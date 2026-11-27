Last December, the apps team released Wikipedia Year in Review with a simple idea: give readers a chance to look back at their year on Wikipedia, from the articles they explored to the time they spent reading and the edits they made. Providing personalized insights about reading habits while maintaining user privacy is something only the apps can do. The secret is local data: reading insights are calculated on the user’s device, so only the user has access to their reading history.

The 2025 edition brought the experience to Android, and built on what we learned from our first experiment on iOS in 2024. Back then, 60% of the written survey responses asked for more personalization: readers wanted to know more about their reading habits, the topics they explored, and how they spent their time on Wikipedia. We took that feedback into account when developing the 2025 edition, adding more details about reading time, frequently visited articles, reading patterns, saved articles, and editing activity.

Now, as we work on Year in Review 2026, we wanted to share how last year’s edition went and what readers told us.

A look at the 2025 results

One of the things we wanted to understand was whether Year in Review would encourage people to return to the apps.

Both Android and iOS reached an 86% return rate among engaged users, compared with the previous baseline of 77%, and iOS 2nd-day retention increased from 37% to 46% year over year. While we can’t attribute that overall increase directly to Year in Review, the trends show we’re moving in the right direction.

Requiring an account to view personalized Year in Review made it a powerful driver of account creation, with both apps seeing around half of all accounts coming from the feature during the time period, and 100%+ year-over-year increases. There are long term benefits to users having accounts: it helps readers build a sense of connection to Wikipedia and helps start them on the journey to exploring more ways to contribute through editing.

Year in Review also has potential to continue driving year-end generosity, as users look back at their year and how Wikipedia played a role.

On iOS, readers made around 3,000 donations through Year in Review, compared with 216 in 2024, while Android received around 1,400 donations in its first year.

One finding stood out from our iOS experiment: showing personalized insights to readers who weren’t logged in increased the donation rate by 327% and improved overall app retention by 2%, and this helped us better understand how much personalization matters to our readers, even for readers who don’t have an account. On a higher level, participating in the yearly ‘trend’ of Year in Review features helps increase the visibility and brand awareness of Wikipedia and more Wikipedia fans learn that we have an app. The feature generated media coverage from The Verge, Vice, and PC Mag, and over 100 social media mentions.

What did readers think?

We heard from quite a few readers through the surveys included in Year in Review. Around 100,000 people responded on iOS and 80,000 on Android.

Of those who responded, 96% on iOS and 95% on Android rated the experience as satisfactory or neutral.

We also noticed a change in the feedback. In 2024, 60% of written survey responses on iOS asked for more personalization. In 2025, that number dropped to 33%, that’s a sign the work is going in the direction our readers want.

There were still plenty of suggestions for what could be improved. Readers asked for more statistics about the topics they explored, their search activity, and their reading habits. Others wanted more visual and interactive elements, better sharing options, and improved translations.

Another common request was to include reading activity across devices and the Wikipedia website, rather than only showing what happened in the app. Some readers also wanted their donations made through other platforms to be reflected in their review.

Readers also shared their Year in Review experiences on social media. Here are some of their reactions:

“LOL love that Wikipedia is doing this (it’s probably one of my top-5 used apps)” “Lmao I spend almost an entire month of the year reading Wikipedia (this is only the iOS app too so not on the web)” “My Wikipedia year in review!! (Only had the app for three months, i am scared for the numbers that might come out in 2026)”

What’s next for 2026?

We’re now preparing the 2026 edition of Wikipedia Year in Review, which is scheduled to be released on December 1 on both Android and iOS. The feature is getting a major revamp, with a more immersive, animated, and interactive experience.

One of our main takeaways from 2025 was that readers value seeing their own activity reflected in the experience. We also learned that offering some personalized insights to readers who aren’t logged in can make a difference, but requiring an account is a meaningful way to motivate a deeper relationship with Wikipedia.

We’ll be carrying those lessons into this year’s edition, along with the feedback we’ve received about reading statistics, sharing, and the overall experience.

Help bring Year in Review to more languages

We’re also looking for help from volunteer translators to make Year in Review 2026 available to more readers around the world.

If you’d like to help, you can contribute translations through translatewiki.net:

Android: Open Android translations. Under the Untranslated tab, search for yir.

iOS: Open iOS translations. Under the Untranslated tab, search for year-in-review.

Your contributions will help more people experience Year in Review in their own language. We appreciate everyone who takes the time to help.

You can follow our progress and learn more about the feature on the Wikipedia Year in Review project page.

We’re looking forward to sharing the 2026 edition with readers on December 1.

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