On February 21, 2027, International Mother Language Day, the Wikitongues User Group will open the fourth edition of the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue campaign. From February 21 to March 21, contributors around the world will write, improve, and translate Wikimedia content in the languages they know best. Registration is now open for communities that want to host an activity and for individuals who want to take part.

Why mother tongues?

Most of the world’s languages have little or no presence on Wikimedia projects. This is not by chance; many groups have been discouraged from using their language in print, school, and government for many decades. Today, communities are creating Wikipedias, Wikidata, and Incubator projects in their languages to reverse that trend. As part of this initiative, Wiki Loves Mother Tongue will dedicate one month to supporting those efforts.

In 2025, 92 editors participated in the campaign, contributing 34,567 edits to Wikipedia, the Wikimedia Incubator, Commons, and Wikidata in 16 language editions of Wikipedia, including Zulu, Twi, Dagbani, Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo Wikipedias. Tracking Dashboard

How you can take part

Host an activity. Run an edit-a-thon, translation drive, training for new contributors, or online writing sprint, on dates that suit your community between February 21 and March 21. We have an ORGANISER TOOLKIT FOR YOUR SUPPORT.

Run an edit-a-thon, translation drive, training for new contributors, or online writing sprint, on dates that suit your community between February 21 and March 21. We have an ORGANISER TOOLKIT FOR YOUR SUPPORT. Contribute. Write new articles, expand existing ones, add references, data items, or photos, or translate articles into your language.

Write new articles, expand existing ones, add references, data items, or photos, or translate articles into your language. Partner with us. Co-organise regional activities or help with outreach and mentoring.

You don’t need to be an experienced Wikimedian. New contributors are welcome, and organisers will have support.

What the Wikitongues User Group provides

An Outreach Dashboard to track your community’s contributions

An organiser toolkit with a sample event plan and FAQ

Training sessions for organisers, February 8 to 19, 2027

Promotion of participating communities on Wikitongues channels by highlighting campaign winners

Recognition for active participants and organisers [CHECK CAMPAIGN PAGE FOR DETAILS]

Campaign rules in brief

Contributions must be written and checked by people.

Each wiki sets its own rules on AI-generated text and machine translation, and participants follow the rules of the wiki they edit; English Wikipedia, for example, now prohibits using large language models to generate or rewrite article content.

Content in a community’s language comes from people who speak it fluently. Full rules are on the campaign page.

Key dates

Date What happens Now to February 5, 2027 Host registration February 8 to 19, 2027 Organizer training February 21, 2027 Launch call; campaign opens March 21, 2027 Campaign closes April Results announced

How to register

Go to the campaign page on Meta-Wiki . Register as a host or a participant. Hosts: add your activity to the Outreach Dashboard.

Questions? Leave a message on the campaign talk page or email tochi@wikitongues.org.

Whether you have edited for years or are writing in your language for the first time, there is a place for you in this campaign. Register by February 5, and join communities around the world on February 21.

References

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation