From August 10 to 21, 2026, Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, hosted the second edition of the Summer School in Computational Social Sciences (SICSS). Two days were devoted to Wikipedia, Wikidata, and open data, which were presented not only as platforms for contributing to content creation but also as sources of structured data for the study, analysis, and understanding of society.

What happens when researchers think of Wikipedia and Wikidata not only as sources of knowledge, but also as data that can help us better understand society ?

It was precisely this question that guided Wikimedia’s activities during the Summer Institute in Computational Social Sciences (SICSS 2026). SICSS is an international network of summer schools dedicated to computational methods in the social sciences. The 2026 session took place from August 10 to 21 at the Higher Institute of Population Sciences (ISSP) at Joseph Ki-Zerbo University in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. It was made possible thanks to the support of Wiki In Africa, funded by the Wikimedia Foundation’s research fund.

This second edition brought together 19 participants and 11 instructors from eight countries. For two weeks, computational social science, open data, and collaborative knowledge came together in a single room.

Wikimedia on the Computational Social Sciences Program

On August 13 and 14, two days were dedicated to the Wikimedia ecosystem. The sessions were aimed at graduate students, researchers, faculty members, and data professionals registered for SICSS.

The goal was very clear enough : to introduce Wikimedia projects not only as platforms where anyone can contribute, but also as genuine open infrastructures dedicated to research.

J. Nathan Matias opened the discussion by presenting the research opportunities offered by Wikimedia data. Bastian Greshake Tzovaras then demonstrated, in practice, how to access data from Wikipedia and Wikidata and analyze it using their APIs.

Emmanuelle Kakou (The Ivory Coast Wikimedia ) presented Wikipedia : its founding principles, the reliability of sources, and the contribution process. Participants created their accounts and, for the most part, made their first edits on Wikipedia, an activity they had previously considered as reserved for non-African contributors.

Ata Franck Akouete, a member of the Togo Wikimedia community user group and administrator of Togo’s national geoportal, introduced Wikidata to the participants, focusing on items, tags, properties, and assertions. Participants were then able to edit or create their first Wikidata item and query the data using SPARQL queries on the Wikidata Query Service. He also showed participants how to contribute to OpenStreetMap and how to access its data, another example of a collaborative open data ecosystem.

He then broadened the discussion to open data, presenting open licenses and the opportunities they offer for research. Several international platforms were highlighted, such as the HOT Export tool and the Overpass API for extracting OpenStreetMap data, as well as the World Bank’s data catalog. The Togolese platforms Geodata and Open Data, which distribute nationally validated open data, whether geolocated or not on the country’s infrastructure and key indicators, were also presented. Finally, geovisualization dashboards illustrating the use of open data for decision-making in Togo were presented to the participants.

Participants of SICSS 2026 at ISSP, Joseph Ki-Zerbo University. Photo from Wikimedia Commons

From Discovering Wikimedia to Researching with Wikimedia

Wikimedia workshop from SICSS 2026, Ouagadougou, 13 august 2026. Photo from Wikimedia Commons

The most memorable moment was when the participants shifted their focus from the question “How does it work?” to “What can we study using this data?”

One group focused on knowledge equity: how is Africa represented on Wikipedia and Wikidata? Using SPARQL queries covering 40 countries and more than 64,000 biographies, the team explored inequalities related to geography and gender, among other factors.

The analysis highlights disparities in the representation of women and people associated with African countries. The group also examined coverage of African cities, as well as the links between Wikipedia editions in African languages and the much larger English-language version of Wikipedia.

This study reinforces a key point: Wikimedia projects are not merely platforms for disseminating knowledge. Their structured data, edit histories, and links between content also make it possible to study how knowledge is produced, represented, and shared.

Open kwowledge beyond Wikimedia

Wikimedia wasn’t the only project in the program. Other SICSS teams worked on multilingual online conversations, early pregnancies in Burkina Faso, and mapping living standards using satellite imagery and geospatial data.

These projects share a common need: access to open, reusable, and properly documented data. This is precisely where Wikipedia, Wikidata, and OpenStreetMap have a role to play.

What we have learned

The Ouagadougou experience provides four lessons for future collaborations between Wikimedia communities and research institutions.

Researchers get involved when the data answers their questions. Wikidata and SPARQL have served as catalysts: they make it possible to quickly move from exploring the platform to querying structured data.

Hands-on experience makes all the difference. Creating an account, editing an article, exploring a Wikidata item, building a query: these concrete actions have helped people better understand the Wikimedia ecosystem in a way that no presentation ever could.

Understanding how data is created is a prerequisite. To use Wikipedia or Wikidata in a scientific context, one must know where the data comes from, how it is structured and produced, and how to query it.

Researchers can also contribute to Wikimedia. They can identify gaps in knowledge, improve data quality, and bring new perspectives to the movement. There is real potential for collaboration with universities in French-speaking Africa.

Wikimedia workshop from SICSS 2026, Ouagadougou, 14 août 2026. Photo from Wikimedia Commons

And now ?

SICSS Burkina Faso 2026 brought together two communities that rarely have the opportunity to work together: Wikimedians who develop free knowledge, and researchers who analyze data to better understand society.

The next step is to deepen these connections. Specifically: supporting researchers interested in Wikimedia datasets, encouraging research on knowledge gaps regarding Africa, and strengthening partnerships with universities.

We also hope that Wikipedia and Wikidata will find their place in computational social science curricula, both as resources and as subjects of study. After all, free knowledge becomes even more valuable when those who develop, study, and use it learn from one another.

Wikimedia workshop Family photo from SICSS 2026, Ouagadougou. Photo from Wikimedia Commons

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