Wikimedia Spain is embarking on a new phase with a renewed Board of Directors for the 2026–2029 term. The team combines experience within the Wikimedia community with new members and a range of professional backgrounds, all united by a common goal: to strengthen the association, boost participation and continue to promote free knowledge.

The new Board comprises Gustavo Candela Romero, who takes on the role of Chair; Mentxu Ramilo Araujo, as Vice-Chair; Matilde Cuadro Sáez, as Secretary; Raúl Muñoz Páez, as Treasurer; and Fátima Anllo Vento and Tomás Antolín Diego, as members. The team brings together expertise in technology, cultural heritage, communication, cultural management, education and linguistic diversity.

A Board with diverse backgrounds and career paths

The new Board brings together members with complementary backgrounds and experience in the fields of open knowledge, culture, technology and linguistic diversity. It will be led by Gustavo Candela, a senior lecturer at the University of Alicante and a specialist in the Semantic Web, open data and digital cultural heritage. He has extensive experience of collaborating with cultural institutions and international networks such as Europeana, the British Library and DARIAH-EU. As chair, he will seek to foster collaboration amongst members, as well as to bring cultural institutions closer to the Wikimedia platforms.

He is joined by Mentxu Ramilo as vice-president, who has been involved with the Wikimedia movement since 2004 and is an active editor on Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons. As the driving force behind initiatives such as WikiEmakumeok, ConMiWiki and Wiki Takes La Raya, her work is particularly focused on equality, local heritage and linguistic diversity. In her new role, she will continue to encourage the participation of members and editing communities.

The secretariat will be headed by Matilde Cuadro, a communications consultant with over twelve years’ experience and a contributor to ConMiWiki, where she helps to raise the profile of Álava’s heritage on Wikipedia. She will draw on her expertise to champion knowledge that encourages people to explore topics in greater depth, rather than simply consuming quick answers.

Raúl Muñoz takes on the role of treasurer, continuing his involvement from the previous Board, where he served as a member. A professional in architecture and civil engineering, he has been contributing to Wikipedia since 2012 and has experience in mentoring new editors, as well as in management and planning, which he will put to good use to ensure the sustainability and growth of the association.

Fátima Anllo and Tomás Antolín have joined the Board as new members. Fátima Anllo is a researcher, holds a PhD in Sociology and Anthropology, and is a pioneer in cultural management in Spain, with a career focused on cultural policies, participation and equality. For his part, Tomás Antolín is an active editor of the Extremaduran Güiquipedia and will contribute his experience in promoting minority languages and linguistic diversity, as well as his interest in bringing Wikimedia closer to younger generations.

Six different career paths that share a commitment to free knowledge and a desire to continue strengthening Wikimedia Spain and its community.

A new phase in our ongoing growth

The new Board of Directors is approaching the 2026–2029 term with a commitment to building on the work of Wikimedia Spain, maintaining the association’s stability and fostering its gradual growth. Its priorities will include strengthening the community of members and editors, promoting volunteering, expanding institutional partnerships and reinforcing collaboration with other organisations and entities within the Wikimedia movement.

This new phase will also focus on strategic areas such as Wikidata and open data, local heritage, equality, technology, education and linguistic diversity. All of this with a common aim: to continue raising the profile of free knowledge and open access, and to expand their presence and impact on society.

In the words of Gustavo, the new chair of Wikimedia Spain, the Board is taking on this responsibility “with enthusiasm, commitment and a strong desire to continue contributing to the growth of Wikimedia Spain”. He also expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the members, acknowledged the work of the outgoing Board and highlighted the efforts of the association’s technical team.

Thank you for the journey so far and for everything that lies ahead

This re-election also provides an opportunity to recognise and thank the outgoing Board of Directors, chaired by Laura Fiorucci, alongside José Emilio Mori, Mentxu Ramilo, Javier Igal, Raúl Muñoz and Gustavo Candela.

During their term of office, the board members have contributed to the development and consolidation of Wikimedia Spain, dedicating their time, effort and commitment to promoting free knowledge and strengthening the association. Their involvement and the work they have carried out form an important foundation for this new phase, to which they are also contributing by ensuring a smooth and constructive transition.

Some of its members now remain on the Board, taking on new responsibilities and bringing their expertise to the renewed team.

Wikimedia Spain is thus embarking on a new chapter with enthusiasm and a sense of responsibility, in which community participation, institutional collaboration and a commitment to free knowledge will continue to be fundamental to progress towards a more open, diverse and participatory society.

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