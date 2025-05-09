Reimagining Connections: From India to Central Asia with Wikimedia Commons

Attending the first-ever Central Asian WikiCon 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, was an enriching experience that allowed me to connect with new friends, share knowledge, and learn from the shared challenges of Wikimedia communities across Central Asia.

This conference was my first-ever visit to Central Asia, and it was an exciting journey of discovery—one that highlighted the power of collaboration and community that defines our shared commitment to the Wikimedia movement.

A Memorable Welcome: New Friends and Shared Purpose

The event kicked off with a Welcome Dinner for scholarship recipients on Day 0, where Wikimedians from diverse backgrounds gathered to celebrate our shared passion for free knowledge. The evening was a wonderful opportunity to connect, exchange experiences, and build friendships that will last long beyond the event.

On Day 1, we gathered at Tandiriy, a wonderful restaurant in Tashkent, where we continued to share great conversations over delicious meals. The evening began with the same welcoming tradition, where we washed our hands to honor Uzbek customs, followed by a hearty meal of traditional plov, shashlik, and other local dishes that were nothing short of extraordinary.

To top off the evening, we were treated to a live performance that captured the essence of Uzbek culture. The traditional music and dance left everyone mesmerized, and it became one of the highlights of the evening, strengthening the sense of connection and celebration among all attendees.

Copyright, Copyleft & Copypaste: Myths and Realities

An equally important session was “Copyright, Copyleft, and Copypaste: Myths, Reality, and a Little Bit of Panic” by Anastasia Lvova from the North-West Russia Wiki-Historians User Group. The session was a thought-provoking discussion on how copyright and licensing myths often lead to confusion in the Wikimedia movement.

Digital Safety Is Not Optional

Another standout session was Digital Safety: Protecting Our Rights on the Internet by Chmielko Maslak. In an increasingly digital world, protecting our privacy and security online is not optional—it’s critical. Chmielko’s session provided us with invaluable tools and advice to safeguard our digital presence, and equipped us to better protect our online contributions and personal information.

Sharing My Work: Building Commons Photographers Network

I was also honored to lead a session about the Commons Photographers User Group, titled “Building a Global Community of Free Culture Photographers”. I shared stories of how our user group collaborates across borders, supports new photographers, and contributes high-quality images to Wikimedia Commons. It was encouraging to see interest from several local photographers who were excited to join and contribute from Central Asia.

Wikimedia Commons Workshop: A Hands-On Dive

I had the opportunity to co-lead the Wikimedia Commons Workshop alongside Ekaterina Borisova and Nikolai Bulykin, where I focused on helping participants navigate Commons effectively—from uploading their first image to understanding licenses and proper categorization. Drawing from my own experience as a long-time Commons contributor, I shared real-world examples and tips that sparked lively discussions. It was incredibly rewarding to see the enthusiasm in the room—participants were not only asking insightful questions but also already envisioning Commons-focused initiatives in their own communities.

As part of my session, I also covered best practices for organizing successful photowalks, emphasizing preparation, cultural sensitivity, consent, and Commons documentation. I introduced a practical tool I developed—glocation—which helps contributors generate ready-to-use Wikimedia Commons location templates from simple GPS coordinates. Whether using Google Maps or mobile devices, users can quickly convert latitude and longitude into {{Location}} tags, making their image uploads more structured and useful for the broader community. It was exciting to see participants try it out and express interest in using it for their own photowalks and events.

Uplifting Every Voice: Inclusive Knowledge for Minority Language Communities

One of the most impactful sessions I attended was Inclusive knowledge creation: Empowering minority language communities through Wikimedia projects by Maor Malul. This talk emphasized how Wikimedia platforms can serve as catalysts for linguistic justice and cultural preservation, especially in regions where minority languages are underrepresented. The session explored practical strategies to support language revitalization through content creation, capacity-building, and community engagement. The relevance to both Central Asia and India was striking—many of the same challenges exist in our multilingual contexts, and it was inspiring to see how others are building tools, partnerships, and workflows that empower communities to take ownership of their digital heritage.

Learn from Others’ Mistakes: Asaf’s Cautionary Tales

No WikiCon is complete without a session from Asaf Bartov, and this one was no exception. His talk “Five common mistakes already made by others, so you don’t have to!” was an entertaining yet sobering reminder of the pitfalls Wikimedia communities often face. From burnout and governance issues to failed partnerships, Asaf helped us reflect on our own contexts while learning vicariously from global experiences.

Shared Challenges, Common Hope

Beyond the sessions, this conference was about connecting with people who care deeply about the same things. From technical challenges to gender gaps, the problems felt familiar—but so did the passion and hope. I left the conference with new friendships, fresh perspectives, and a renewed sense of purpose. The Central Asian communities are young, growing, and full of potential—and I’m excited to support their journey however I can.

Outreach on the Go: Turning Everyday Moments into Advocacy

As someone who never misses a chance to advocate for our Wikimedia and open-source movement, I often find myself reaching out to people—even strangers—during my travels. Whether it’s in a shared taxi, on a bus or train, or even mid-flight, I love introducing others to the world of free knowledge. One such memorable moment happened after the end of the conference, when a few new Wiki friends and I went to a local club and enjoyed food and a fantastic live performance by Ozzie Blunts, Yasel Gomez and Alejandro Delgado of JoinTripBand.

In a surprising coincidence, I ran into the same musicians again at the Tashkent airport. Seizing the moment, I gave them a quick info talk about Wikimedia projects and initiatives like Wiki Loves Folklore. It was a spontaneous act of outreach—unplanned but full of purpose—and it reminded me how every interaction is a potential opportunity to share the spirit of free knowledge.

Looking Ahead

My journey to Central Asian WikiCon was more than just a conference trip—it was a powerful reminder of how collaboration, curiosity, and shared values drive the Wikimedia movement forward. I return home inspired by the energy of new communities, the strength of old friendships, and the belief that free knowledge truly knows no borders.

