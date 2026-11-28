Some events you attend. A few stay with you for a long time. Wikimania 2026 in Paris, held in the year Wikipedia turned 25, is the second kind for me.

I travelled from India to Wikimania 2026 as a full scholarship recipient. Across five days at the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie, under the theme Liberté, Équité, Fiabilité, I mentored a Team Challenges team, spoke at the Wiki AI pre-conference, gave a lightning talk, stood beside a research poster and volunteered as a room assistant. Above all, I met in person many people I had only known as usernames, and that is the part I treasure most.

Meeting Baby Globe, the Wikimania mascot

At the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie

The opening ceremony

A full hall for the opening

Wikimania Paris 2026 on stage

It started weeks before Paris

My Wikimania began online. In the Wikimania 2026 Team Challenges I served as a mentor for Team 09E Asie 2 , together with fellow mentor Benny Lin from Indonesia and our coach Marc Maillard from Wikimedia Sverige. Our team members were Gyana from India, Micheal Kaluba from Uganda, Oliver Samson and Robert Sim, a mix of long-time Wikimedians and newer faces from three continents.

Our challenge was called Explore knowledge: prototype new, visual and interactive ways to experience Wikimedia content on the modern web, without changing how the projects work inside. In our first video call we introduced ourselves across time zones and shared what each of us had worked on. We then moved to a Telegram group, where three proposals took shape. After a few rounds of discussion we voted on a name, Magistral, and voted to build Gyana’s idea: a reading and discovery companion for any Wikipedia article.

“We write no new text and use no AI to summarise.” The promise at the heart of our project, from the Team Magistral page

Two days to build WikiGlance

The final sprint took place in Paris on the two days before the main conference. Four of us were on site. Gyana opened the first morning with a working draft of his prototype, which gave the rest of us something real to react to. We spent those two days testing it on articles, deciding what to show at the showcase and brainstorming features for the future.

The result was WikiGlance , a user script that offers four ways into the same article: Glance for a ten-second snapshot of the main image, key facts, a map and a timeline; Skeleton for headings and first lines; the Full article, unchanged; and Explore for related people, places and events plus a small trivia game. It only re-shows facts and media that already exist in Wikipedia and Wikidata. You can watch the desktop demo and the mobile demo , and follow the work on Phabricator T432680 .

Team Magistral at the Team Challenges The Team Challenges closing showcase

Mentoring taught me as much as it taught anyone. My job was less about writing code and more about asking the right question at the right moment, helping newer members find their footing and keeping the scope small enough to finish. Seeing a team that met as strangers on a video call present a working tool together in Paris was one of the proudest moments of my week.

Small wikis in the age of AI

On the opening day I spoke at the 2026 Wiki AI pre-conference about what AI tools mean for smaller language Wikipedias, where a handful of editors look after an entire project. The room was full of people who build and use these tools, and the questions afterwards shaped my thinking for months. The slides are on Commons , and I later expanded the talk into a Diff post, Small wikis in the age of AI: what breaks, what works and what comes next .

Small Wikis in the Age of AI

English benchmarks hide what small wikis need

Speaking at the Wiki AI pre-conference

Questions from the room

Smaller wikis, bigger questions

How We Judge

My lightning talk, How We Judge: Building Trust in Wikimedia Campaign Evaluation , was part of the Community Lightning talk series I. Every year we celebrate the winning photos of campaigns like Wiki Loves Monuments, Wiki Loves Folklore and Wiki Science Competition, but we rarely talk about how volunteer juries choose them. Drawing on my own jury work, I shared ideas for making that process clear and fair for every participant. The slides and the session recording are both on Commons.

How We Judge

Talking about volunteer juries

Building trust in campaign evaluation

At the Community Lightning talk series I

A map of Toolforge on a poster

At the poster session I presented Mapping Toolforge: A Visual Ecosystem of Wikimedia Tools and Use Cases . Toolforge hosts thousands of community tools, and the poster grouped them by what people actually want to do. Some of the best conversations of the week happened in front of it, with toolmakers who pointed me to tools I had never seen and editors who told me which ones they rely on every day. That feedback went straight into WhichTool , my tool-discovery project.

