Women Wiki camp in Pirot, Serbia

Between April and October 2026, Wikimedia Serbia ran Digital Voices of Southeast Serbia, a project supported by the CIVICUS Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI), aimed at closing both the gender and regional knowledge gaps on Wikipedia. By combining local research with an in-person mentorship camp in Pirot, the project helped women from southeastern Serbia overcome the fear of online judgment and publish 41 new articles on Serbian Wikipedia, with two participants now stepping up to lead their own Wikimedia grant project next year.

Before organizing any events, we wanted to understand what actually stops women in southeast Serbia from contributing online. We conducted a survey with 100 women across the region to map their digital habits and barriers.

The results were revealing:

100% of respondents use the internet every day.

94% act strictly as passive consumers—reading content, but never writing or editing online.

Over 86% stated that fear of online attacks, harsh criticism, and judgment from their local, more conservative communities stops them from creating digital content.

The data made one thing clear: the barrier wasn’t a lack of internet access or technical skills. It was the lack of a safe, supportive environment.

To address this directly, we organized the Women’s Wiki Camp in Pirot at the end of May. Instead of structuring the event around standard technical lectures, we designed it as a safe physical space built on peer trust and one-on-one mentorship. Working closely together in a supportive atmosphere helped participants leave their hesitation behind. Over the course of the camp, women who had previously only read Wikipedia wrote, edited, and published 41 articles on Serbian Wikipedia.

Shifting the focus from technical training to psychological safety required a different approach to event planning. One of our main challenges was encouraging participants to hit “Publish” for the first time, as many worried their work wouldn’t be good enough for public scrutiny. We learned that pairing newcomers with experienced female mentors who shared similar regional backgrounds rather than just teaching Wikipedia markup, was the key to building lasting confidence.

The strongest outcome of the project is how it continues beyond the grant period. Two active participants from the Pirot camp have fully integrated into the local Wikimedia community and recently applied for their own project grant for the upcoming year. Their self-initiated project will focus on expanding Wikipedia coverage of women in Zaječar and Niš, turning former camp participants into local project leaders.

In early October, we also presented the methodology and outcomes of Digital Voices to the wider community at the annual gathering of Serbian Wikimedians, sharing a replicable model for decentralising knowledge creation.

If you are organizing outreach events in underrepresented regions, we invite you to reach out to Wikimedia Serbia to exchange ideas on mentorship-driven editing models.

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