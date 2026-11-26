TULU WIKIPEDIA TENTH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Timeline 2008 — Tulu Wikipedia begins as an Incubator project under the Wikimedia Foundation. 2016 — Officially launched as a full Wikipedia project ( 23rd Indian-language Wikipedia) on 6 August 2016 during WikiConference India 2016, Chandigarh. 2026 — Completed a decade of documenting Tulu knowledge on 06 August 2026 in Mangaluru.

From an eight-year journey in the Wikimedia Incubator to a thriving digital knowledge platform with more than 4,000 articles, Tulu Wikipedia’s tenth anniversary celebrated the power of volunteerism, regional collaboration and the preservation of a living language.

In September 2026, the Tulu Wikimedia community came together in Mangaluru, Karnataka, to celebrate a remarkable milestone: ten years of Tulu Wikipedia as a live Wikipedia edition. Held on September 12–13 at A J Grand Hotel, the two-day decennial celebration brought together more than 65 participants, including Wikimedians, students, educators, researchers, language enthusiasts, family members and cultural practitioners.

Organised by the Karavali Wikimedians User Group lead by Yakshitha, Bharathesha Alasandemajalu, the celebration was more than an anniversary. It was an opportunity to reflect on a decade of community-led knowledge creation, recognise the contributions of volunteers, strengthen relationships with neighbouring language communities, and discuss how Tulu can thrive in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.

With more than 4,000 articles, Tulu Wikipedia stands as an important example of how a dedicated volunteer community can create lasting digital infrastructure for a language and its cultural heritage.

Tulu Wikipedia Decennial Inauguration (Sept 12, 2026) View file on commons

From the Wikimedia Incubator to a live Wikipedia

Read more diff article : From Incubator to a Living Language: Ten Years of Tulu Wikipedia

The story of Tulu Wikipedia is one of patience, persistence and collective effort. Initiated in 2008, the project spent nearly eight years in the Wikimedia Incubator before becoming a live Wikipedia edition on August 6, 2016. Its launch made Tulu the 23rd Indian-language Wikipedia edition.

The announcement was made by then Wikimedia Foundation CEO Katherine Maher at the Wikimedia India Conference in Chandigarh, 06 August 2016 , marking a historic moment for Tulu-speaking communities and the volunteers who had worked for years to make it possible. Among the pioneering contributors associated with the project were Dr. U. B. Pavanaja, Dr. Vishwanatha Badikana and Bharathesha Alasandemajalu were present there.

What began as a small volunteer-led initiative has grown into a collaborative knowledge platform covering a wide range of subjects. While folklore, language and cultural traditions remain central to its mission, Tulu Wikipedia has expanded to include villages, local institutions, cinema, art, history, biodiversity and medicinal plants.

This growth reflects an important principle of Wikimedia projects: a language becomes stronger online when its speakers can contribute knowledge about every aspect of their lives, communities and surroundings.

A celebration of community and shared achievement

The anniversary programme opened with a welcome address by Kishore Kumar Rai Sheni, Treasurer of the Karavali Wikimedians User Group. Dr. U. B. Pavanaja delivered the keynote address, titled “ವಿಕಿಪೀಡಿಯ ಕೋಡೆ-ಇನಿ” (Wikipedia: Past and Present), reflecting on the development of Wikipedia and the journey of the Tulu-language community. Inaugural speeches by Vikas Hegde, a Kannada Wikimedian, and Ranjith Sajeev, a Malayalam Wikimedian.

A special congratulatory video message from Wikimedia Foundation CEO Bernadette Meehan added an international dimension to the celebration, acknowledging the community’s milestone and its contribution to open knowledge. followed by a wishes video by Praven Das and Raza.

The programme also featured addresses by distinguished guests, including Dr. K P Rao, Udupi and Taranatha Gatti, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. Their participation highlighted the importance of collaboration between Wikimedia communities, educational institutions and organizations working to promote regional languages and culture.

Group Photo with Tulu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil Wiki members View file on commons

Throughout the event, participants revisited the efforts of volunteers who had contributed alongside their professional responsibilities, family commitments and other obligations. Their sustained work demonstrates that the growth of a language’s digital presence does not depend solely on technology or funding; it also requires people who are willing to share their knowledge and invest in their community.

