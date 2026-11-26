The Wikimedians of Japan User Group will hold the Japan Wikimedia Conference 2026 on December 6, 2026, at the Keio University Mita Campus in Tokyo. This conference is intended for those involved in the Wikimedia movement—both in Japan and abroad—as well as those who make use of Wikimedia content.It provides a place for them to connect and share their knowledge and experiences.

Old Library at the Keio University（Kakidai, CC BY-SA 4.0）

Our goal is to bring together a wide range of people — not only Wikipedia contributors, but also contributors to various other Wikimedia projects, those engaged in offline activities such as Wikimedia outreach, those who use Wikimedia project content in their services, and even those who are simply interested in Wikimedia. Through discussion and the exchange of information, we aim to invigorate activities, enable collaboration and mutual support among them, and foster new initiatives.

And this year marks the 25th anniversary of the English Wikipedia in January 2001, and the Japanese version in May of that year. This conference is about expanding the steps of the Japanese language community over the past 25 years and moving forward. And we’re also going to have the 25th anniversary Edit-a-thon of Wikipedia the day before.

The program can be found here, and you can register to participate here. We look forward to having many of you participate.

Japan Wikimedia Conference 2026 Program

Registration：Peatix

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