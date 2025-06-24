Wiki Loves Africa 2025 – Journey in Northern Nigeria

Wiki love Africa for in Northern Nigeria

Organizing the northern Nigeria campaign of Wiki Love Africa 2025 was full of amazing content creation, wonderful heritage captured, and beautiful untold stories about our local dishes. Doing this for the first time along with my team User: Ishaku Ajeje and User: Mamman AA made the journey not only fun but full of discovery new things related to our local food, I can say a long waited dream has become reality.

Planning, Organizing and Execution

Being the first time experience and someone who is mostly behind the scene taking a lot of responsibility ranging from planning, community engagement, transport and logistics to make sure all the cycle participants get the best experience and knowledge about WLA 2025 wasn’t easy, but with the help of my team members, support from the international team Hillary made the journey count. I can say I can’t wait to join next year.

Our Road to Dutse Integrated Farm

Wiki Loves Africa Northern Nigeria Edition 04

Our first photo walk took us to Dutse Integrated Farm were we captured a lot of fresh farm produce, how local farmers offload their produce, and how the produce was grown. Certainly the experience was bad but along the line we have a technical issue with our Camera which make us to postpone our activities to the next day.

Biu local food vendor in Borno State

Another topic was highlight of our photo walk in Biu Local Food Vendor. This market was made to showcase the Babur local cuisine, and it was a perfect location to wrap our cultural exploration. The market was bustling, full of life and gave a participants a truly immersive experience. I can say Wiki Love Africa campaign is a pillar for both cultural sharing and storytelling.

See the photos taken during the event on Wikimedia Commons.