Building bridges between language communities

One of the most significant aspects of the anniversary was the participation of Wikimedians from neighbouring language communities. Tamil Wikimedian Neechalkaran and Malayalam Wikimedians Manoj and Ranjith Sajeev joined the programme, sharing their experiences and perspectives on building language Wikimedia projects.

Their presence reinforced the value of regional collaboration. Although Tulu, Kannada, Konkani, Tamil and Malayalam have distinct linguistic and cultural identities, their Wikimedia communities share many challenges: engaging new editors, improving content quality, documenting local knowledge, encouraging young contributors and adapting to technological change.

Exchanging experiences across language communities can help volunteers discover practical approaches, build partnerships and develop more sustainable models for community growth. For smaller-language Wikimedia projects, these relationships are especially valuable because they create opportunities to learn from one another rather than work in isolation.

Conversations about Tulu’s digital future

The anniversary featured panel discussions and special sessions addressing some of the most important questions facing regional-language Wikimedia communities.

Digital Tulu: Preserving knowledge for future generations

A discussion featuring Bharathesha, Vk Kadaba, Mahaveera Indra, ChiK and Hariprasad explored the role of Tulu Wikipedia in safeguarding and expanding access to knowledge in Tulu.

The conversation highlighted the importance of documenting local history, oral traditions, cultural practices, personalities, literature and everyday knowledge. Wikipedia provides an accessible platform through which this information can reach readers beyond its original geographical and social settings.

For a language with a rich oral heritage, this work is particularly important. Knowledge that remains only in personal recollections, local publications or the memories of elders can become difficult to access over time. Community-led documentation offers a way to preserve and share that knowledge with future generations.

Regional languages in the age of artificial intelligence

Another discussion brought together Dr. Vishwanatha Badikana, Dr. U. B. Pavanaja, Kishore Kumar and Santhoah Notagara, Ashay to explore artificial intelligence, machine translation and opportunities for open data.

AI technologies are creating new possibilities for languages that have historically received limited digital support. At the same time, these developments raise questions about the quality of machine-generated content, the representation of regional languages in AI systems and the role of volunteer-created knowledge in the emerging digital ecosystem.

For Tulu and other low-resource languages, technological progress must go hand in hand with community participation, linguistic accuracy and cultural sensitivity. AI can assist contributors, but it cannot replace the knowledge of native speakers or the careful review required to produce reliable encyclopaedic content.

The discussion underscored the continuing importance of human-led knowledge creation and the need to ensure that regional-language communities have an active role in shaping the technologies that increasingly use their content.

Women’s participation in Wikimedia

A dedicated session featuring Yakshitha, Dhanalakshmi, Prajna Devadiga and Mona Mendonsa highlighted women’s participation in Wikimedia editing and community development.

Broadening participation is essential to ensuring that Wikimedia reflects the diversity of the society it serves. Encouraging more women to contribute can help bring additional experiences, perspectives and areas of knowledge into the Wikimedia ecosystem while strengthening the community itself.

Priorities, partnerships and possibilities

A forward-looking panel moderated by Vikas Hegde brought together Neechalkaran, Dr. U. B. Pavanaja and Manoj, Ranjit Sajeev to discuss priorities and opportunities for collaboration.

The discussion considered how Wikimedia communities can sustain their work, build partnerships, encourage new contributors and make their projects more relevant to the next generation. It also highlighted the importance of moving beyond individual editing efforts towards long-term community capacity building.

Celebrating living heritage through culture

The anniversary programme connected digital knowledge with the living cultural traditions that give Tulu its distinctive identity.

Participants enjoyed cultural performances, including Kanyapu, Sonada Jogi and a traditional evening Yakshagana performance. These presentations brought the community together through art, performance and shared cultural experience.

The cultural programme was not simply entertainment alongside a technology-focused event. It reflected the close relationship between Wikimedia’s mission and the preservation of living heritage. Documenting a cultural practice is important, but experiencing it, learning from its practitioners and understanding its social context are equally valuable.

The celebration therefore offered a reminder that digital preservation is most meaningful when it remains connected to the communities whose knowledge and traditions it seeks to represent.

Yakshagana performance by the Yaksh Natya Team View file on commons

A journey to Pilikula Heritage Village

On September 13, the second day of the celebration, more than 20 community members travelled by bus to Pilikula Heritage Village in Mangaluru, an important destination for experiencing and learning about traditional crafts and cultural practices.

Official website: https://pilikula.karnataka.gov.in/45/heritage-village/en

The visit offered participants an opportunity to spend time with artisans, observe traditional craftsmanship and engage with the cultural knowledge embodied in their work. Away from the conference hall and formal sessions, the group experienced another dimension of heritage preservation: learning directly from people who continue to practise and transmit traditional skills.

For Wikimedia contributors, such visits can inspire future documentation through photographs, interviews, articles and other openly accessible educational resources. They can also help build relationships with cultural practitioners and institutions, creating opportunities for more accurate and respectful documentation of local heritage.

The Pilikula visit brought the two-day celebration to a fitting conclusion, connecting discussions about digital knowledge with the people, skills and traditions that give that knowledge meaning.

Photowalk visit to Pilikula Nisargadhama Heritage Village View file on commons

Taking the story beyond the Wikimedia community

The anniversary also received encouraging attention from the media. The Karavali Wikimedians User Group prepared a press release documenting the milestone and the celebrations.

Press release: Tulu Wikipedia 10th Anniversary — Karavali Wikimedians User Group

The event received good coverage in local and national media, with reports and feature stories highlighting Tulu Wikipedia’s journey, the dedication of its volunteers and the wider significance of preserving Tulu in the digital world.

This coverage helped take the story beyond the Wikimedia community, introducing a wider audience to the people and collective efforts behind the project. It also demonstrated how a community milestone can create opportunities to raise awareness about open knowledge, regional languages and the importance of public participation in documenting cultural heritage.

Media engagement is particularly valuable for smaller-language Wikimedia projects, as it can encourage students, educators, researchers and language enthusiasts to explore the projects and consider contributing themselves.

Looking ahead: The next decade of Tulu Wikipedia

As Tulu Wikipedia enters its second decade as a live project, its achievements provide a strong foundation for future work. Crossing 4,000 articles is an important milestone, but the community’s ambitions extend beyond increasing the article count.

The next phase will require sustained efforts to improve content quality, expand coverage, strengthen contributor support and engage younger generations. Students and young language enthusiasts, in particular, have an important role to play in ensuring that Tulu remains visible and useful in the digital spaces where people increasingly seek information.

Initiatives such as Wiki Loves Tuluvas: Living and Cultural Heritage can help document traditions, crafts, rituals, performing arts and other aspects of everyday cultural life. Continued work on Tulu Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, Wiktionary and Wikisource, can further expand access to encyclopaedic knowledge, vocabulary and digitised publications.

The community must also navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence, machine translation and the growing use of open knowledge datasets. Maintaining reliable, locally grounded content while making the most of emerging technologies will be essential.

Ultimately, the long-term success of Tulu Wikipedia will depend on the strength of its community: the willingness of experienced editors to mentor newcomers, the participation of people from different backgrounds, the development of meaningful partnerships and the commitment to consistent, high-quality contributions.

A milestone built by volunteers

The tenth-anniversary celebration in Mangaluru was both a recognition of the past and a commitment to the future. Over two days, participants celebrated a decade of collective achievement, exchanged ideas with neighbouring language communities, discussed emerging technologies, enjoyed cultural performances and learned from artisans at Pilikula Heritage Village.

The journey from the Wikimedia Incubator to a live Wikipedia with more than 4,000 articles demonstrates what sustained community effort can accomplish. Every article, photograph, reference and digitised text contributes to a larger effort to make Tulu knowledge accessible to present and future generations.

As the community looks towards the next decade, its central message remains clear: preserving a language in the digital age is not just about creating content; it is about empowering its speakers to document, share and shape their own knowledge.

Through continued collaboration, cultural documentation and open access to knowledge, Tulu Wikipedia and the wider Tulu Wikimedia community can help ensure that the language’s stories, traditions and collective memory remain accessible to the world.

Tulu Wikipedia 10th Anniversary Report is here

Gallery

All images in the gallery below are from Wikimedia Commons Category:Tulu Wikipedia 10th Anniversary Celebration. Individual author and license information is available on each file page. Unless otherwise noted, images are shared under their respective free licenses.