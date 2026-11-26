Reflections on connecting with African Wikimedians, sharing experiences, and strengthening the free knowledge movement

From 13 to 15 November 2026, I had the privilege of participating in Wiki Indaba 2026, held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. It was a memorable experience that brought together Wikimedians, community leaders, volunteers, and open knowledge advocates from different parts of Africa to share ideas, learn from one another, and discuss the future of the Wikimedia movement on the continent.

For me, attending Wiki Indaba was more than participating in a conference. It was an opportunity to connect with people who share a common passion for making knowledge freely accessible, strengthening local Wikimedia communities, and ensuring that African knowledge, languages, cultures, and histories are represented across Wikimedia projects.

Connecting with the African Wikimedia Community

One of the most valuable aspects of Wiki Indaba 2026 was meeting Wikimedians from different African countries and learning about their experiences, achievements, challenges, and approaches to community development.

The gathering provided an opportunity to exchange ideas, build new relationships, and understand how different communities are contributing to the Wikimedia movement despite their different circumstances.

I particularly valued the opportunity to share experiences from Nigeria, especially my involvement in the Hausa Wikimedia community and efforts to promote free knowledge in indigenous languages.

As someone who has been contributing to Wikimedia projects since 2013 and serving as an administrator on Hausa Wikipedia since 2019, it was inspiring to see the dedication of fellow Wikimedians working to expand access to knowledge in their respective languages and communities.

Bringing the Hausa Language and Northern Nigerian Perspective

My participation also reminded me of the importance of strengthening indigenous language Wikimedia communities.

Through my work on Hausa Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, and other Wikimedia initiatives, I have continued to support the documentation and preservation of knowledge about Northern Nigeria, its people, cultures, traditions, history, and heritage.

Wiki Indaba provided an opportunity to reflect on how local experiences can contribute to broader continental conversations about knowledge equity, digital inclusion, cultural preservation, and representation.

I returned with fresh ideas and renewed motivation to continue supporting community-led initiatives that make African knowledge more visible and accessible to the world.

Appreciation and Acknowledgements

An experience like this would not have been possible without the dedication and support of many people and organisations.

My sincere appreciation goes to Wikimedia User Group Nigeria for supporting the participation of Nigerian Wikimedians in the movement’s activities and for its continued commitment to strengthening the Wikimedia community in Nigeria.

I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire, the local organising team, volunteers, and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make Wiki Indaba 2026 a successful and welcoming gathering.

Special appreciation goes to the Wikimedia Foundation and the scholarship support team for making it possible for me to attend and participate in this important continental gathering.

Thank you for the warm hospitality, thoughtful arrangements, and the opportunity to be part of this experience.

Looking Ahead

Coffee break

I left Abidjan with more than memories of a conference. I returned with new connections, ideas, lessons, and a renewed commitment to contributing to the Wikimedia movement.

The experience strengthened my belief that the future of free knowledge in Africa depends on strong local communities, meaningful collaboration, continuous mentorship, and greater representation of our languages and cultures.

I look forward to applying the lessons from Wiki Indaba 2026 to my ongoing work with the Hausa Wikimedia community and other open knowledge initiatives in Northern Nigeria.

Wiki Indaba 2026 was not just a gathering; it was a reminder that although we come from different countries, languages, and backgrounds, we share one vision: building a world where everyone can freely access and contribute to knowledge.

Until we meet again!

Abubakar Ali Gwanki (User:Gwanki)

Nigerian Wikimedian | Hausa Wikipedia Administrator

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