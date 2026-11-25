Wikimedia Commons plays an important role in preserving and sharing freely licensed photographs,videos and other media with people around the world. For me, it has also become a way to document Uzbekistan, Uzbek people, sporting achievements and everyday life.

I began contributing to Wikimedia Commons in October 2014. Over the years my interests and activities have developed, but one objective has remained important: making useful visual material about Uzbekistan more accessible to everyone.

As of November 2026, I have uploaded 1,424 files to Wikimedia Commons.

Documenting Uzbekistan through photography

FC AGMK squad in 19 September 2025. Taken and uploaded by me.

Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

One of my main areas of interest is Uzbek football. Football is an important part of the country’s sporting and cultural life; yet many Uzbek footballers, clubs, stadiums and sporting events remain under represented in freely accessible visual collections.

Through my contributions, I have tried to help fill this gap.

My uploads include photographs of Uzbek footballers, teams, stadiums and football-related events.

I have also contributed photographs of stadiums and teams from different levels of Uzbek football.

Beyond football, I have photographed landmarks, cultural locations, public spaces and other aspects of life in Uzbekistan. I believe that even ordinary photographs can become valuable historical documents in the future.

Another important part of my Wikimedia Commons activity has been participation in the Quality Images process.

Quality Images: Learning and improving

Quality Images provides an opportunity for photographers and reviewers to evaluate photographs according to technical and compositional standards. It is also a useful environment for learning from other contributors.

According to Commons Quality Images statistics, 130 images are listed under my username.

For me, this is not simply a number. Each successful nomination represents an opportunity to improve photographic quality, learn from community feedback and contribute visual material that can be reused across Wikimedia projects.

I have also participated in reviewing and discussing other contributors’ nominations, exchanging opinions about image quality and helping maintain the standards of the project.

Mistakes, blocks and a second chance

My Wikimedia Commons journey has not always been straightforward. It has included mistakes, difficult discussions and consequences that significantly affected my participation.

Over the years, I received several blocks related to copyright and licensing problems. In particular, I uploaded some images without properly verifying whether their authors had permitted publication under a free licence. I also failed to respond appropriately to earlier warnings from administrators.

On 27 February 2025, I received an indefinite block for repeatedly uploading media that violated Commons licensing policy despite previous warnings and instructions.

This was a serious turning point in my contribution history.

During the following months, I reconsidered my approach to uploading files and the importance of copyright compliance. On 12 October 2025 I publicly acknowledged that I had uploaded images without the necessary permissions. Admitted that I had not paid sufficient attention to copyright rules and expressed regret.

I requested another opportunity to contribute.

On 14 October 2025, administrator Taivo granted my unblock request. The decision came with a very clear warning: this was another chance, and I should not expect another one if the same problems happened again.

Understood that being unblocked did not automatically restore community trust. Trust had to be earned through responsible contributions and respect for Commons policies.

This experience taught me an important lesson: uploading an image is not simply about finding an interesting photograph. Every contributor must understand its origin, copyright status, licensing conditions and whether the material is genuinely suitable for Wikimedia Commons.

Since returning, I have continued contributing photographs, participating in Quality Image discussions and trying to improve the quality of my work. I consider copyright compliance one of the most important responsibilities of every Commons contributor.

Documenting the Wikimedia movement

My contributions are not limited to sports and photography.

I have also documented Wikimedia community activities, including Central Asian WikiCon 2025. Photographs from Wikimedia events help preserve the history of our movement and make its activities more visible to people who cannot attend in person.

I consider documenting Wikimedia events particularly meaningful because these photographs capture the people,discussions and collaborations that make our community possible.

Why Wikimedia Commons matters to me

For me, Wikimedia Commons is more than a repository for photographs. It is a global platform where local stories can become part of shared human knowledge.

A photograph of a footballer, a stadium, a historic building or a community gathering may seem ordinary today. However, years later, it may become an important source for researchers, journalists, historians, students and future generations.

My journey has included achievements, mistakes, criticism and opportunities to learn. I do not consider my contribution history perfect, but I believe that acknowledging mistakes and improving one’s work are important parts of participating in an open knowledge community.

I hope my contributions will help make Uzbekistan’s sporting, cultural and social life more visible internationally.

There is still much to document, and I look forward to continuing this work, learning from other Commons contributors and helping expand the collection of freely accessible media about Uzbekistan.

On 11 June 2026 I beacame an autopatrolled user!

Free knowledge needs not only words, but also images…

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