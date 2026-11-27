Wikimedians, legal researchers and open knowledge enthusiasts in Uganda are coming together for three days of learning, collaboration and practical contributions to Wikidata, with a special focus on documenting decisions of the High Court of Uganda.

The Wikimedia community in Uganda is preparing to host Wikidata Days Uganda 2026, a three-day training and documentation event aimed at strengthening local capacity in contributing to and using Wikidata, Wikimedia’s free and collaborative knowledge base.

The event will bring together members of the Wikimedia community, legal professionals, researchers, students, academics and other open knowledge enthusiasts to explore the potential of structured data in documenting and making Uganda’s knowledge more accessible to the world.

A key focus of this year’s event will be the documentation of selected cases from the High Court of Uganda on Wikidata, an initiative that seeks to improve the discoverability and reuse of information about the country’s judicial decisions.

Bringing Uganda’s judicial history to Wikidata

Court decisions are important records of a country’s legal, social and institutional history. They provide valuable information about the development of laws, the interpretation of legislation, the work of judicial institutions and the individuals involved in shaping the country’s legal landscape.

However, information about judicial decisions can be difficult to discover, connect and reuse across different information platforms.

Through Wikidata, the Ugandan Wikimedia community hopes to explore how structured, open data can help address some of these challenges.

During the event, participants will learn how to identify relevant High Court decisions, research publicly available judgments, extract factual information and represent it as structured data on Wikidata.

Information to be documented may include case titles, case numbers, judgment dates, presiding judges, courts, legal subject areas and links to publicly accessible judgments.

The initiative will draw on reliable legal information sources, including the Uganda Legal Information Institute (ULII), while observing appropriate standards for sourcing, accuracy, privacy and data protection.

Rather than replacing existing legal databases or official court records, the initiative seeks to complement them by making relevant information more connected, discoverable and reusable through open knowledge platforms.

Three days of learning and practical contributions

Wikidata Days Uganda 2026 will combine introductory sessions, practical demonstrations, group exercises and collaborative documentation activities.

Participants will explore the fundamentals of Wikidata, including items, properties, statements, qualifiers and references. They will also learn how to create and improve items, connect information to external databases and use tools such as QuickStatements and OpenRefine.

The training will progressively introduce participants to more advanced aspects of Wikidata, including the Wikidata Query Service (SPARQL), which allows contributors to retrieve, analyse and visualise structured information.

Beyond the technical sessions, participants will work collaboratively on the High Court case documentation initiative, applying the skills they acquire to real-world information about Uganda.

The event will also provide an opportunity to discuss how Wikidata can support research, education, cultural heritage documentation and other open knowledge initiatives in Uganda.

Learning from international experience

An important highlight of the event will be the participation of Mohammed Sadat, a representative from Wikimedia Deutschland, who will join the Ugandan community to share knowledge and experience from the broader Wikidata ecosystem.

His participation will provide an opportunity for local contributors to engage with international expertise, explore Wikidata tools and practices, and discuss opportunities for strengthening the Ugandan Wikidata community.

The engagement will also create space for conversations about the future of Wikidata, community development, partnerships and the role of local Wikimedia communities in improving the representation of knowledge from underrepresented regions.

Building partnerships and sustainable contributions

Wikidata Days Uganda 2026 is not intended to be a standalone training event. It is an opportunity to establish a foundation for sustained contributions to Wikidata and stronger collaboration between the Wikimedia community and institutions that produce, preserve and manage knowledge.

The High Court case documentation initiative could provide opportunities for engagement with legal researchers, universities, libraries, archives, the Judiciary and organisations working in the legal information sector.

Through such partnerships, the community hopes to identify reliable information sources, improve data quality and encourage more people to contribute to the documentation of Uganda’s knowledge.

The event will also explore ways of sustaining the work through regular editing activities, thematic documentation projects and continued mentorship for new Wikidata contributors.

Acknowledging Wikimedia Deutschland

The Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda extends its sincere appreciation to Wikimedia Deutschland for providing the financial support that has made Wikidata Days Uganda 2026 possible.

This support represents an important contribution towards strengthening the Wikidata community in Uganda, building local technical capacity and expanding the representation of Ugandan knowledge within the global open knowledge ecosystem.

We are grateful for Wikimedia Deutschland’s commitment to supporting community-led initiatives and creating opportunities for more people to participate in building and sharing free knowledge.

Attendance..

Wikidata Days Uganda 2026 will be a closed event that will welcome Wikimedians, legal professionals, researchers, students, academics, librarians and anyone interested in structured data and open knowledge. The training will accommodate both beginners and experienced contributors.

As the Ugandan community prepares for this initiative, the ambition is clear: to build skills, strengthen partnerships and make more information about Uganda’s judicial history discoverable and accessible through Wikidata.

Together, documenting Uganda’s judicial history, one case at a time!

Event details

Event: Wikidata Days Uganda 2026

Wikidata Days Uganda 2026 Dates: 3rd – 5th December 2026

3rd – 5th December 2026 Venue: TBC

TBC Organizers: Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda

Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda Guest: Mohammed Sadat, Wikimedia Deutschland representative

Follow Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda’s activities to learn more about the event and opportunities to contribute to Wikidata.

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