At the poster session Mapping Toolforge

Room assistant at the Fireside Chat

On the second day of the main conference I volunteered as a room assistant in the Est room. My shift covered the Fireside Chat with the Wikimedia Foundation Executives , where the Foundation leadership sat down with the community for an open conversation. Carrying the microphone across the room meant I heard every question up close, and it was a good reminder of how much volunteers care about where the movement is heading.

Later that afternoon I stayed on in the same room for Asaf Bartov’s workshop Building a Wikimedia tool with agentic AI , where he walked the room through building a working Wikimedia tool with an AI coding assistant. As someone who builds Toolforge tools myself, it was one of the most practical sessions of my week, and it was a joy to finally meet him in person.

With Asaf Bartov at Wikimania 2026

Meeting the founder and the CEO

Wikimania is also where you get to say thank you in person. I met Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, and Bernadette Meehan, the CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation. Both made time for every volunteer who stopped them in the corridors, and I was happy to be one of them.

With Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia With Bernadette Meehan, CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation

The people

Wikimania is the one place where the whole movement fits in a single building. I caught up with friends from India and met Wikimedians from every region, from organisers I had worked with on campaigns to people whose tools I use every day. Every hallway conversation ended with a new idea or a new contact.

Aliva Sahoo and Rachit Sharma With Kate Kifa With Dr Sara Thomas With Héctor Josué With Ivonne Kristiani With Karin Glasemann With Camelia Boban and Jimmy Wales With Rachit Sharma at the opening party

As a long-time juror for Wiki Loves Folklore , I was especially happy to join its meetup and finally meet the team behind the campaign in person.

The Wiki Loves Folklore meetup at Wikimania 2026

Moments in between

Some of my favourite memories are from the spaces between sessions: the Wiki car parked at the venue, hundreds of people solving a giant Wikipedia jigsaw puzzle on the plaza, the opening party at the Philharmonie de Paris with the sun going down over the city, the closing party on the last night, and evenings walking past Sacré-Cœur and the Louvre with new friends.

The giant Wikipedia jigsaw puzzle

The Wiki car

Team Challenges at work

Sunset at the opening party

The closing party

The Eiffel Tower on the last night

A closing to remember

The closing ceremony brought everything together: music from the WikiChoir, Baby Globe on stage once more, and the handover to Wikimania 2027 in Santiago, Chile. Before leaving the hall, the South Asian Wikimedians gathered for a group photo, a small picture of how far our region has come in this movement.

Baby Globe on stage

Handing over to Wikimania 2027 Santiago

South Asian Wikimedians at Wikimania 2026

One more souvenir found its way home to India. I won the Wikimania raffle for the limited edition Wikipedia 3D globe puzzle by Ravensburger. Only 250 were made in the whole world, and I am lucky to hold one of them.

What I carry home

Build in the open, with others. WikiGlance worked because a team from three continents shared one clear idea and kept it small.

WikiGlance worked because a team from three continents shared one clear idea and kept it small. Small wikis deserve their own conversation. The AI questions that matter for a project with ten active editors are not the same as for the largest Wikipedias.

The AI questions that matter for a project with ten active editors are not the same as for the largest Wikipedias. Trust is designed. Juries, tools and programmes earn trust when people can see how decisions are made.

Juries, tools and programmes earn trust when people can see how decisions are made. Start with what you have. Many of the best programmes need time and care more than money.

Looking ahead

I came back with a list of things to do: continue helping WikiGlance grow, keep improving the Toolforge map and WhichTool with the feedback from Paris, and share what I learned with communities in India through talks and workshops. I hope to see many of these friends again in Santiago.

Paris gave me a week I will remember for the rest of my wiki life. Merci.

My heartfelt thanks to the Wikimedia Foundation scholarship programme, the Wikimania 2026 Core Organizing Team, Wikimédia France and every volunteer who made Paris possible, the Team Challenges organisers, and my teammates in Team Magistral. More of my photos from the week are in Category:Dev Jadiya at Wikimania 2026 on Commons.

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