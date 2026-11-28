



The Wikimedia Uganda team at Wiki Indaba 2026

















From November 13 to 15, I had the pleasure of attending Wiki Indaba 2026 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. It was the first-ever Francophone edition of Wiki Indaba that was organised in a Hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation by Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire and WISCom. It brought together over 200 participants from around the world, with the majority coming from Africa.

Beyond being a conference, Wiki Indaba is a platform for knowledge sharing, cultural exchange, contacts exchange, building partnerships, connecting with mentors and enhancing collaboration among Wikimedia volunteers and communities. It also offers an opportunity to celebrate Africa’s cultural diversity and collectively shape the future of free knowledge on the continent.

I participated in Wiki Indabda 2026 as a member of the Wiki Indaba Steering Committee (WISCom) and organising team, having served on the Scholarship and Programmes Committees for Wiki Indaba 2026. I also took on additional responsibilities as a Room Manager during the conference. And also, as someone eager to learn from and share with other volunteers and Wikimedia communities beyond Wikimedia Uganda.

As one of the organisers, I was particularly delighted to read participants’ positive feedback on WhatsApp, Diff, and other social media platforms. Many appreciated the informative sessions, inclusive environment, multilingual participation in English, French, and Arabic, and the celebration of cultural diversity. The dinner, music, traditional dances, artworks, and local cuisine also made the experience memorable. It was encouraging to see participants appreciate the efforts made by Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire and WISCom in organising the first-ever Francophone Wiki Indaba.

The conference covered a wide range of topics. The ones that caught my interest were those exploring the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Wikimedia movement and open knowledge, community governance, strategic planning, the future of Wiki Indaba, the emerging Wikimedia ecosystem and its potential impact on the already existing Wikimedia communities, local Wikipedia adminship, and promoting free knowledge in the Gen Z era. I am looking forward to watching recordings of the interesting sessions I missed.

I left Abidjan with fresh ideas and strategies for growing, managing, and sustaining safe Wikimedia communities; strengthening collaboration among volunteers and communities; communicating our impact as a community; and promoting free and open knowledge.

See you at the Wiki Indaba

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