenges facing the Wikimedia movement cannot be solved by a single organisation, committee or individual. We all have a role to play. Within our own communities and spheres of influence, let us do what we can.

A little creativity, culture and a beret!

Of course, WikiIndaba was not all about serious conversations and strategic reflections.

I arrived at WikiIndaba with a little inspiration from Wikimania, where I had enjoyed seeing Wikimedians express their creativity through fashion, incorporating Wikimedia-themed accessories and other elements into their outfits. I decided to bring a bit of that inspiration to Indaba with my beret, adorned with Wikimedia-themed brooches. Whether I looked like the late Thomas Sankara, Julius Malema, a Parisian(a native or inhabitant of Paris) or perhaps a general in the army, I cannot quite tell you! What I can tell you, though, is that I was simply a Wikimedian inspired by the creativity of fellow Wikimedians.

And then there was the dinner and dance party outside the conference venue! It was lovely to step away from the formal sessions, enjoy some music, dance and connect with fellow Wikimedians in a more relaxed setting. Beyond the conversations and connections, I also had some interesting cultural discoveries. I tasted Attiéké for the first time and discovered that what we may sometimes refer to as Attiéké in Ghana could actually be something different. Perhaps we have been eating Gari and calling it Attiéké! I was also excited to learn about the recognition of Attiéké on the global heritage stage.

The opening performances were another highlight. At first, I thought one of the dances was Adowa. I later learnt that it was Abodan, a traditional dance associated with the Baoulé people. The masquerade performance also caught my attention. It was the Zaouli dance of the Guro people in central Côte d’Ivoire. Interestingly, watching the performance immediately took me back to Ghana, particularly the Ankos Festival in Takoradi and the Fancy Dress Festival in Winneba.

It was a lovely reminder of how cultural expressions across our continent can connect us, even when they come from different communities and traditions. And I can confidently say that my French has improved, too! Well, perhaps not enough to hold a lengthy conversation, but certainly enough to appreciate the importance of multilingualism at gatherings like this.

Merci beaucoup, WikiIndaba!

I am grateful to the organisers, speakers and invited guests who shared their experiences, knowledge and perspectives. I took away several lessons, and I appreciate the thought and effort that went into creating these opportunities for learning and exchange.

A special thank you to the multilingual Wikimedians who helped bridge language barriers throughout the conference. Whether interpreting during sessions or stepping in to translate conversations between individuals, your efforts made it easier for people who spoke different languages to connect, exchange ideas and feel included. I truly appreciate your generosity and willingness to help.

And to every Wikimedian who made the experience memorable: thank you for sharing your cultures, sweets, flags, stories, laughter and, of course, your enthusiasm for the movement. The conversations outside the formal sessions were just as valuable.

As we reflect on 25 years of the Wikimedia movement, I hope we leave WikiIndaba not only with memories, photographs and new connections, but also with renewed commitment to the work ahead. Let us document our stories, strengthen our communities, invest in our languages, collaborate across boundaries and make the knowledge we create more visible.

After all, the knowledge we do not document today may be the knowledge the world struggles to find tomorrow.

What is one thing you learnt at WikiIndaba that has changed how you think about your work or your community? And what is one action you intend to take following the conference?

Let’s keep the conversations going.

Merci beaucoup, WikiIndaba. Abiento!

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