Wikimania 2025 Day 1: Celebrating 20 years of Wikimania in Nairobi

Wikimania 2025 opened its 20th anniversary edition in Nairobi, marking the first time the conference was held in East Africa. More than 600 Wikimedians gathered in person—with almost double that number joining online—coming from over 120 different countries.



The air was filled with the energy of different generations coming together, some Wikimedians who have attended every single Wikimania were here, alongside hundreds experiencing their very first.

Wikimedians during a session at Wikimania 2025.

A long time attendee noted how this Wikimania was a nod to all those that have come before it. A first time attendee said how exciting it was to meet Wikimedians from all over the world and how it made them feel like part of something bigger.

The opening ceremony unfolded with unmistakable Kenyan character, an energetic and warm welcome at the rhythm of traditional drums. As in previous years, the centerpiece of the opening ceremony was the big reveal of the Wikimedians of the year. Here is the full list of this year’s honorees:

Wikimedian of the Year: Robertsky

Wikimedia Laureate: Risker

Media Contributor of the Year: 1Veertje

Newcomers of the Year: Dadrik

Functionary of the Year: AramilFerraxa

Honorable mention: ​​Ammarpad

Honorable mention: ​​Nitesh

Tech Contributor of the Year: Eugene233

Jimmy Wales and Wikimedian of the Year, Robertsky.

The day’s sessions focused on equity, access, and technological innovation, with talks on decentralizing software development, leveraging AI responsibly, and making offline Wikipedia more accessible.



Join us tomorrow for more exciting sessions with a special focus on product and technology. View the full program and join us online by clicking here.







