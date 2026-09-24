Visa & Health: Your Passport to Wiki Indaba 2026 in Abidjan

Members of the Wikimedia community and the African diaspora, preparations for Wiki Indaba 2026 in Abidjan are well underway!



To make sure your journey goes as smoothly as possible, it is important to start taking care of your travel and administrative requirements now.

Here are the two key steps you need to take to enter Côte d’Ivoire:

1. Visa Requirements (Depending on Your Nationality)

Visa exemption

If you are a citizen of a ECOWAS member country (such as Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Mali, and others), you do not need a visa to enter Côte d’Ivoire. A valid passport or national identity card is sufficient.

Visa required

For citizens of other African countries and members of the African diaspora living outside the ECOWAS region, a visa is required to enter Côte d’Ivoire.

The recommended procedure: E-visa

The Ivorian government offers a straightforward electronic visa process:

Submit your application exclusively through the official website: snedai.com Complete the application form and pay the visa fee online. Print the “Pre-registration Letter” you receive by email. This document is required to board your flight. Your physical visa will be issued upon arrival at Abidjan airport.

2. Health Requirement: Yellow Fever Vaccination

Côte d’Ivoire has strict requirements regarding yellow fever vaccination.

An International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) showing that you have been vaccinated against yellow fever is mandatory. You may be asked to present it upon arrival at Abidjan airport.

Make sure your vaccination is up to date before travelling!

Need Help or an Invitation Letter?

The local logistics team is here to support you throughout the process, help you verify your supporting documents, or provide you with your official invitation letter.

For any questions, please contact Emmanuelle Guebo directly at emmanuelle.guebo@wikimedia.ci and Evrard Aka : evrardaka@gmail.com.

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