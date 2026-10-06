Climate Change and Free Knowledge: Workshops for Editing Urgent Issues

Together, as a community, and with climate change activists, we held the CC+CL (Climate Change and Open Knowledge) workshops. On Friday, September 11, we came together to explore a topic that is rarely discussed in conjunction: free knowledge and environmental conflicts through actions aimed at climate justice. The virtual session brought together young environmental activists from the Bolivian Platform for Action on Climate Change (PBACC, spanish acronym), who arrived with questions and a strong desire to understand what Wikipedia has to do with the struggles they face every day. We discussed the Wikimedia Foundation and its projects, with a special focus on Wikipedia, that encyclopedia we all use but few of us dare to question or advocate for. We began by debunking some common misconceptions —such as that Wikipedia “isn’t serious” or “anyone can write anything,” among others— and explained how it really works: creating an account, the review mechanisms, and the importance of sources. It was a necessary introduction, designed as a prelude to what would come the following day.

On Saturday the 12th, we got an early start. From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at a coworking space on Arce Avenue in La Paz, the second workshop got down to business. This time, the goal wasn’t just to listen to or explain the topics through a presentation, the goal was to edit. We started with a simple but powerful idea: issues related to climate change and certain environmental conflicts in Bolivia already have Wikipedia articles, but many are incomplete, outdated, or —in most cases— still missing. Therefore, we had previously developed a matrix that provided information and official sources to help us contribute to the editing (or creation) of articles, incorporating information on current environmental conflicts in our national context.

So, from the perspective of climate justice, we reviewed specific cases, identified gaps, and set out to edit the content. For example, we revised the municipality of La Asunta article, to highlight recent incidents of illegal mining, and the Lake Titicaca article, to mention the pollution affecting this body of water, among many others.. The group’s energy grew as each person found a topic where they could contribute: from water conflicts to territorial disputes over extractivism or illegal mining, to resistance movements that are barely mentioned. Amid all this, we activists realized that the more we explored, the more we found opportunities for each volunteer to contribute—whether by supplementing information or by directly writing articles on important topics that hadn’t yet been covered.

What happened next took us by surprise, although we could have seen it coming. The workshop was scheduled to end at 12:00, but no one wanted to leave. The collaborative editing had sparked something in the activists: the realization that Wikipedia isn’t just a place to look things up, but a space where you can contribute, correct, expand, and share—in short, build collectively. Several participants asked to extend the workshop, because they had already immersed themselves in the world of their edits and contributions on environmental conflicts; and we did.

PBACC activists second workshop learnings

There were too many articles waiting to be written, so many sources to review, and so many stories that hadn’t been told. In the end, the proposal came from them: to put together a group of volunteers to meet periodically and continue editing articles on environmental conflicts—and any other urgent issues—in Bolivia. It wasn’t a forced idea; it was the logical consequence of having seen that editing Wikipedia can be a concrete way to shed light on what the country is discussing, suffering, and defending.

The Wikimedistas de Bolivia volunteers who organized and led these workshops were Eloisa Larrea (organizer and facilitator), Cristian Flores Mamani (organizer and liaison with the PBACC), Camilo Morales Centellas (activity coordinator), and Julia Velasco (facilitator for the virtual workshop). It wasn’t just about teaching people how to edit: it was about positioning Wikipedia as a tool for political action, in the broadest, healthiest, and most necessary sense of the word. Because writing about climate justice isn’t neutral, and doing so in an open, collaborative encyclopedia consulted by millions is a way to challenge the narrative. We shouldn’t romanticize the process: editing can be difficult, sometimes frustrating, and sources aren’t always easy to find. But when an article begins to take shape and you know that someone else is going to read it—that perhaps a community will use it to defend itself or to better understand one another—editing becomes a source of unparalleled satisfaction and motivation.

PBACC volunteer and CC+CL organizer, writing his learnings

These two workshops left us with one certainty: we are a young generation ready to take ownership of Wikipedia —not as spectators, but as editors. The response was so positive that a permanent space for collective editing is already taking shape. Hopefully, this series will be the first of many, because climate justice can’t wait, and because the chance to shape important events —political, environmental, and social— through a free platform is one of those opportunities we shouldn’t let slip away. If one thing became clear after these two days, it’s that the desire is there. And with desire, we edit. And with editing, we build.

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