Korea and Japan are close neighbors, yet in many ways still far apart. The idea for an offline exchange between Wikimedians of the two countries grew out of last year’s visit to the West Japan Wiki Conference at the invitation of the Wikimedians of Japan User Group. Building on that visit and the simple idea of “Let’s meet in person and have fun editing articles together,” Wikimedia Korea and the Wikimedians of Japan User Group ran a Korea–Japan exchange project throughout this year. In this post, I would like to share my reflections on this year’s Korea–Japan exchange project as one of its organizers.

First, in March and April, we held the Korea–Japan Exchange Editathon online, where participants edited articles about each other’s country. Together we filled in content about both countries that had been lacking in each language.

After that, we held offline exchange events in regional cities where Wikimedians from Korea and Japan live. The first event, held in Karatsu, Japan, in September, was attended by five Korean Wikipedia users. They told us they were impressed by the editing culture of the Japanese community, which differs from Korea’s: it is driven by volunteers’ own initiative and relies on exploring materials held in libraries and museums (reflections from a Korean participant).

Then, in November 2026, we held the second exchange event in Ulsan, Korea. Wikimedia Korea worked together with 책읽는달팽, a Wikimedian who lives in Ulsan, to prepare to welcome our Japanese fellow Wikimedians, and the event ran successfully from November 13 to 15.

Ulsan’s Historical Story

Facing the sea, Ulsan has long had deep ties with Japan. In the early Joseon period, Yeompo, one of the Three Ports where Japanese visitors were permitted to come and trade, was located here. Ulsan Japanese Castle (Ulsan Waeseong), where Joseon and Japanese forces clashed fiercely during the Imjin War, still leaves its traces in Hakseong Park today. In the modern era, Japanese fishermen and whalers even formed a village of their own in Bangeojin.

Meanwhile, after being designated as Korea’s first industrial complex, Ulsan grew into a city leading the automobile, shipbuilding and petrochemical industries. The Taehwa River, once badly polluted by rapid industrialization, was brought back to life through the efforts of local citizens and is now a national garden visited by many types of birds.

The Memories We Made in Ulsan

On the first day, after welcoming the Japanese participants at Gimhae Airport, we first visited the Busan Metropolitan Central Library. In Japan, most regional libraries also serve as local history archives, but this is rarely seen in Korea. The Busan Collection Room at the Busan Metropolitan Central Library is one of the few such examples, and there we spent time reading Busan’s local history materials and the flow of Korea–Japan exchange that can be glimpsed in them. On the way to the library, the participants cheered at Busan’s dynamic, steep Sanbok-doro mountainside road and the refreshing views of the city and the sea outside the car windows.

From the second day, more Korean users joined us and the exchange event began in earnest. In the morning we visited the Ulsan Museum, where we were introduced to Ulsan’s ancient history, starting with the Bangucheon petroglyphs; its exchanges with Japan, seen in the opening of the Three Ports and the Imjin War; and its modern history as it transformed into an industrial city after Korea’s liberation.

After lunch, we held a photowalk around Ulsan Dongheon and the remains of Ulsan Japanese Castle in Hakseong Park. Ulsan Dongheon was the central administrative building of the old Ulsan town fortress, and it gave us a chance to explain, especially to the Japanese participants, what a Joseon government office looked like and how it functioned. Ulsan Japanese Castle was a place where two feelings coexisted: the curiosity of finding a Japanese-style castle on land across the sea, and the sorrow of a site where the two countries once fought each other with swords drawn.

On the last day, we took a short walk together through Taehwagang National Garden. Unlike the previous two days, which focused on history and the industrial city, it let us show that Ulsan also has places where you can enjoy nature up close. Along with tourists visiting the Taehwa River, we saw many local residents out for a stroll, and we wrapped up the event talking about how experience in Ulsan was.

After exploring various parts of Ulsan, we held a joint editing session at a cafe in downtown Ulsan. Although the time was short, everyone completed articles they had prepared in advance or edited Ulsan-related articles they were interested in.

Some Japanese participants were curious about the Korean Wikipedia community. We briefly explained the trends around technology and AI on Korean Wikipedia and the impact WikiVault has had on the community, and in turn heard about the trends the Japanese community is following. Although the two countries are geographically close, it was interesting to see that their perceptions of these trends and their ways of responding to them differ to some extent.

We didn’t miss out on the fun moments either. We traveled together to various tourist spots in Ulsan and enjoyed delicious food such as samgyetang, bulgogi and Korean barbecue, experiencing Korean cuisine while sharing the stories and experiences each of us had wanted to share. After the official program ended, some participants gathered at a cafe near their accommodation and edited more articles on topics of interest related to Korea and Japan.

Reflections on a Successful Event

The greatest achievement of this Korea–Japan offline exchange was the chance to experience Wikimedia activities in each other’s country. We hope this will serve as inspiration for generating fresh ideas at a time when new ideas for carrying out Wikimedia movement activities are starting to run dry.

We hope that Wikimedia volunteers in both countries who lack opportunities for international exchange, because they cannot afford to attend the ESEAP Conference or Wikimania, will build on the good experiences from this event and bring new ideas to their Wikimedia activities.

One difference we noticed is that in Korea the focus is on gathering together and producing results through communication, whereas in Japan the focus is on visiting the libraries and museums where records are held, gathering information firsthand and freely recording it on the wiki. We hope that by drawing inspiration from each other’s experiences, we can have a positive influence on the Wikimedia movement.

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