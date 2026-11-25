The significance of the 2026 parliamentary elections in Serbia has extended beyond the borders of this Balkan country, becoming a topic of debate throughout Europe and beyond. Often, however, this has taken place without the minimum foundations required to do so productively.

To quote Luigi Einaudi, the second President of the Italian Republic, one must ‘first understand, then discuss, then decide’. Wikipedia still plays a vital role today in providing accurate political information, offering a source that aims for the greatest possible neutrality, rejecting both the political partisanship of many media outlets – often amplified by social media – and the complacent partisanship of artificial intelligence, where there is no fundamental truth but rather one that varies according to each user’s preferences.

Wikipedia, in fact, is the same for everyone, regardless of political orientation: there is no right-wing Wikipedia nor a left-wing Wikipedia; if someone has a problem with the facts and is unable to provide sources to back up their claims, that is their own problem!

On the Italian Wikipedia, the state of the articles on Serbian politics and institutions was almost pitiful: there were no articles on any of the provincial institutions in Vojvodina, on many important historical events, or even on ministers from the outgoing government! So I had an idea: the “Istituzioni e politica della Serbia” (Serbian Institutions and Politics) editathon, inviting the community to focus on improving coverage of these topics. More than twenty users took up the invitation, resulting in the creation of 146 new articles and the improvement of four existing ones: these included all the ministers of the Macut cabiner, public bodies such as the Ombudsman, the Security and Intelligence Agency, the City Police and the Supreme Court, buildings housing institutions such as the Banovina Palace in Novi Sad and the Government Palace in Belgrade, as well as historical topics: Jovan Đorđević, author of the lyrics to the national anthem Bože pravde, the Defenders of the Constitution who characterised two decades of the Kingdom of Serbia; and Matija Ban, a figure who acted as a bridge between Italy and Serbia (he was in fact originally from Ragusa/Dubrovnik in Dalmatia and wrote many of his works in Italian), after whom a Belgrade neighbourhood is named, and who was one of the founders of the fundraising committee for the Temple of Saint Sava as well as the coiner of the term ‘Yugoslav’.

The event was not limited to the editathon; there was also an online workshop named “Facciamo conoscere le elezioni in Serbia: diamo voce ai fatti attraverso Wikipedia” (Raising awareness of the elections in Serbia: giving a voice to the facts through Wikipedia), organised in collaboration with the Samoorganizovana grupa studenata u Italiji, during which we explained to participants how to write about political topics on Wikipedia. I must mention the participants’ sincere desire to uphold the neutral point of view, as expressed by the sources, rather than their own personal views.

All participants were sent a small digital token of appreciation – a Serbian Baby Globe – as a thank you; for the most active contributors, however, something more meaningful was arranged thanks to the contribution of Wikimedia Serbia. As I write this article, some postcards are on their way from Belgrade to Italy, where they’ll reach people from the Alps to the coasts of Sicily.

Apart from the number of articles written – which was, in any case, highly satisfactory given the niche nature of the topic – there is a sense of satisfaction in having raised the profile of a country that is often overlooked and whose politics are generally ignored or misunderstood. It is worth noting that after the event ended, some users continued to follow the issue, writing articles on the new President of the National Assembly, Aleksandar Čupić, and also on some of his vice-presidents, not to mention those who continue to update articles on the last parliamentary elections and the upcoming presidential elections.

Wikipedia is often defined as “The Last Best Place on the Internet”: this is also true as it allows us to provide neutral information on controversial topics without letting our personal biases take over.

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